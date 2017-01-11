14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in the ATL This August

Sat

National Beer Mile At the start of every quarter mile of this quick run you’ll get a cold beer. Go VIP and you’ll get two more at the after-party where you’ll dance to DJ tunes, even though you’ll probably reek like you’ve been running and drinking beer all day. Don’t worry, so will everybody else!

Meehan's Public House

National Beer Mile Meehan's Public House At the start of every quarter mile of this quick run you’ll get a cold beer. Go VIP and you’ll get two more at the after-party where you’ll dance to DJ tunes, even though you’ll probably reek like you’ve been running and drinking beer all day. Don’t worry, so will everybody else!