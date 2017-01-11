14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in the ATL This August

Date
Aug 7 Fri
Love Marks the Spot opening Kai Lin Art Gallery Jeremy Brown, who years ago gave us the Love is Art Kit, is debuting his first solo art exhibition through September 11th. The opening reception starts at 7pm. Take someone with whom you wanna practice your own art of love.
Aug 8 Sat
Tie One On Monday Night Brewing Be there to wish the weekday-praisin’ brewery a happy fourth birthday and you’ll hear live bluegrass while tasting casks from brewers in five nearby westside neighborhoods, plus guzzle 14 of Monday Night Brewing’s greatest catalog hits like pear-brewed Belgian strong ale “Gun Show.” You’ll even leave with a stemmed beer glass and a commemorative double deuce of its “Tie 4 On” quad.
Aug 8 Sat
49th Atlanta Model Train and Railroadiana Show & Sale North Atlanta Trade Center Geek out on more than 300 tables of vendors showing and selling amazing train sets from around the world. The responsibility of knowing what a “modeler” or a “railbuff” is, without assuming it’s something that can be found on back page personal ads? Yours.
Aug 8 Sat
Holy Friggin' Hot Fest! Bone Lick BBQ This weird wonderland of drinks and slow-smoked meat is turning three. They’re celebrating with a “hot sauce cook-off,” a hot dog-eating contest, hot girls in bikinis, and tastings of ATL breweries’ “hot new beers.”
Aug 8 Sat
808 Fest Old 4th Ward Edgewood’s best hangouts (Erosol, Noni’s, The Music Room, etc.) are collaborating to host a day of music from local artists paying homage to the famous bass-heavy beat machine. Come for Scotty ATL, Vicki Powell, and DJ Keiran; stay for legendary ATL song-rapper Kilo Ali.
Aug 8 Sat
Flashback Festival Aaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood Chaka Khan, Sheila E., Slick Rick, and ATL’s own SOS Band help R&B station KISS-FM celebrate 20 years of soul music. You can also tailgate outside Aaron’s, starting at noon. Unless you mistakenly end up at Aaron Paul’s trailer -- that’s not where you’d wanna fire up a grill.
Aug 14 Fri
Party of Thrones Masquerade A big, crazy party with hundreds of cosplaying Baratheons, Lannisters, Targaryens, Starks, and more.
Aug 15 Sat
The Sweet Spot 595 North This sexy, North America-touring, “pop erotica” show is for singles, couples, and even you, featuring live body art, burlesque, DJs spinning Top-40 hits, comedians, and probably intellectual boners.
Aug 16 Sun
HOToberFest’s Barrel Aged Ball Georgia Freight Depot This offshoot of the annual October beer getup gives you rare beers set free from small-batch wood-aging distillery barrels by a few selected Georgia brewmasters for a unique and exclusive tasting experience that includes a “Best of Show Award,” which participants like you will vote on with tokens. You’ll also get to taste bottles of seasonal, rare, and collectable beers all evening and join food experiments from local, beer-centric chefs.
Aug 20 Thu
Davio's Five Year Anniversary Davio's Atlanta The Bert Show’s Tommy Owen will be spinning records as you stand near the kitchen door trying to get first dibs on complimentary apps and cocktail specials. Also join the silent auction for goodies like a night at the Mandarin Oriental. Proceed’s benefit Bert’s Big Adventure children’s charity. RSVP by August 11th to anny@davios.com.
Aug 22 Sat
AREA 13.1 Half Marathon & Terrestrial 5k Riverside Park, Roswell Get it? ROSWELL?! Hahaha... ahem. Anyway, yeah, aliens have “crash landed” so you need to run from them along Riverside Park’s trails and roads to escape the invasion. Half marathon and 5k finishers get alien-head medallions to hang around their necks.
Aug 29 Sat
Pancakes & Booze Art Show Georgia Freight Depot It’s five bucks, once a year, and there’s drinking, live body painting, all types of music, great art, and a free all-you-can-eat pancake bar. *Mic dropped.
Aug 29 Sat
National Beer Mile Meehan's Public House At the start of every quarter mile of this quick run you’ll get a cold beer. Go VIP and you’ll get two more at the after-party where you’ll dance to DJ tunes, even though you’ll probably reek like you’ve been running and drinking beer all day. Don’t worry, so will everybody else!
Aug 29 Sat
The Cork Pullers Beer, Wine & Spirits Tour Candler Park Live local bands, live local beers, live local food trucks, dead brain cells.