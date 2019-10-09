The Spookiest, Wildest Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Atlanta This Month

Halloween is kind of hard in Atlanta. We can barely handle pedestrians as it is, and you definitely don’t want to go walking around random neighborhoods dressed in a mask and knocking on doors. Choose instead to take the wickedly easy route of going to an event where folks will be dressed up like a lil’ bit of everything and partying the safe way. Here’s a list of some of the best Halloween parties going on between now and the 31st (and here's everything you need to do in Atlanta all fall long).
Go to hell all week
Now-November 3
Stone Mountain
Netherworld happens every day through the beginning of November, giving you more options to visit the new Stone Mountain complex, which has an expanded midway and more food trucks offerings and fresh new “haunts”: the gothic horror “Night of the Gorgon” and the sci-fi reptilian-themed “Cold Blooded.” Also experience the four escape rooms, and other all-new stuff like the Laser Adventure Battle Arena and a monster museum.
Cost: $20 - $35
Hear some scary-good yacht rock
October 19
Old Fourth Ward
Bring blankets and lawn chairs and pull up to Historic Fourth Ward Park tonight at 7pm for Taste of Atlanta’s first-ever Saturday evening concert party, which will be performed by Yacht Rock Revue. The setlist will include Halloween songs along with classics, and there’ll be several food trucks including Che Butter Jonez. VIP will get complimentary beer and wine.
Cost: $40 - $75
Join the walking dead on Euclid Ave
October 19
Little Five Points
Today at 4pm is the big annual L5P Halloween Festival & Parade, which starts at the corner of Euclid and Washita Aves, then goes up and down Moreland before ending at the corner of Mansfield Ave. Also be sure to see this year’s first-annual L5P Window Exhibit, which has 20 local businesses displaying huge photos of the Parade’s history.
Cost: Free
Visit an extraterrestrial district
October 26
Buckhead
There’ll be seven hours of Halloween partying beginning at 8pm at DISTRICT 51, with three “atmospheres” run by six deejays, and hella ATLiens shaking it like knees after someone sees a ghost. VIP gets you a premium open bar and balcony access.
Cost: $20 - $96
Be saintly and sinful
October 26
Midtown
Hit Park Tavern in your sexy/scary costume for the Saints and Sinners Ball, where you’ll hear live music from three bands (The Glorious Sons, Weathers, and Badflower), drink Halloween-themed cocktails, and other “spooky surprises.” Doors open at 7pm and music starts at 8pm.
Cost: $20
Just let your soul glow
October 26
Old Fourth Ward
Inspired by horror movies of the '80s, The Roof at Ponce City Market is hosting a rooftop dance and costume party called Neon Nightmare, with beverages and food inspired by All Hallows Eve, several deejays spinning, and all the usual games of Skyline Park. Party starts at 8:30pm; best outfit wins $1,000.
Cost: $45
Get cidered, not spidered
October 30
West Midtown
On the Wednesday before Halloween, hit Urban Tree Cidery as they put on a screening of the original Night of the Living Dead in conjunction with NerdLanta, who’ll also host NotLD bingo for prizes. The flick starts at 8pm; your entry gets you the movie, a cider, and one free bag of popcorn. Get there an hour early for live stand-up from comedian Sam Gordon.
Cost: $10
Dress up the dogs
October 30
Old Fourth Ward
Get a costume on that canine of yours, or just come to Fetch Park and admire all the four-legged furballs who are fashionably outfitted for Halloween at Cujo’s Carnival. It goes from 6pm to midnight, and there’ll be drink specials, costume contests for humans and dogs, and a live band playing Halloween hits.
Cost: Free for people; $10 for non-member dogs
Watch Gizmo and Spike
October 30
Downtown
The final free movie screening at Live from Woodruff Park will be Gremlins at 7pm; get there at 6pm with your chairs and blankets to find prime seating, and eat from one of the on-site food trucks. Leave the water at home.
Cost: Free
Have beers for fears
October 31
Westside
Boos & Brews is Second Self Beer Company’s Halloween brew party. Show up in costume and you’ll get a half-pint of any all-year beer for free, after which they’ll be just $3 each. There’ll also be candy and beer pairings, and they’ll also have their regular Throwback Thursday special where you’ll get six drink tickets and a souvenir pint glass for $13.
Cost: Free entry
Hit a Ghostbusters party at the only place it could be
October 31
Old Fourth Ward
If there was going to be a party created with the movie Ghostbusters as inspiration, it had to be at Venkman’s. And it’s happening; NonsenseATL is the host, Kimber is the deejay, and there’ll be old and new spooky tunes for you to dance the slime away.
Cost: $10
