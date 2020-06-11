How to Support The LGBTQ Community in Atlanta During Pride

June is Pride month around the country and, even though Atlanta really celebrates Pride in the fall (closer to National Coming Out Day), June is still an important month for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunately, it’s 2020, and by this point, we all know that means that nothing is normal right now. Public health concerns for COVID-19 have largely prevented several in-person Pride month events and activities, but they have also negatively affected the lives of many people in the city’s LGBTQ+ community as well.



“Across the nation, it is Pride month -- Atlanta just doesn’t celebrate it as much during this time, but I think a lot of people in Atlanta are going to utilize this time differently,” says Iv Fischer, a writer, performer, and the culture editor at Wussy Mag. While discussing Pride, she alludes to the protests against police brutality currently happening around the world. “One thing to remember is that Pride, and many of the rights that we have today, started from a riot and a protest. It was a revolt and an uprising -- spearheaded by Black queer and trans people fought for -- against unjust systems, and that is how it should be remembered and honored this year.”



As we’ve witnessed over the past few months, Atlantans continue to power through these difficult and uncertain times with passion and ingenuity, and Pride month -- along with the civil unrest -- is no exception. With large in-person gatherings still not the safest idea, one of the best way to celebrate Pride month is find new ways to support Atlanta’s queer community. So here are some great ways to support local LGBTQ+ businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs.