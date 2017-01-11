Every Outdoor Movie in Atlanta This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Everybody knows Starlight is one of ATL’s greatest gifts to the world, but since it has a website and a location that never moves, it’s not exactly hard to find out when Mad Max is playing (now! Go see it!). For all the other places where films -- or fun movies way too horrible to be considered “films” -- are showing this summer, we’ve hooked you up with this list of not just what flicks are showing where, but when, in chronological order. You're welcome...
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free blanket borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
May 28 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, cheap gas at nearby Costco for the ride home.
Town Brookhaven
May 29 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Face-painters, concession stands, villainous Alpharetta setting for authenticity.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
May 30 Sat
The Imitation Game Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, big Benedict Cumberbatch staring at you.
Mall of Georgia
Jun 3 Wed
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Ice cream cones, your 50th chance to see Big Hero 6 this summer (what the hell, metro ATL?).
Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming
Jun 4 Thu
Jaws Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), romantic snuggle opportunities during shark murders.
Atlantic Station
Jun 5 Fri
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Concession stands, nearness to Lake Lanier, no evidence that SpongeBob has been tainted by Lake Lanier water.
War Hill Park, Dawsonville
Jun 5 Fri
Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, zero Dane Cook sightings despite his voice.
Duluth Town Green
Jun 5 Fri
The Lego Movie Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, figurines.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jun 6 Sat
Into the Woods Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, murderous Disney witches.
Mall of Georgia
Jun 6 Sat
Night at the Museum Amenities: BYO picnic, chairs allowed, Robin Williams resurrected!
Flat Shoals Park, Clayton County
Jun 6 Sat
Ghostbusters Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails, more Keymaster action.
Friendship Community Park, Milton
Jun 11 Thu
Heavyweights Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), laughing with/at fat kids.
Atlantic Station
Jun 12 Fri
Mahogany Amenities: Red carpet entrance and romantic music to honor Mahogany’s 40th anniversary; chance to be forgiven for walking in looking like Billy Dee Williams and smelling like Colt 45.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jun 12 Fri
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Hot dogs, cotton candy, the knowledge that Robin Williams suffers this series no more.
Hancock Park, Dahlonega
Jun 13 Sat
Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, and even hotter murderous Disney witches.
Mall of Georgia
Jun 17 Wed
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Ice cream cones, porous animals with bad acne being so cute and vulgar.
The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming
Jun 18 Thu
The Lego Movie Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), making plastic connections just like in real life.
Atlantic Station
Jun 19 Fri
Maleficent Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, Mrs. Pitt in a hot leather devil helmet.
Duluth Town Green
Jun 19 Fri
Cirque du Soleil: Journey of Man Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, acrobatic displays of human development.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jun 20 Sat
Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.
Brown Park, Canton
Jun 20 Sat
X-Men: Days of Future Past Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.
Mall of Georgia
Jun 25 Thu
Super 8 Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), movies on movies.
Atlantic Station
Jun 26 Fri
Sade and Luther Vandross Live in Concert (movie version) Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, tricking yourself into thinking you’re at a sexy concert.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jun 26 Fri
The Imitation Game Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.
Bobby Dodd Stadium
Jun 27 Sat
The Boxtrolls Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.
Mall of Georgia
Jul 1 Wed
Maleficent Amenities: Ice cream cones, more looks at Brad’s wife in latex with the excuse that it’s all for the kids.
The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming
Jul 2 Thu
Array Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), pre-shark-jumping Will Smith/Vivica A. Fox.
Atlantic Station
Jul 4 Sat
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.
Mall of Georgia
Jul 9 Thu
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), the time of your life.
Atlantic Station
Jul 9 Thu
The Goonies Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, opportunities to pregame like a grown Chunk.
Town Brookhaven
Jul 10 Fri
Furious 7 Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at the number of fans that supported last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.
Bobby Dodd Stadium
Jul 10 Fri
Brown Sugar Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, a hip-hop love story your date actually (Taye) Diggs.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jul 11 Sat
The Goonies Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.
Friendship Community Park, Milton
Jul 16 Thu
Casablanca Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
Jul 16 Thu
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.
Town Brookhaven
Jul 17 Fri
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.
Duluth Town Green
Jul 17 Fri
The Avengers Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Jul 18 Sat
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.
Mall of Georgia
Jul 23 Thu
101 Dalmatians Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
Jul 23 Thu
Notting Hill Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.
Town Brookhaven
Jul 25 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.
Mall of Georgia
Jul 25 Sat
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Amenities: BYO snacks/lawn chairs... or, even better, pizza.
Rum Creek Park, Clayton County
Jul 29 Wed
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Ice cream concession stands.
The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming
Jul 30 Thu
Airplane! Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
Jul 31 Fri
Cinderella Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.
Town Center Plaza, Riverdale
Aug 6 Thu
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
Aug 8 Sat
The Jungle Book Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.
Candler Park
Aug 8 Sat
The Maze Runner Amenities: Nearby (man-made) beach with grilling stations, pavilions.
International Park, Clayton County
Aug 13 Thu
The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).
Atlantic Station
Aug 14 Fri
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.
Hancock Park, Dahlonega
Aug 22 Sat
Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.
Candler Park
Aug 22 Sat
Paddington Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.
Brown Park, Canton
