19 Things You Have to Do in Atlanta This November

Guns N' Roses once famously said, “We both know hearts can change, and it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain, which is why instead of doing that we should do all the things on Thrillist’s list of Atlanta’s can’t miss November events.” Or something like that.
Nov 1 Sun
Get in on Sunday Supper South Ponce City Market Spend Dia de los Muertos eating an incredible meal made by a select group of highly acclaimed local chefs including Hector Santiago of El Super Pan, Adam Evans of Brezza Cucina, Todd Ginsberg of The General Muir, and other regional kitchen all-stars. It’s $250, but you’ll always remember it.
Nov 1 Sun
Have a (King of Pops) Field Day Masquerade Music Park It’s free to get in, and you’ll get free pops to eat while you jam out to live bands, play games, enter races, get your face painted, pose in a photo booth, and take part in the annual popsicle eating contest. Bring dollars if you want beers or eats from the food trucks.
Nov 4 Wed
Get some SURF WAX ATLANTA The Village Theatre Join the weird hilarity as neighborhood-famous Atlantans perform comedy, recite written works, and play/sing/make music based on songs by Weezer. Seriously, it’s weird, but it’s funny as hell; besides, if you’re brave enough to join the fun you probably don’t care ‘bout that.
Nov 5 Thu
Peep the BronzeLens Film Festival Hyatt Regency Atlanta See a buncha films made by, for, and about people of color, attend panels, network and join master class sessions on film production. Show Quentin Tarantino how it’s really done.
Nov 6 Fri
Crash an Artorama Preview Party Garage Door Studio If you’re more into shopping while wine-tipsy than beer-happy, get complimentary vino and snacks while burning cash on 60 vendors’ unique artisan wares at this Avondale Estates pop-up market.
Nov 6 Fri
Hobnob at a High fashion party High Museum of Art Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, whose haute couture (including 3D-printed fashion) has been worn by Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Björk, is exhibiting her work for free at what’s apparently The High's first fashion exhibition ever, with a special performance by Atlanta Ballet's Wabi Sabi, beats by DJ Speakerfoxxx and drinks. You’ve gotta buy the drinks
Nov 7 Sat
Hit Flux Night 2015 Old 4th Ward (various) Forced to reschedule after canceling the original October date due to “weather” (it kinda rained); Flux kept its word and gave us a raincheck on Atlanta’s largest outdoor public art gallery. The one-night party celebrates “fantasy and fact, past and future, questions, answers, reason and the imagination.” Sounds like something Atlanta meteorologists should also celebrate before telling us we’re due for imaginary event-cancelling floods.
Nov 7 Sat
Do both: Chomp and Stomp Cabbagetown Park; Kirkwood This year makes 13 in the history of this neighborhood-spanning meat/bean soup cook-off. Avoid feeling guilty for the dozens of chili chews you’re sure to ingest via the $5 tasting spoon by signing up for the fest’s 5K, and dancing to live bluegrass being played from four stages. It’s probably also a good idea to pack antacid.
Nov 7 Sat
Drink something at the Decatur Wine Festival... Decatur Square Spend $40 for unlimited samples of 500 wines. That’s enough by itself, but there’ll also be food from Decatur restaurants, and an ArtWalk event with refreshments and original artworks displayed at several galleries, bars, and businesses.
Nov 7 Sat
and Suwanee Wine Fest Suwanee Town Center Park If for some reason you chose to live closer to Suwanee than Decatur, we have rare good news! You can have unlimited tastings of 100+ wines from around the world, craft beer samples, food samples, live entertainment, and more for $55. $110 VIP ticket-holders get all that plus early entry, a private tasting/dining tent with higher-end sample wines, a fully-catered meal, and a Suwanee Wine Fest T-shirt. Which people will appreciate more if you don’t wear it in Decatur.
Nov 7 Sat
Hit a Bazaar on The Beltline The Hangar Cop vintage, rustic, handmade, and reclaimed clothing, retro furniture, wooden art, refurbished phonographs, house-ware, and other gifts from this multi-vender pop-up market next to Krog Street Market. At least take advantage of the free hot apple cider. Maybe even bring something with which it can be spiked. Rustic!
Nov 7 Sat
Go: Chastain Park Arts Festival Chastain Park There’ll be 185 artists and artisans slangin’ fine art and crafts, plus food trucks, beer concessions and acoustic musicians waiting on you around the amphitheater.
Nov 8 Sun
Enjoy both Crafts & Drafts Candler Park Purchase handmade arts and crafts from a curated group of 50 local exhibitors while drinking fancy local beer and watching the Falcons game.
Nov 14 Sat
Have a (Moth)ball Grant Park Rec Center This is Year 40 for the annual Mothball costume dance party, and it’s Studio 54-themed, with gogo dancers shaking to endless disco music upstairs, and 70s/80s punk music (Lou Reed, Television, David Bowie, etc.) in the Velvet Underground downstairs. Don’t forget to practice your Travolta moves for the Saturday Night Fever dance-off.
Nov 16 Mon
Hit a Bourbon Barrel Drafty Kilt Release Monday Night Brewing For $25 you get a special tour in honor of the tie-sporting brewery’s Kentucky bourbon barrel-aged version of their famously tasty/strong Scotch ale. The walkabout also comes with a 22oz bottle (yes, with beer in it), a gold-rimmed Black Tie tulip glass, and a 16oz pour of said sauce.
Nov 20 Fri
Get in on MovemBEER Red Hare Brewing Raise a glass to men’s health during this beard-growers’ beer brewery carnival. There’ll be games, limited edition glassware, food trucks, live music, a one-time-only MovemBEER brewed specifically for the event, and a mustache contest.
Nov 21-22
Go to Gamefest 2015 Klaus Advanced Computing Building, Georgia Tech Nerd out on two days of competitive gaming and free-play classics like Mario Kart 8, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Ultra Street Fighter 4, and more. Everybody attending gets free pizza and no-gravity drinks; paid attendees get access to tournaments for a prize pool of $4,000 for a $15 fee. It’s “BYOC” (bring your own computer), so bring your laptop, cables, keyboard, and mouse.
Nov 26 Thu
Enjoy some Books, Booze & Beats Edgewood Speakeasy Basically a form of book karaoke with just as much drinking, Lit Atlanta: #MONEY gives you a five-minute reading slot (if you RSVP), in which you’ll share an excerpt from one of your favorite books about the almighty dollar, while the DJ plays songs from all genres about the root of all evil. You can also just hang out without reading; it’s free of charge. Just donate to the cause by bringing a used/borrowed/stolen book you’re willing to part ways with.
Nov 28 Sat
Run an Insane Inflatable 5K Atlanta Motor Speedway Lose your mind running and bouncing around a course filled with extreme and insanely large inflatable obstacles. You can sign up solo, or get your friends to register with you as a team, as long as everybody’s at least 42in tall.