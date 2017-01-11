Every Single Thing You Need to Do in Atlanta This Summer

There is no season -- not Lawry’s, Old Bay, or even lemon pepper -- that can match the season of summer in Atlanta. Before you just lose your damn mind and bolt out the front door asking where the party’s at, turn on some upbeat Jagged Edge and strategize your summer schedule with this handy list of events happening between now and the end of September.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Eat a bourbon-inspired dinner Join a private dinner at chef Art Smith’s restaurant located inside InterContinental, hosted by master distiller Brent Elliott of Four Roses Bourbon. Call 404.946.9070 for tickets.
Southern Art & Bourbon Bar
Eat a bourbon-inspired dinner Southern Art & Bourbon Bar Join a private dinner at chef Art Smith’s restaurant located inside InterContinental, hosted by master distiller Brent Elliott of Four Roses Bourbon. Call 404.946.9070 for tickets.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2-5
Eat the fanciest Southern food all weekend Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back, and along with it, an always-major lineup of events including tasting tents and chef-led learning experiences. This year it starts with the opening of America’s first-ever pop-up vineyard, which will host events right in Midtown throughout the month.
Loews Hotel
Eat the fanciest Southern food all weekend Loews Hotel Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back, and along with it, an always-major lineup of events including tasting tents and chef-led learning experiences. This year it starts with the opening of America’s first-ever pop-up vineyard, which will host events right in Midtown throughout the month.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3-4
Get soulfully rocked and funked up in Candler Park OG soul singer Lee Fields, Marietta legend Chris Robinson, New Orleans collectives Galactic and The Revivalists, and a gang of food trucks do Candler Park Music & Food Festival.
Candler Park
Get soulfully rocked and funked up in Candler Park Candler Park OG soul singer Lee Fields, Marietta legend Chris Robinson, New Orleans collectives Galactic and The Revivalists, and a gang of food trucks do Candler Park Music & Food Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Watch local celebrities turn their dogs into models Doggies on the Catwalk will have famous folks showing off their mutts, plus French cuisine and Champagne for you to consume while you watch and act fancy with your feast.
The Shops at Buckhead
Watch local celebrities turn their dogs into models The Shops at Buckhead Doggies on the Catwalk will have famous folks showing off their mutts, plus French cuisine and Champagne for you to consume while you watch and act fancy with your feast.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Drink 150 craft beers, unlimitedly It’s the second-annual Gwinnett Beer Fest! Don’t be scared... they actually have a great selection, including brews from outsiders like Founders and Bell’s, and locals like Jekyll from Alpharetta, and Gate City out of Roswell.
Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
Drink 150 craft beers, unlimitedly Coolray Field, Lawrenceville It’s the second-annual Gwinnett Beer Fest! Don’t be scared... they actually have a great selection, including brews from outsiders like Founders and Bell’s, and locals like Jekyll from Alpharetta, and Gate City out of Roswell.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4-5
Do VaHi’s folksy, artsy annual street party Run the 5K with 1,500 new friends, hear the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and other live acts, cop strange art, and dance like you mean it.
Virginia-Highland
Do VaHi’s folksy, artsy annual street party Virginia-Highland Run the 5K with 1,500 new friends, hear the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and other live acts, cop strange art, and dance like you mean it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Sun
Help revive a 1920s dinner party Dinner Bell was a two-year gathering of musicians and chefs at the Sears & Roebuck building in the 1920s. Now, Star Provisions chef Daniel Chance, ATL rockers Quiet Hounds, and two members of Yacht Rock are bringing it back.
Ponce City Market
Help revive a 1920s dinner party Ponce City Market Dinner Bell was a two-year gathering of musicians and chefs at the Sears & Roebuck building in the 1920s. Now, Star Provisions chef Daniel Chance, ATL rockers Quiet Hounds, and two members of Yacht Rock are bringing it back.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8 Wed
Be at Red Pepper’s birthday party RSVP and check in on Facebook and you’ll get two hours of complimentary margaritas, beer, and more, as the Taqueria celebrates turning three.
Red Pepper Taqueria Buckhead
Be at Red Pepper’s birthday party Red Pepper Taqueria Buckhead RSVP and check in on Facebook and you’ll get two hours of complimentary margaritas, beer, and more, as the Taqueria celebrates turning three.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8-12
Admire unapologetically weird creative performances See 24 lovably strange shows like “Barry Manilow is in My Closet,” at six different Atlanta venues during the four-day Atlanta Fringe Festival.
Various locations
Admire unapologetically weird creative performances Various locations See 24 lovably strange shows like “Barry Manilow is in My Closet,” at six different Atlanta venues during the four-day Atlanta Fringe Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Celebrate a Midtown patio’s opening with free drinks Be there to salute the courtyard with all its new art, and get complimentary Cathead Vodka cocktails, appetizers, and live music in exchange.
The Artmore Hotel
Celebrate a Midtown patio’s opening with free drinks The Artmore Hotel Be there to salute the courtyard with all its new art, and get complimentary Cathead Vodka cocktails, appetizers, and live music in exchange.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Watch "Ferris Bueller" at The Fox They’re showing the movie as the first of this year’s Coca-Cola Film Festival; get tickets to this show -- or one of the others they’re playing twice a month until the end of August.
The Fox Theatre
Watch "Ferris Bueller" at The Fox The Fox Theatre They’re showing the movie as the first of this year’s Coca-Cola Film Festival; get tickets to this show -- or one of the others they’re playing twice a month until the end of August.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Eat guilt-lowering ice cream with friends Restaurants like The Iberian Pig and Cooks & Soldiers serve produce-inspired ice cream at the Slow Food Ice Cream Social.
The Cathedral of St. Philip
Eat guilt-lowering ice cream with friends The Cathedral of St. Philip Restaurants like The Iberian Pig and Cooks & Soldiers serve produce-inspired ice cream at the Slow Food Ice Cream Social.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
See a big, free drag show in the SWATS East Point Possums is the Southeast’s largest drag extravaganza, and it costs nothing but your heart, which it will fabulously steal.
Downtown East Point Commons
See a big, free drag show in the SWATS Downtown East Point Commons East Point Possums is the Southeast’s largest drag extravaganza, and it costs nothing but your heart, which it will fabulously steal.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11-12
Eat from 80 food trucks It’s the Atlanta Street Food & Music Festival’s fifth year. Get stuffed and jam to Carl Thomas, Vivian Green, and Gritz & Jelly Butter Band.
Stone Mountain Park
Eat from 80 food trucks Stone Mountain Park It’s the Atlanta Street Food & Music Festival’s fifth year. Get stuffed and jam to Carl Thomas, Vivian Green, and Gritz & Jelly Butter Band.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Take over Peachtree with a bicycle gang Atlanta Streets Alive will shut down cars from driving on our most popular street, and replace them with pedaling locals galore from 4-8pm, starting at Edgewood. Join them; it’s free.
Five Points
Take over Peachtree with a bicycle gang Five Points Atlanta Streets Alive will shut down cars from driving on our most popular street, and replace them with pedaling locals galore from 4-8pm, starting at Edgewood. Join them; it’s free.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16-19
Up your game in gaming, film, and TV The all-new, four-day event TERMINUS will feature game-design expos, exclusive film & TV screenings, live-play tournaments, workshops, and a film festival.
The Marriott Marquis
Up your game in gaming, film, and TV The Marriott Marquis The all-new, four-day event TERMINUS will feature game-design expos, exclusive film & TV screenings, live-play tournaments, workshops, and a film festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Treat Decatur Square like Lake Lanier Sixty tons of sand dumped Downtown, plus the outdoor food court, live bands, DJs, and ninja climbing wall at Decatur Beach Festival make for a guaranteed good time.
Decatur Square
Treat Decatur Square like Lake Lanier Decatur Square Sixty tons of sand dumped Downtown, plus the outdoor food court, live bands, DJs, and ninja climbing wall at Decatur Beach Festival make for a guaranteed good time.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Pour 200 beers into yourself Beer! Lots and lots of beer! They won’t say which ones until the week of, but who cares? BEER!
Historic 4th Ward Park
Pour 200 beers into yourself Historic 4th Ward Park Beer! Lots and lots of beer! They won’t say which ones until the week of, but who cares? BEER!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Rock the dead back to life Tunes from the Tombs, the greatest annual graveyard concert Atlanta will have in 2016, will be headlined this year by Arrested Development, because that’s one way to define death.
Oakland Cemetery
Rock the dead back to life Oakland Cemetery Tunes from the Tombs, the greatest annual graveyard concert Atlanta will have in 2016, will be headlined this year by Arrested Development, because that’s one way to define death.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24-26
Discover Athens’ next great band The big yearly block party in UGA town is back to support music (there are 100+ performing acts), film, the arts, and other cultural stuff, like club crawls.
Downtown Athens
Discover Athens’ next great band Downtown Athens The big yearly block party in UGA town is back to support music (there are 100+ performing acts), film, the arts, and other cultural stuff, like club crawls.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25-26
Keep Old 4th Ward artsy The Old 4th Ward Arts Festival is live music, local creatives hawking photography, sculptures, paintings, and more, plus hands-on art demos, food, etc.
Historic 4th Ward Park
Keep Old 4th Ward artsy Historic 4th Ward Park The Old 4th Ward Arts Festival is live music, local creatives hawking photography, sculptures, paintings, and more, plus hands-on art demos, food, etc.
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Drink and eat patriotically with fish Just before the 4th, get unlimited beer and food, and hear live music at Red, White & Brews.
Georgia Aquarium
Drink and eat patriotically with fish Georgia Aquarium Just before the 4th, get unlimited beer and food, and hear live music at Red, White & Brews.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Enjoy beer, cheese, and soccer The damn event is even called Beer, Cheese & Soccer! It’s a world tour of food, suds, and global football. Do it!
Park Tavern
Enjoy beer, cheese, and soccer Park Tavern The damn event is even called Beer, Cheese & Soccer! It’s a world tour of food, suds, and global football. Do it!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Watch Centennial Olympic Park fireworks at Ventanas Get to a the rooftop at Ventanas for Red, White & Booze and drink to the booming lights of freedom.
Ventanas
Watch Centennial Olympic Park fireworks at Ventanas Ventanas Get to a the rooftop at Ventanas for Red, White & Booze and drink to the booming lights of freedom.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Run the Peach Make this the year you finally run the Peachtree Road Race, the world’s biggest 10K.
Lenox Square Mall
Run the Peach Lenox Square Mall Make this the year you finally run the Peachtree Road Race, the world’s biggest 10K.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-16
See A LOT of quick movies There are lots of 45-minute-or-less flicks at Atlanta Shortsfest for you to view.
DooGallery
See A LOT of quick movies DooGallery There are lots of 45-minute-or-less flicks at Atlanta Shortsfest for you to view.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Play second-grader outdoor games with grown-ups Sign up to compete in a giant paper-airplane toss, a wheelbarrow race, and more at Atlanta Field Day.
Historic 4th Ward Park
Play second-grader outdoor games with grown-ups Historic 4th Ward Park Sign up to compete in a giant paper-airplane toss, a wheelbarrow race, and more at Atlanta Field Day.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Eat tomatoes until you come close to not living Ford Fry’s legendary Attack of the Killer Tomatoes features a large variety of tomato-based foods from fancy local chefs.
Park Tavern
Eat tomatoes until you come close to not living Park Tavern Ford Fry’s legendary Attack of the Killer Tomatoes features a large variety of tomato-based foods from fancy local chefs.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Run a mile and drink four beers You’ll stop every block and drink a beer, and dance at the after-party when the National Beer Mile pours into town.
Turner Field
Run a mile and drink four beers Turner Field You’ll stop every block and drink a beer, and dance at the after-party when the National Beer Mile pours into town.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Put yourself in an ice cream coma Force-feed yourself frosty sweetness over and over again at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival.
Piedmont Park
Put yourself in an ice cream coma Piedmont Park Force-feed yourself frosty sweetness over and over again at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Drink with a traveling group of brain-eaters A makeup team will be ready to turn you into a Walking Dead lookalike before you terrorize Virginia-Highland in the Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl.
Diesel Filling Station
Drink with a traveling group of brain-eaters Diesel Filling Station A makeup team will be ready to turn you into a Walking Dead lookalike before you terrorize Virginia-Highland in the Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl.
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1-6
See some kickass dude-tennis This year’s Atlanta Open will feature a rematch of the 1996 Olympic gold medal match between Agassi and Bruguera.
Atlantic Station
See some kickass dude-tennis Atlantic Station This year’s Atlanta Open will feature a rematch of the 1996 Olympic gold medal match between Agassi and Bruguera.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Drink five beers while strolling through the BeltLine Pub Crawl on the BeltLine starts in a beer garden and makes several bar stops along the East Side Trail from Krog St. Market to Piedmont Park.
All over the BeltLine
Drink five beers while strolling through the BeltLine All over the BeltLine Pub Crawl on the BeltLine starts in a beer garden and makes several bar stops along the East Side Trail from Krog St. Market to Piedmont Park.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12-13
Pig out on sauced pork and other meats Pit Boss, Bone Lick, Williamson Brothers, and other major barbecue restaurants will be there, plus more than 50 competitive teams that say they make the best BBQ. You judge.
Perimeter Mall
Pig out on sauced pork and other meats Perimeter Mall Pit Boss, Bone Lick, Williamson Brothers, and other major barbecue restaurants will be there, plus more than 50 competitive teams that say they make the best BBQ. You judge.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Run an alien-themed marathon Join a half-marathon or a full-on 5K at the Area 13.1 Terrestrial 5K.
Riverside Park
Run an alien-themed marathon Riverside Park Join a half-marathon or a full-on 5K at the Area 13.1 Terrestrial 5K.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13-14
Buy fresh local art before someone else does There’ll be lots of visual artists -- 250 or more -- selling their craft stuff at Piedmont Park Arts Festival.
Piedmont Park
Buy fresh local art before someone else does Piedmont Park There’ll be lots of visual artists -- 250 or more -- selling their craft stuff at Piedmont Park Arts Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Have so much German beer Not just beer -- there’ll be German food and music at German Bier Fest. Prost!
Woodruff Park
Have so much German beer Woodruff Park Not just beer -- there’ll be German food and music at German Bier Fest. Prost!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Fri
Dance... electronically Imagine Music Festival is bringing some of your favorite EDM artists, weird campers, and circus troupes to town.
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Dance... electronically Atlanta Motor Speedway Imagine Music Festival is bringing some of your favorite EDM artists, weird campers, and circus troupes to town.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Attend Grant Park’s free annual music & art party Summer Shade Festival will have 100+ artists, a 5K, and great live local bands at ATL’s oldest park.
Grant Park
Attend Grant Park’s free annual music & art party Grant Park Summer Shade Festival will have 100+ artists, a 5K, and great live local bands at ATL’s oldest park.
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-4
Be a bookworm Become a better writer -- or read stuff written by awesome writers -- and meet some of them at Decatur Book Festival.
Decatur Square
Be a bookworm Decatur Square Become a better writer -- or read stuff written by awesome writers -- and meet some of them at Decatur Book Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-4
Be a dragon Or anything else your cosplaying imagination can think up -- it’s Dragon Con time!
Hyatt Regency
Be a dragon Hyatt Regency Or anything else your cosplaying imagination can think up -- it’s Dragon Con time!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Tue
Dance to house music in the park There’s really no other way to describe House in the Park. Simple is sometimes best.
Grant Park
Dance to house music in the park Grant Park There’s really no other way to describe House in the Park. Simple is sometimes best.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Comfort yourself with endless soul food The Taste of Soul will have you eating fried chicken, collard greens, mac & cheese, and more until you actually feel your soul glowing.
Historic Westside Village
Comfort yourself with endless soul food Historic Westside Village The Taste of Soul will have you eating fried chicken, collard greens, mac & cheese, and more until you actually feel your soul glowing.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Catch your favorite hip-hop and soul acts ONE Musicfest returns; whoever performs will be on the level of previous headliners from The Roots to Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and others.
Lakewood Amphitheater
Catch your favorite hip-hop and soul acts Lakewood Amphitheater ONE Musicfest returns; whoever performs will be on the level of previous headliners from The Roots to Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and others.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Sat
Put Smyrna in your mouth Discover that Smyrna actually has 30 restaurants by eating something from all of them.
Village Green
Put Smyrna in your mouth Village Green Discover that Smyrna actually has 30 restaurants by eating something from all of them.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17-18
See if Sandy Springs can out-festival other Atlanta suburbs There’ll be a 5K, a 10K, and plenty of stuff you can eat, buy, and hear at the Sandy Springs Festival.
Heritage Green
See if Sandy Springs can out-festival other Atlanta suburbs Heritage Green There’ll be a 5K, a 10K, and plenty of stuff you can eat, buy, and hear at the Sandy Springs Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
Do College Park’s festival Sample the local art and food of the Southwest ATL suburb.
Rugby Ave; Downtown College Park
Do College Park’s festival Rugby Ave; Downtown College Park Sample the local art and food of the Southwest ATL suburb.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24-25
See badass military fighter jets Atlanta Warbird Weekend is your chance to salute veterans and see reenactments of WWII action.
Dekalb Peachtree Airport
See badass military fighter jets Dekalb Peachtree Airport Atlanta Warbird Weekend is your chance to salute veterans and see reenactments of WWII action.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29-Oct 6
Spend a week worshipping Japanese animation If you love anime, or love someone who does, you’ve got to attend Anime Weekend Atlanta.
Cobb Galleria
Spend a week worshipping Japanese animation Cobb Galleria If you love anime, or love someone who does, you’ve got to attend Anime Weekend Atlanta.
Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.