22 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Atlanta This September

They say the best things in life are free, which is why everything on our list of stuff you absolutely have to do in Atlanta this September is… um, totally not free?! Oops. Reading the list itself, though? That won’t cost you a thing...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Hang with your favorite Heroes & Villains This first-annual themed art exhibit boasts paintings/drawings/etc., of… youguessedit!... heroes & villains from pop culture, plus a chance to try MNB’s first-ever imperial stouts, and tunes from DJs Rasta Root and Morgan Garcia.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Race to a Smokey & The Bandit bourbon dinner This five-course ‘cue meal paired with various beverages starts with the “Opening Credits” (pork-/cheddar-stuffed fried squash blossom, and a Coors Banquet Beer), and includes bacon-braised brussels w/ Kentucky Bourbon Barrel ale, smoked beef shank w/ Wild Turkey American Honey, and a cold-smoked pork chop w/ Larceny bourbon and soda. Tickets are $60; call 470.355.5116 to reserve a seat.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Wed
Watch The Hoff in Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival This one-night-only, traveling fantasy musical-movie stars David Hasselhoff, is based on a Luciferian plot against heaven and features a pre-show performance, a film screening, and a Q&A with the filmmakers, one of whom directed Saw 2.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3-5
Kick it at Tailgates & Touchdowns Get college football season kicked off somethin’ real proper-like at this three-day throwdown with a golf tourney, a beach party at Lanier Islands' Sunset Cove with a pop-up water park, and football-themed 5k race around the islands.
Lake Lanier
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-7
Get your geek on at DragonCon You know what it is -- you’ve been waiting in your basement all year for four days of epic weirdness, cosplay, and celebrity appearances.
Everywhere; mostly Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Learn something at Cheese, Bourbon & Jazz Class Krog Street Market’s meatiest eatery is hosting a special two-hour class that includes a welcome cocktail, then 12 cheese and bourbon pairings, music throughout the night, and a CD of the jazz featured in the class, along with a pairing guide, to take home.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Eat something at Midtown Restaurant Week Get your fiscally responsible feast on for nine days straight thanks to prix fixes from 40+ reputable Midtown restos (including 4th & Swift, South City Kitchen, Apres Diem and Serpas True Food), ranging $15 up to $35 for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Various Midtown restaurants
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Sun
Go: All Vinyl Everything Hosts Sean Falyon and DJ Dibiase have a low-key monthly jam in the Old Fourth where the only music you’ll hear -- unless you’re that guy/girl who goes to parties wearing Beats headphones -- is played on wax recordings spun by special guest DJs. How popular has it become? Andre 3000 visited this summer.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
If you just hit ONE Musicfest… hit this one The Roots, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monae, The Internet, “Classic Man”-singing new guy Jidenna, Eightball & MJG, Scarface, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and you. Together!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Drink in… a cemetery? Take one of Malts & Vaults’ four staggered (perhaps literally) guided walking tours of the famous dead folks’ hangout, then enjoy post-tour beer tastings courtesy of nearby My Friend’s Growler Shop. Ticket stubs will get you hookups later on in the area, including a free app at Doc Chey’s Grant Park, and $5 off Six Feet Under.
Oakland Cemetery
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Go to (but ignore the name of) Jazzoo A $100 ticket gets you evening entry to the zoo, an open bar, and all the food you wanna eat from 25 restos (Argosy, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, etc.), plus four stages with live local musical acts, including DJ Ryan Baker.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Go for a ride with Buford Highway Bikes & Bites This 4.5-mile bike ride is actually a food tour of ATL’s most diverse strip of eating establishments. Don’t miss: pork buns at Oriental Pearl, banh mi from Quôc Húóng, tacos from El Rey Del Taco, and more.
Buford Hwy pop-up patio
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Hit the Duluth Fall Festival & Carnival It starts on 9/12 with a free concert (Motown and classic rock music) at Duluth Festival Center, then resumes two weeks later with a parade, carnival, and road race through Duluth called the Donut Dash 5k, in which every runner that participates receives a free donut and coffee from Dunkin' Donuts.
Duluth City Hall
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Go to the Great Gatsby Gala Instead of just saying you were there when Leo DiCaprio didn’t show up, go VIP for $125 (proceeds benefit children’s charity Bert’s Big Adventure) and get a package that gets you into the “Blue Garden” VIP lounge where there’s an open bar, food, and instructors offering '20s dancing lessons.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Listen to Seth MacFarlane with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Apparently this is real; the guy from Family Guy, American Dad!, Ted, etc., is singing songs with the ASO this month, which, just like his TV and film projects, will either be hilariously awesome, or… um, not. Worth checking out either way!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Bet a big kid at Campfest It’s just like the camping you did as a kid, but with gourmet local food, craft beer and wine, better games and activities (beach happy hour, pingpong, paddleboarding, kayaking, ziplining, basketball, dodgeball, slip-n-slide, etc.), better songs (The Whigs and other bands’ll be there performing live), and less prepubescent angst.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Kick it at Sneaker Con More than 50K shoes will be shown and/or for sale at this sneakerhead heaven-for-a-day. Not only that, but there’ll be free customization, a station where authentication experts will tell you if your rare OGs are legit or not, a trading pit for you to sling your sneaks, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Anime Weekend Atlanta Four days of cosplay and video gaming, a Manga library, a formal gala ball, an artist gallery, a fashion show, and an “Imperial Maid Cafe” with snacks and analog games. Because DragonCon isn’t enough.
Cobb Galleria, Renaissance Waverly Hotel, and Sheraton Suites
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Get a Taste of Atlanta Eat and drink everything in Atlanta (from more than 90 of our best restaurants and bars) for three days, from the Friday night kickoff party, to the Big Green Egg grilling stage, chef’s tables, kitchen workshops, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Don’t miss: TomorrowWorld The biggest 21+ music festival in America is back with an expectedly huge lineup (David Guetta, Bassnectar, Adam Beyer, Cashmere Cat, etc.), several options for tickets, and a new partnership with ATL celeb chef Kevin Gillespie, who’s partnering with the fest to introduce Tomorrow’s Table, an assortment of dining experiences.
Chattahoochee Hills
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Try over 150 brews at the Great Atlanta Beer Fest Sample 150+ different beers, ciders, and a small selection of wines in the Grand Entry Plaza and Monument Grove at the Ted. You also get to play games in Scout’s Alley for free, watch college football on the plaza’s 33ft TV, and hear live music from a group called The Geeks Band.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Get wet at the H2X Extreme Water Show See some of the world’s top jet ski and freestyle riders go crazy with acrobatics and extreme water sport performances in 600K gallons of water, which they say will turn Philips into the “World’s Largest Portable Pool.”
