9 Atlanta Beer Events You Can't Miss This Spring

We've already helped you figure out if your Atlanta Neighborhood sucks, but there is one way to tell for sure: if your 'hood doesn't have any sweet beer events it probably blows, so let's hope that one of these nine can't-miss spring beer events in the ATL is at a park/bar/venue near you...
Roswell Beer Festival Historic Roswell With more than 250 beers, this may be the largest collection of carbonated alcohol in the Southeast. Did you check on that? Thought not. That’s okay, this is your chance to share some time with your neighbors on 400 Northbound and find a hearty stout beer.
Hogs and Hops Masquerade Music Park A ticket to Hogs and Hops includes beer, BBQ, and even more food samples for anyone 21+ at the Masquerade Music Park.
Dogwood Festival Backyard Barbecue & Brews Piedmont Park Atlanta’s big spring arts festival has a pretty sweet drinking and eating aspect to it. Get your fill of beer and meat in a special section of Piedmont that isn’t free, like the rest of the fest, but has all the meat and brew that freeness can’t buy you.
Kennesaw Craft Beer Festival The Depot Park Hit the square right off 75 North for an afternoon of antebellum drinking adventures. The old timey feel you get in Kennesaw is well-worth the trip. Afterwards you could have a nice time at the Civil War museum, in case you need to research how beer was brewed by our forefathers.
East Atlanta Beer Festival Brownwood Park The sleepy little swing sets and slides in Brownwood Park are the perfect place to sample up to 175 brews while listening to live music and DJs.
Brew at the Zoo Zoo Atlanta Beers are strategically placed at each animal's exhibit, so you have an incentive both to see everything Zoo Atlanta has to offer, and to try a couple dozen of the beers, wines, and other sippables on hand.
Rock the Cure SweetWater Brewery Company Support diabetes research while downing delicious 420s and Sweet Georgia Browns at ROC, where you'll find continuous pours of local brews, nosh, music, and raffle freebies to sweeten the deal.
Brookhaven Beer Festival Apple Valley Rd in Brookhaven behind MARTA Just North of Buckhead’s impressive bar scene, you’ll find a wonderland of more than 150 beers, live music, and the obligatory food trucks that will keep you company in the shining sun of Brookhaven. It’s one of Atlanta’s few ‘hoods that doesn’t have an (official) brewery of its own, so you’ll have to make do with all the visiting beers.
Atlanta Summer Beer Festival Masquerade Music Park Technically it’s the last day of spring, but that will be our little secret. The Masquerade’s big grassy backyard manages to fit 150 beers, two stages of live music, and about a thousand of your fellow beer connoisseurs. Pro tip: find out when Bases Loaded is playing because their Atlanta’s only all-bass Rollie Fingers tribute band.