Every Single Thing You Need to Do in Atlanta This Summer

Eat the fanciest Southern food all weekend Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back, and along with it, an always-major lineup of events including tasting tents and chef-led learning experiences. This year it starts with the opening of America’s first-ever pop-up vineyard, which will host events right in Midtown throughout the month.

Loews Hotel

Eat the fanciest Southern food all weekend Loews Hotel Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back, and along with it, an always-major lineup of events including tasting tents and chef-led learning experiences. This year it starts with the opening of America’s first-ever pop-up vineyard, which will host events right in Midtown throughout the month.