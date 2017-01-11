Everything You Have to Do in Atlanta This Spring

So much for that Atlanta winter. It was cold for approximately 10 days total, that beautiful fur coat you love so much never got to see the outside of your house, and, well, wait a minute... who the hell cares, it’s spring now. With that in mind, there's no better time to get your life together by planning out just how much you’ll be eating, drinking and doing around Atlanta, having a blast. Let us help you with that.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 4 Fri
Get the good blues from beer and BBQ Hit this fundraiser for eating disorders and eat Memphis ‘cue prepared by competing amateur and pro barbecue teams (including ATL spots like 521 Kitchen & Que), while enjoying live Memphis blues, and seeing an Elvis lookalike.
Monday Night Brewing
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
Dress up in a cardboard box and kick it at hotels Make a costume out of, yes, a cardboard box (think Marco Rubio campaign robots), and walk through downtown ATL convention hotels looking awesome. Hang late for panels and classes!
Meehan’s Irish Pub Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
Be a leprechaun like everybody else Lepre*CON is two stages, eight deejays, an Irish wet tee contest, and way too much beer for the crowd to actually consume.
Park Tavern
Date
Event
Location
Mar 9 Wed
See a whole lot of cars More than 400 new 2016 whips of all types, import and domestic, are displayed at this annual automotive show-off.
Georgia World Congress Center
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Watch a band fight itself using ‘70s music for weaponry Go ahead and get dinner reservations if you still can; Yacht Rock Revue will perform a “Rock Fight” of songs by Led Zeppelin vs. tracks from The Who while you eat and drink and cheer on the sonic violence.
Venkman’s
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Take the pub outside for an early St. Patty’s party There’ll be five bars, beer trucks, 10 hours of bands playing (including a U2 tribute group, because Bono, duh), deejays spinning, and well, limited sobriety for the St. Patrick’s Day outdoor festival.
Fado Irish Pub Buckhead
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Drink green beer until your skin actually turns green Luckyfest, the annual pre-St-Patty’s party in the park, will have live bands, deejays, and lots of folks dressed like leprechauns and drinking green beer outside.
Park Tavern
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12-20
Gobble your way through the Airport District The first-annual ATL Airport District Restaurant Week features East Point and College Park restaurants (including The Pecan, The Pig & The Pint, Burger Theory, The Corner Grille, East Point Corner Tavern, Kafenio, Louisiana Bistreaux, Malone’s Steak & Seafood and lots more) offering lunch and/or dinner menus at $9, $19 and/or $29 prix fixe pricing tiers, or signature dishes at 20% discounts.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Fri
Get your Atlanta Food & Wine Festival tickets before they’re gone Not many details are available yet, but tickets for 2016 go on sale 3/18, and early bird pricing stops after 4/15, and you know you don’t want to miss all the great eating and drinking.
N/A Location
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Eat some bacon before eating more bacon Unlimited bacon, live music, beer, and ridiculous carnival games like hobo wine tasting, naughty face painting, and drunken spelling bee return for the 16th annual BaconFest.
Dad’s Garage Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Eat some shellfish before eating more shellfish 10k-lbs of fresh Louisiana crawfish cooked the previous evening, fried, raw, and steamed oysters, Abita, Bacardi cocktails, live rock music from Louisiana band Cowboy Mouth, and whatever a “foot-stomping set” is -- it’ll all happen at Oyster Crawfish Festival.
Park Tavern
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28-Apr 3
Eat all of Inman Park It’s Inman Park Restaurant Week, which means great deals on fancy restaurants in a trendy neighborhood! Hooray for delicious discounted prix-fixe gentrification!
Inman Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 1 Fri
Watch mad indie films and be a local auteur or something Try to see more than 200 films in just over a week, attend creative conferences, try to spot celebrities promoting their new flicks, and go to invite-only parties for this 40th anniversary edition of the Atlanta Film Festival
All over Atlanta
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Hit someone ever so softly with bedding It’s International Pillow Fight Day. Grab your softest, biggest, fluffiest bag, and slap the ish out of a stranger, you know, for humanity’s sake.
Grant Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Get all artsy and festival-y on ATL’s weirdest cool street Hit the spring edition of Festival on Ponce to see more than 125 displays of fine “outsider” arts and crafts, because it’s free.
Olmsted Linear Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 3 Sun
Judge a brisket cook off between local chefs Chefs from Rathbun's, BoccaLupo, Kimball House, Homegrown, St. Cecilia, General Muir, Farm Burger, and other ATL restos will compete with brisket samples that you’ll eat and rank. Plus there’ll be a craft beer component with tastings from Creature Comforts, Burnt Hickory, SweetWater, Terrapin, and others.
Steinbeck's Ale House
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Sun
Start buying locally farmed food and produce on the Westside Back for year two after five successful months in 2015, Westside Provisions District Farmers Market starts back up from 10am to 2pm every Sunday until Dec 18th, and will also feature baked goods, fresh flowers for your bae, and items harvested/collected by Westside Provisions tenants like West Egg Cafe.
Westside Provisions District Farmers' Market
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Sun
Do the wellness thing in public, however you damn-well please At Wanderlust you can run, prance, walk, or skip while participating in a chill 5k, do 75 minutes of deejayed yoga with others, meditate for 30 minutes with a guide’s help, and do other calming stuff to stay in shape, community-style.
Historic 4th Ward Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Experience the pleasure of a bounty of beer and pork Hogs & Hops is part-beer-fest, and part-food-fest, which means all-fat-fest, all-fun-fest. Let yourself go.
Historic 4th Ward Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Tour the world from Grant Park, with food trucks Thirty food truck vendors will be out in the park passing out samples of eats intended to represent the diversity of Atlanta’s population and neighborhoods.
Grant Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Sun
Attend weekly free concerts, starting today Back for the second year, Sunset Sessions hosts concerts with alternative bands every Sunday evening at no charge.
Piedmont Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21 Thu
Get styled and Fryed all at once RSVP via email at (RSVP@TheFryeCompany.com) so that stylists from Mary Todd Hair Co. will give you a complimentary haircut, beard trim, and styling advice (such as, “Dude, cut your damn hair and shave your face once in awhile... ”), and you’ll also get to taste whiskey without paying, eat niblets of food, and hear live music while you shop Frye’s new spring and summer footwear arrivals.
Frye Shop - 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
Date
Event
Location
Apr 22 Fri
Hit a big, beery concert You already know there’ll be beer, but this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest also features Cypress Hill, The Roots, Ben Harper, Ludacris, and a lot of other big performers.
Centennial Olympic Park
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Get back in touch with your inner West Coast For 22 years, the Cali Picnic has peacefully brought together people who are actually from California, others who aren’t but love khaki suits, and E-40, NWA, Mac Dre, and Too Short.
Morris Brown College
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Sun
Feed the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and yourself Get expertly paired bites and beers from local restaurants and breweries including Revival, Makan, Wild Heaven, Brick Store Pub, Ratio Bakeshop, Pine Street Market, Three Taverns, and Steinbeck's, and digest easy knowing that a portion of your $45 ticket benefits the ACFB.
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards in Decatur
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Go taco-loco all day in the park In addition to more tacos than you can imagine from local restaurants like Bartaco, El Myriachi, Tin Lizzy’s, Yumbii, and way more, the first-annual Atlanta Taco Festival offers a VIP tequila tasting, a live luchador wrestling match, live music, and the best taco in ATL contest via text message voting.
Candler Park
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Fri
Hit a Morningside block party and eat free There’ll be complimentary food, live music, an artist’s market, a silent auction for restaurant packages, and more at the bi-annual Festive Friday celebration.
Floataway Community
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Fri
Put BBQ in your mouth over and over again The Pick’n In Grant Park BBQ & Music Festival wants you to eat, eat, eat, and maybe hear the music if you’re not stuffed to your ears with meat, sauces, and sides.
Grant Park
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Discover that there are actual restaurants and people in East Point Buy tickets and run around downtown East Point trying out local restaurants and food trucks, and observing/buying art from residents of EP and South ATL.
All over East Point
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Attend the next best thing to the actual Kentucky Derby in ATL Watch a live broadcast of the Derby on big screens, play casino and lawn games, hear live music, and get tons of food and drinks with your ticket to Derby Day 2016.
Chastain Horse Park
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
Buy luxury design stuff for super-reduced prices Get heavily discounted, high-end, designer-brand home and outdoor furnishings, rugs, lighting, and accessories for three days only.
ADAC
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
See lots and lots of bands Everybody from Jane’s Addiction to Huey Lewis & The News is performing at this year’s Shaky Knees Festival; get tickets now.
Centennial Olympic Park
Date
Event
Location
May 20 Fri
See lots and lots of electronic indie/hip-hop bands Shaky Knees decided to start doing another festival called Shaky Beats! Come see Nas, Major Lazer, Chromeo, and others.
Centennial Olympic Park
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Drink 60 beers and 40 bourbons to wash down a plethora of BBQ It’s the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, which includes a “Shrine of Swine!” Man, we love spring festivals like these in ATL, don’t we?
Atlantic Station
Date
Event
Location
May 26 Thu
Play thousands of games until you forget that real life exists MomoCon is the annual get-together of what seems like a million gamers, animation fans, and other super-nerds. This sounds scary as hell, but is actually nothing but fun!
Georgia World Congress Center
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Hear amazing (free) outdoor music for three days If you don’t go to the Atlanta Jazz Festival every year, and set yourself up with booze, food, blankets, lawn chairs, and whatever else, you’re not as cool as you think you are.
Piedmont Park
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Drink beer with gorillas Tickets go on sale at the end of March, so bookmark this page and come back to get yours before they sell out, because they always do.
Zoo Atlanta
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Be artsy-fartsy in the artsiest-fartsiest suburb of ATL More than 70k people attend the two-day Decatur Arts Festival every year, even if it rains, so bring a poncho and loose bills for drinks and food, and join the crowd.
Decatur Square
Be artsy-fartsy in the artsiest-fartsiest suburb of ATL Decatur Square More than 70k people attend the two-day Decatur Arts Festival every year, even if it rains, so bring a poncho and loose bills for drinks and food, and join the crowd.