How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Atlanta this Year

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the day honoring America’s independence from Great Britain will be absolutely loaded with fun events, from late-night skate parties and fireworks shows to food and drink specials and beloved annual events. To help you make the most out of America’s birthday—and your much-needed day off—we’ve compiled a guide to the city’s most exciting Independence Day festivities, so take a deep breath and prepare to have some fun. Here are eight ways that you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Atlanta this year.

Experience Stone Mountain Park’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration Friday, July 1 - Tuesday, July 5

Stone Mountain

You can’t go wrong with celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, but if you’re not comfortable with doing them yourself, simply head over to Stone Mountain Park for its Fantastic Fourth Celebration. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, access to attractions, and the brand new Marvelous Mutts Dog Show during the day, and in the evening, guests can stay to watch Stone Mountain Park’s lauded fireworks and laser show spectacular. The epic fireworks and laser show is expected to sell out, so make sure you reserve your spot in advance.

Cost: $34.95 - $44.95

Spend the weekend at Chateau Elan Friday, July 1 - Tuesday, July 5

Braselton

Cookouts are always a solid move for the Fourth of July, but if you’re down to shake things up a bit this year, consider booking a stay at Chateau Elan. This weekend, the winery and resort is hosting its Fourth of July Weekend Spectacular, and overnight guests will be able to participate in a wide range of Independence Day activities, including an exclusive daily pool party from noon to 6 pm, an exclusive Patriotic Cocktail Crawl, a full-fledged Fourth of July Cookout on Sunday, July 3, and multiple fireworks shows. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself with a staycation, this is it.

Cost: Price varies

Get your Fourth of July party rolling at Cascade Sunday, July 3

Adamsville

Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, many of us have a long weekend ahead of us, so take advantage of not having to clock in on Monday by attending Cascade Skating Rink’s Pre Fourth of July Celebration. The late-night event takes place on Sunday from 8 pm to 1 am, so get a head-start on your Independence Day festivities with a fun night of skating.

Cost: $8

Watch fireworks from The Roof at Ponce City Market Saturday, July 2

Old Fourth Ward

Another great place for watching fireworks is The Roof at Ponce City Market, who will be hosting an all-day Fourth of July celebration this Saturday from 11 am to midnight. In addition to its spectacular private firework show that’s set to start at 9:30 pm, guests can expect an array of exciting entertainment, unlimited access to the rooftop games and attractions, classic carnival-style bites, music from DJ OP Diggy, a special cocktail menu sponsored by Beam Suntory, and more. After 5 pm, the rooftop party becomes a strictly 21+ affair, making it the perfect event for those hoping to enjoy a more mature fireworks display.

Cost: $22 - $45

Home of the Brave cocktail at Boone’s | Photo courtesy of Caren West PR

Enjoy a ​​specialty Fourth of July cocktail—or two—after a game of golf Wednesday, June 29 - Sunday, July 10

Buckhead

Golfers can celebrate the Fourth of July after a game at the Bobby Jones Golf course by hitting Boone’s and enjoying its special holiday cocktail—the “Home of the Brave.” The stunning blue beverage contains a mix of Boone’s house-infused cranberry vodka, blue curaçao, pomegranate, yuzu, luxardo cherry, and lemon bitters, and whereas many restaurants and attractions are limiting their July Fourth specials to the holiday weekend, Boone’s is keeping its festive cocktail around until Sunday, July 10.

Cost: Price varies

Ride the Great American Scream Machine and watch fireworks at Six Flags Over Georgia’s Coca-Cola July 4th Fest Saturday, July 2 - Monday, July 4

Austell

If you’re looking to have a truly thrilling Fourth of July celebration, head over to Six Flags Over Georgia for its Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. Park attendees can enjoy rides on classic—and very patriotically-titled—heart-pounding attractions like the Great American Scream Machine, and from July 2 to July 4, each night will conclude with a spectacular star-spangled fireworks show. Those who are willing to dish out a little extra for the VIP experience can look forward to exclusive access to Hurricane Harbor from 6:30 pm to 9 pm, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and private, premium viewing area for fireworks.

Cost: $34.99 - $69.99

Participate in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race Monday, July 4

Buckhead

It wouldn’t be a Fourth of July in Atlanta without the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race, and whether you’re running in it, supporting your friends from the sidelines, or serving as a volunteer, the famous 10k race is the perfect way to kick off Independence Day. Registration for the event has unfortunately already closed, but if you’re still interested in participating in the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race as a volunteer, you can sign up to hand out race numbers, work a hydration station, help break down the event, and more here.

Cost: Free

Show your patriotism by ordering a special $17.76 meal at Sugo Friday, July 1 & Saturday, July 2

Johns Creek

July 4, 1776 has gone down in history as the day that the United States of America officially declared its independence from Great Britain, and even though the first part of that historical date typically gets all of the holiday fanfare, Sugo is showing 1776 some love this weekend with its Independence Day menu specials. For $17.76, you can enjoy Sugo’s special two-choice holiday menu, which comes with a starter (your choice of Greek hummus, Greek salad, or beet salad) and an entree (your choice of arcitos chicken, shrimp scampi, or eggplant parmesan). The special is available for dine-in on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, from 5 pm to 10 pm, so make sure to pay Sugo a visit this Fourth of July weekend.

Cost: $17.76