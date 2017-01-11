Events

Every Outdoor Movie in Atlanta This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Published On 05/28/2015
Atlantic Station

Everybody knows Starlight is one of ATL’s greatest gifts to the world, but since it has a website and a location that never moves, it’s not exactly hard to find out when Mad Max is playing (now! Go see it!). For all the other places where films -- or fun movies way too horrible to be considered “films” -- are showing this summer, we’ve hooked you up with this list of not just what flicks are showing where, but when, in chronological order. You're welcome...

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free blanket borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, cheap gas at nearby Costco for the ride home.

Town Brookhaven

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Face-painters, concession stands, villainous Alpharetta setting for authenticity.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

The Imitation Game Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, big Benedict Cumberbatch staring at you.

Mall of Georgia

Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Ice cream cones, your 50th chance to see Big Hero 6 this summer (what the hell, metro ATL?).

Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Jaws Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), romantic snuggle opportunities during shark murders.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Concession stands, nearness to Lake Lanier, no evidence that SpongeBob has been tainted by Lake Lanier water.

War Hill Park, Dawsonville

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, zero Dane Cook sightings despite his voice.

Duluth Town Green

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, figurines.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Into the Woods Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, murderous Disney witches.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Night at the Museum Amenities: BYO picnic, chairs allowed, Robin Williams resurrected!

Flat Shoals Park, Clayton County

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Ghostbusters Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails, more Keymaster action.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Heavyweights Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), laughing with/at fat kids.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Mahogany Amenities: Red carpet entrance and romantic music to honor Mahogany’s 40th anniversary; chance to be forgiven for walking in looking like Billy Dee Williams and smelling like Colt 45.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Hot dogs, cotton candy, the knowledge that Robin Williams suffers this series no more.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, and even hotter murderous Disney witches.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Ice cream cones, porous animals with bad acne being so cute and vulgar.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), making plastic connections just like in real life.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Maleficent Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, Mrs. Pitt in a hot leather devil helmet.

Duluth Town Green

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Annie Amenities: Sporty surroundings, indoor location in case of bad weather, soft ground, hard knocks.

Hapeville Football Field

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Cirque du Soleil: Journey of Man Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, acrobatic displays of human development.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

X-Men: Days of Future Past Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Super 8 Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), movies on movies.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Sade and Luther Vandross Live in Concert (movie version) Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, tricking yourself into thinking you’re at a sexy concert.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Imitation Game Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Bobby Dodd Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Marvel Studios

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Maleficent Amenities: Ice cream cones, more looks at Brad’s wife in latex with the excuse that it’s all for the kids.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Array Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), pre-shark-jumping Will Smith/Vivica A. Fox.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Annie Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, child stars with unspellable/unpronounceable names.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), the time of your life.

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

The Goonies Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, opportunities to pregame like a grown Chunk.

Town Brookhaven

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Furious 7 Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at the number of fans that supported last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Bobby Dodd Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Brown Sugar Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, a hip-hop love story your date actually (Taye) Diggs.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Home Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Big Eyes Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

The Goonies Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Home Amenities: Ice cream cones, ironically being outside your parent’s house on a date.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Casablanca Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Duluth Town Green

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

The Avengers Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Home Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

101 Dalmatians Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Notting Hill Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Boomerang Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Amenities: BYO snacks/lawn chairs... or, even better, pizza.

Rum Creek Park, Clayton County

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Ice cream concession stands.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Airplane! Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Grease Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Grease Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

The Giver Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Duluth Town Green

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

The Jungle Book Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Candler Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

The Maze Runner Amenities: Nearby (man-made) beach with grilling stations, pavilions.

International Park, Clayton County

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Candler Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Paddington Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

