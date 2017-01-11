19 Things You Have to Do in Atlanta This November

Thu

Enjoy some Books, Booze & Beats Basically a form of book karaoke with just as much drinking, Lit Atlanta: #MONEY gives you a five-minute reading slot (if you RSVP), in which you’ll share an excerpt from one of your favorite books about the almighty dollar, while the DJ plays songs from all genres about the root of all evil. You can also just hang out without reading; it’s free of charge. Just donate to the cause by bringing a used/borrowed/stolen book you’re willing to part ways with.

Edgewood Speakeasy

