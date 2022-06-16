14 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Atlanta This Year

Juneteenth—also known as Freedom Day—is a commemoration of when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom on June 19, 1865, though slavery had technically been abolished over two years prior with the issue of the Emancipation Proclamation. In recent years, it has risen to the forefront due to the incidents of police brutality, as well as President Joe Biden designating it as a national holiday in 2021. Since it was first observed in 1866, Juneteenth has been celebrated in a variety of ways. Some decide to travel to a location of historical significance to the African American community, while others spend the day in fellowship with friends, family, and loved ones.

There are plenty of local Atlanta events you can attend if you want to celebrate Juneteenth outside the comfort of your own home. From the city’s annual Juneteenth Parade & Music Festival to the Freedom Fest in South Fulton, here are the ways you can observe this year’s Emancipation Day in the 404.