13 July Events You Absolutely Can’t Miss in Atlanta

Fantastic Fourth Celebration Stone Mountain Park Fireworks, a laser show, three fire cannons shooting flames 100ft into the air, and a concert. Because America.
Trapped in a Room With a Zombie 1751 Montreal Circle, Suite D; Tucker You and up to 11 friends get locked in a room for 60 minutes with a wall-chained zombie who gets an extra foot of chain for every five minutes you don’t find clues and solve puzzles that lead to the exit key.
Red, White & Brew Georgia Aquarium Unlimited beer samplings and food (because America again), live music, beluga whales swimming nearby, and a great view of the Centennial Park fireworks show from the parking deck rooftop.
Red, White & Booze Ventanas A rooftop party with two “all-American” buffets, eye-level fireworks-viewing, DJs, and an open bar option for VIPs.
Atlanta Field Day Historic Fourth Ward Park Eating contests, wheelbarrow racing, a “Bubble Gauntlet” (“American Gladiators in a bubble suit”), and more foolishness, plus food trucks and beer for cash.
Brews, Aroos & BBQ SweetWater Brewery Bring your dog and have pints on pints on pints of craft beer, while eating ‘cue and playing summer games for both humans and hounds.
Atlanta Street Food Festival Piedmont Park The largest gathering of food trucks in the Southeast, ASFF is $12 to access 50+ food trucks, local merchants and artisans, and live music from five bands including the food truck-named Gritz & Jelly Butter Band.
Atlanta Downtown Restaurant Week Multiple locations More than 30 downtown restos (BLT Steak, Game-X, Legal Sea Foods, Morton’s The Steakhouse) offer prix fixe menus from $15 to $35 for eight days.
Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival JCT. Kitchen & Bar Ford Fry’s annual fest of zesty red vine fruit, with ‘mato-based meals and drinks from the city’s best chefs and mixologists, plus music from an all-chef band.
Slide the City Decatur Square Basically a 1,000ft vinyl Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Decatur, plus food, drinks, and music.
Atlanta Wine Party Opera Nightclub Taste 50 wines and take home an unbreakable wine glass after an evening of live music, eating, and classy drinking.
Zombie Pub Crawl Diesel Filling Station Let professional makeup artists turn you into a brain eater so you can get a tour-themed shot at five VaHi bars. VIPs get extra-gorey makeup, a limited-edition T-shirt, after-party admission, and bottomless beer at Diesel.
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Piedmont Park So much ice cream to eat, because it’s so hot outside this summer.