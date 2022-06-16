14 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Atlanta This Year
From festivals in South Fulton to Oakland City’s walking tours, the ATL has many events to observe Emancipation Day.
Juneteenth—also known as Freedom Day—is a commemoration of when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom on June 19, 1865, though slavery had technically been abolished over two years prior with the issue of the Emancipation Proclamation. In recent years, it has risen to the forefront due to the incidents of police brutality, as well as President Joe Biden designating it as a national holiday in 2021. Since it was first observed in 1866, Juneteenth has been celebrated in a variety of ways. Some decide to travel to a location of historical significance to the African American community, while others spend the day in fellowship with friends, family, and loved ones.
There are plenty of local Atlanta events you can attend if you want to celebrate Juneteenth outside the comfort of your own home. From the city’s annual Juneteenth Parade & Music Festival to the Freedom Fest in South Fulton, here are the ways you can observe this year’s Emancipation Day in the 404.
Sunday, June 19
Chastain Park
Come get your run on for Juneteenth at the ATL 5K. The African American community has traditionally been more susceptible to ailments such as heart disease and high blood pressure. This event will honor Freedom Day, as well as promote a healthy and active lifestyle for all. The race begins at 8 am, pull those running shoes out the night before.
Cost: $42 entrance fee.
Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19
Decatur Street to Centennial Park
This three-day cultural and arts festival is the largest in the city of Atlanta. Starting Friday, June 17, you can enjoy live music, food trucks and over 300 Black-owned vendors to choose from. On Saturday at noon, the Black History parade begins on Decatur Street and commences at the newly revamped Centennial Park. The weekend also features speakers and artists from across the country, as well as activities for the whole family.
Cost: No cover; additional prices vary
Saturday, June 18
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
This all-encompassing shindig at Wolf Creek is something you don’t want to miss. Here, you will experience a whole bunch of live music, African performers, spoken word artists, and so much more. If you’re hungry you can indulge in the event’s many food trucks, and they’ll also have bouncy houses, games, and face paintings for the kiddies. The stage lineup starts at 2 pm, and the day ends with the fireworks show at 9:30 pm.
Cost: Free
Sunday, June 19
Atlanta History Center
Jubilee on the Lawn is back after a two-year (in-person) hiatus. Held at the AHC since 2013, this event highlights Black history in Atlanta, and will feature music, art, and of course… food! After learning about the invaluable contributions from people of color in this city and beyond, along with the full story of Juneteenth, be sure to hit the Swan House Lawn at noon for the party.
Cost: Free
Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19
Marietta Square
This year, the Cobb County NAACP celebrates Juneteenth in Glover Park—and we’re ALL invited. Lasting the entire weekend, the festivities include an R&B concert titled “Evening Under the Stars” on Friday night, live entertainment, and a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Le’Andria Johnson, and on the 19th, they will honor Juneteenth as well as Father’s Day. Come to Marietta and break bread.
Cost: Free
Saturday, June 18
East Point Street
Pull up to historic East Point and enjoy a live DJ, food, and fun for all ages! The parade—featuring the legendary Louis Gossett Jr. as its Grand Marshall—begins promptly at 10am at 2757 E Point Street, followed by the big event at noon. From 12 – 8 pm, you can enjoy the talent show, plenty of food, and a free concert which includes performances from Lattimore, Regina Belle, Wilson Meadows, the EPC Choir, and more. There will also be water slides for the kids so you can bring your entire tribe.
Cost: Free; food prices vary.
Saturday, June 18
155 Lee Street
Culminating with its first ever parade and fireworks display, the Jonesboro Freedom fest is a days-long celebration to reflect on a beautiful legacy of African American history and a collective history across the diaspora. The weekend kicks off on Thursday with a community meet and greet at Legends BBQ, followed by a baking contest on Friday, and the festival on Saturday.
Cost: Free of charge.
Saturday, June 18
Home Depot Backyard
If you love art and live entertainment, the Home Depot backyard by the Mercedez-Benz Stadium is the place to be. So, two things—the evening will celebrate the pioneers, entertainers, and visionaries who have pushed the culture forward, as well as contributed to their communities. This event is also part of the yearly Summer Movie Series, so there will be a free movie screening starting at 9pm. Food, fireworks, and photo booth and so much more will be featured at this exciting Juneteenth event
Cost: Free; but VIP passes aren’t. Buy them here.
Saturday, June 18
First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta
In honor of Juneteenth, this concert features an all-BIPOC orchestra of professional and student musicians performing music influenced by the African diaspora. As part of the Concerts @ First Concert Series, the CTS Orchestra will perform symphonies such as “Starburst,” “Ojis Azules,” and “Navajo Vocable for Piano, No. 12,” from 7 pm - 8:30 pm at First Presbyterian on Peachtree Street.
Cost: Free of charge
Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, June 19
787 Windsor Street
The good folks at Unbothered for Refinery29 are setting up a two-day to honor Juneteenth and celebrate the beauty of Black women. This year’s schedule of events includes hands-on workshops, interactive panels, and live entertainment. The weekend will feature notable celebrities such as Coco Jones, LaLa Milan, and Baby Tate, as well as a performance by Latto on Sunday. Learn more about yourself, content creation, photography and so much more.
Cost: $35 single day, $55 for the weekend—purchase here
Saturday, June 18
Switchyards
The 7th annual Juneteenth UmojaFest focuses not only on the celebration of Freedom Day, but also the health and wellness of all. Along with food, entertainment, and Black vendors, this fest will also include health screenings and a free rectal cancer testing kit. Have a great time from 1 pm - 5 pm at the Switchyards Downtown Club and enjoy the live DJ and open bar.
Cost: Free—register here
Saturday, June 18
Trap Music Museum
Support Black businesses this Juneteenth at the Trap Music Museum’s Black Market. Outside the facility there will be several vendors selling their unique products to the public. The market will highlight Black owned business owners, visual artists, and entrepreneurs from 2 pm - 8 pm. So, in the words of the great American poet Clifford Harris: “YKWTFGO.”
Cost: Free
Sunday, June 19
Various locations
Atlanta has always had a budding Black community filled with some uniquely amazing entrepreneurs. Show your support of Juneteenth by eating at one of the many Black-owned restaurants that the city has to offer. Eat some great breakfast at Toast On Lenox, enjoy great southern cuisine at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, or indulge in the vegan inspired Tassili’s Raw Reality Café.
Cost: Prices vary
Friday, June 17
Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard
Enjoy Freedom Day with a night of live performances, family activities, vendors, and a celebration of cultural diversity! Join the City of Fairburn for an evening of entertainment and family fun on Main Street with their Cultural Celebration & Concert. Attendees will also enjoy food trucks, vendors, kid zone, games and a gaming truck, prizes, and canvas art.
Cost: Free—register here