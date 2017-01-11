Events

13 July Events You Absolutely Can’t Miss in Atlanta

Published On 07/01/2015
Flickr/williambrawley

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Fantastic Fourth Celebration Fireworks, a laser show, three fire cannons shooting flames 100ft into the air, and a concert. Because America.

Stone Mountain Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Trapped in a Room With a Zombie You and up to 11 friends get locked in a room for 60 minutes with a wall-chained zombie who gets an extra foot of chain for every five minutes you don’t find clues and solve puzzles that lead to the exit key.  

1751 Montreal Circle, Suite D; Tucker

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Red, White & Brew Unlimited beer samplings and food (because America again), live music, beluga whales swimming nearby, and a great view of the Centennial Park fireworks show from the parking deck rooftop.

Georgia Aquarium

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Red, White & Booze A rooftop party with two “all-American” buffets, eye-level fireworks-viewing, DJs, and an open bar option for VIPs.

Ventanas

Add
Damn Redhead Photography

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Atlanta Field Day Eating contests, wheelbarrow racing, a “Bubble Gauntlet” (“American Gladiators in a bubble suit”), and more foolishness, plus food trucks and beer for cash.

Historic Fourth Ward Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Brews, Aroos & BBQ Bring your dog and have pints on pints on pints of craft beer, while eating ‘cue and playing summer games for both humans and hounds.

SweetWater Brewery

Add
Atlanta Street Food Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Atlanta Street Food Festival The largest gathering of food trucks in the Southeast, ASFF is $12 to access 50+ food trucks, local merchants and artisans, and live music from five bands including the food truck-named Gritz & Jelly Butter Band.

Piedmont Park

Add
Morton's The Steakhouse

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18-26

Atlanta Downtown Restaurant Week More than 30 downtown restos (BLT Steak, Game-X, Legal Sea Foods, Morton’s The Steakhouse) offer prix fixe menus from $15 to $35 for eight days.

Multiple locations

Add

Flickr/atl10trader

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival Ford Fry’s annual fest of zesty red vine fruit, with ‘mato-based meals and drinks from the city’s best chefs and mixologists, plus music from an all-chef band.

JCT. Kitchen & Bar

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Slide the City Basically a 1,000ft vinyl Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Decatur, plus food, drinks, and music.

Decatur Square

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Atlanta Wine Party Taste 50 wines and take home an unbreakable wine glass after an evening of live music, eating, and classy drinking.

Opera Nightclub

Add
Flickr/gogostevie

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Zombie Pub Crawl Let professional makeup artists turn you into a brain eater so you can get a tour-themed shot at five VaHi bars. VIPs get extra-gorey makeup, a limited-edition T-shirt, after-party admission, and bottomless beer at Diesel.

Diesel Filling Station

Add
Flickr/ruthanddave

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival So much ice cream to eat, because it’s so hot outside this summer.

Piedmont Park

Add

