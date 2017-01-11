Events

14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in the ATL This August

Published On 07/29/2015
Monday Night Brewing | Jason Travis/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Love Marks the Spot opening Jeremy Brown, who years ago gave us the Love is Art Kit, is debuting his first solo art exhibition through September 11th. The opening reception starts at 7pm. Take someone with whom you wanna practice your own art of love.

Kai Lin Art Gallery

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Tie One On Be there to wish the weekday-praisin’ brewery a happy fourth birthday and you’ll hear live bluegrass while tasting casks from brewers in five nearby westside neighborhoods, plus guzzle 14 of Monday Night Brewing’s greatest catalog hits like pear-brewed Belgian strong ale “Gun Show.” You’ll even leave with a stemmed beer glass and a commemorative double deuce of its “Tie 4 On” quad.  

Monday Night Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

49th Atlanta Model Train and Railroadiana Show & Sale Geek out on more than 300 tables of vendors showing and selling amazing train sets from around the world. The responsibility of knowing what a “modeler” or a “railbuff” is, without assuming it’s something that can be found on back page personal ads? Yours.

North Atlanta Trade Center

Bone Lick BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Holy Friggin' Hot Fest! This weird wonderland of drinks and slow-smoked meat is turning three. They’re celebrating with a “hot sauce cook-off,” a hot dog-eating contest, hot girls in bikinis, and tastings of ATL breweries’ “hot new beers.”

Bone Lick BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

808 Fest Edgewood’s best hangouts (Erosol, Noni’s, The Music Room, etc.) are collaborating to host a day of music from local artists paying homage to the famous bass-heavy beat machine. Come for Scotty ATL, Vicki Powell, and DJ Keiran; stay for legendary ATL song-rapper Kilo Ali.

Old 4th Ward

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Flashback Festival Chaka Khan, Sheila E., Slick Rick, and ATL’s own SOS Band help R&B station KISS-FM celebrate 20 years of soul music. You can also tailgate outside Aaron’s, starting at noon. Unless you mistakenly end up at Aaron Paul’s trailer -- that’s not where you’d wanna fire up a grill.

Aaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Party of Thrones A big, crazy party with hundreds of cosplaying Baratheons, Lannisters, Targaryens, Starks, and more.

Masquerade

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

The Sweet Spot This sexy, North America-touring, “pop erotica” show is for singles, couples, and even you, featuring live body art, burlesque, DJs spinning Top-40 hits, comedians, and probably intellectual boners.

595 North

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

HOToberFest’s Barrel Aged Ball This offshoot of the annual October beer getup gives you rare beers set free from small-batch wood-aging distillery barrels by a few selected Georgia brewmasters for a unique and exclusive tasting experience that includes a “Best of Show Award,” which participants like you will vote on with tokens. You’ll also get to taste bottles of seasonal, rare, and collectable beers all evening and join food experiments from local, beer-centric chefs.

Georgia Freight Depot

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Davio's Five Year Anniversary The Bert Show’s Tommy Owen will be spinning records as you stand near the kitchen door trying to get first dibs on complimentary apps and cocktail specials. Also join the silent auction for goodies like a night at the Mandarin Oriental. Proceed’s benefit Bert’s Big Adventure children’s charity. RSVP by August 11th to anny@davios.com.

Davio's Atlanta

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

AREA 13.1 Half Marathon & Terrestrial 5k Get it? ROSWELL?! Hahaha... ahem. Anyway, yeah, aliens have “crash landed” so you need to run from them along Riverside Park’s trails and roads to escape the invasion. Half marathon and 5k finishers get alien-head medallions to hang around their necks.

Riverside Park, Roswell

Flickr/Tom Ipri

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Pancakes & Booze Art Show It’s five bucks, once a year, and there’s drinking, live body painting, all types of music, great art, and a free all-you-can-eat pancake bar. *Mic dropped.

Georgia Freight Depot

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

National Beer Mile At the start of every quarter mile of this quick run you’ll get a cold beer. Go VIP and you’ll get two more at the after-party where you’ll dance to DJ tunes, even though you’ll probably reek like you’ve been running and drinking beer all day. Don’t worry, so will everybody else!

Meehan's Public House

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

The Cork Pullers Beer, Wine & Spirits Tour Live local bands, live local beers, live local food trucks, dead brain cells.

Candler Park

