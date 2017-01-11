Events

Swingers, Sharks & Zombies: The Best Things to Do in Atlanta This Fall

By Published On 09/16/2015 By Published On 09/16/2015
Music Midtown

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

Sure, summer’s almost over, but that just means it’s the start of Atlanta’s best season. No, it’s not football (unless the Falcons somehow manage not to suck this year), it’s fall, when there are so many sweet things happening in Atlanta between now and Thanksgiving it’s almost impossible to keep track. If only someone put 24 of ATL’s best fall events in one handy calendar… Oh, wait!

Related

related

Atlanta’s Best Sports Bars

related

The Best Craft Coffee Shops in Atlanta

related

12 ATL Barbecue Spots That Should Be Way More Famous

related

Atlanta’s Best Sports Bars
Flickr/Amber

Date

Event

Location

Sep 16 Wed

Appreciate naked people See artful interpretations of naked bodies at The Surreal Nude show; show your date how much art has helped you mature past your old Cheshire Bridge peep show days.

R. Alexander Fine Art

Appreciate naked people R. Alexander Fine Art See artful interpretations of naked bodies at The Surreal Nude show; show your date how much art has helped you mature past your old Cheshire Bridge peep show days.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Be one of Drake’s woes In addition to putting the “6 God” (which means something to Drake, but no one’s quite sure what) on stage, Music Midtown will also have Van Halen, Sam Smith, Hall & Oates, Alice in Chains, Run the Jewels… everybody! Good luck with parking and traffic.

Piedmont Park

Be one of Drake’s woes Piedmont Park In addition to putting the “6 God” (which means something to Drake, but no one’s quite sure what) on stage, Music Midtown will also have Van Halen, Sam Smith, Hall & Oates, Alice in Chains, Run the Jewels… everybody! Good luck with parking and traffic.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Be a sneaker fiend Cop, sell, trade, or just slobber over the best sneaks you’ve ever seen while SneakerCon’s in town.

Cobb Galleria

Be a sneaker fiend Cobb Galleria Cop, sell, trade, or just slobber over the best sneaks you’ve ever seen while SneakerCon’s in town.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 21 Mon

Get a prix fixe food hookup that’s actually worth it Inman Park Restaurant Week is back, so take your shot at discount face stuffing at 14 terrific restos in one of the A’s trendiest ‘hoods (before the restos are all torn down for condos).

Various locations

Get a prix fixe food hookup that’s actually worth it Various locations Inman Park Restaurant Week is back, so take your shot at discount face stuffing at 14 terrific restos in one of the A’s trendiest ‘hoods (before the restos are all torn down for condos).

Add
East Lake Golf Club

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23-27

See some professional swingers See some of the greats of golf at the PGA Tour Championship.

East Lake Golf Club

See some professional swingers East Lake Golf Club See some of the greats of golf at the PGA Tour Championship.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27-Oct 25

Go for a ride Atlanta Streets Alive will happen thrice this fall (Sept. 27th, Oct. 25th, Nov. TBD). Get your bicycle ready and ride on out.

Various locations

Go for a ride Various locations Atlanta Streets Alive will happen thrice this fall (Sept. 27th, Oct. 25th, Nov. TBD). Get your bicycle ready and ride on out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Stare at paint-splashed skin Painted boobs, butts, and elbows (everybody loves elbows!) on display at the Body Art Cabaret. For art’s sake.

Paris on Ponce

Stare at paint-splashed skin Paris on Ponce Painted boobs, butts, and elbows (everybody loves elbows!) on display at the Body Art Cabaret. For art’s sake.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Beer and a movie Drink a hand-made beer and watch a hand-made short film at the same damn time thanks to you Clips Beer & Film Tour.

Fourth Ward Skatepark Field

Beer and a movie Fourth Ward Skatepark Field Drink a hand-made beer and watch a hand-made short film at the same damn time thanks to you Clips Beer & Film Tour.

Add

related

The Best Craft Coffee Shops in Atlanta
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Drink beer. Then drink more beer Thirty of the state’s best breweries will let you sip the cream of their craft-suds crops at the Georgia Craft Beer Festival.

Next to Red Brick Brewing

Drink beer. Then drink more beer Next to Red Brick Brewing Thirty of the state’s best breweries will let you sip the cream of their craft-suds crops at the Georgia Craft Beer Festival.

Add
Seher Sikandar

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

See Public Enemy, D’Angelo, Flying Lotus, and Santigold It’s Afropunk, son!! It’s gonna be crazy. There’ll be punks! Afros! Live music and sh*t! There’ll also be secret events at local venues with comedy, art, pop-up performances, and more.

Central Park

See Public Enemy, D’Angelo, Flying Lotus, and Santigold Central Park It’s Afropunk, son!! It’s gonna be crazy. There’ll be punks! Afros! Live music and sh*t! There’ll also be secret events at local venues with comedy, art, pop-up performances, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Hit a late-night block party Flux Night went away for a bit, but it’s back and everybody’s crunk about the “Dreams” edition of the city’s greatest (only?) late-night, street-drinking party with light-based art installations.

Old 4th Ward

Hit a late-night block party Old 4th Ward Flux Night went away for a bit, but it’s back and everybody’s crunk about the “Dreams” edition of the city’s greatest (only?) late-night, street-drinking party with light-based art installations.

Add
A3C

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Wed

Rediscover real hip-hop A3C is back with Rakim, Cam’ron, De La Soul, and dozens more rap greats for various hip-hop cultural celebrations, performances, and events.

Various locations

Rediscover real hip-hop Various locations A3C is back with Rakim, Cam’ron, De La Soul, and dozens more rap greats for various hip-hop cultural celebrations, performances, and events.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Drink wine with whale sharks This is the 10th year of Aqua Vino, and this year Chef Alton Brown will be hosting while you drink 200+ wine samples, chew up nibbles from more than 30 local restos, and wave to 500 species of marine life.

Georgia Aquarium

Drink wine with whale sharks Georgia Aquarium This is the 10th year of Aqua Vino, and this year Chef Alton Brown will be hosting while you drink 200+ wine samples, chew up nibbles from more than 30 local restos, and wave to 500 species of marine life.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Eat cheese until you start cutting it Sample stupid amounts of cheese, drink good beer and wine, and taste eats from a mac ‘n' cheese cook-off at the Atlanta Cheese Festival. Then live with the inevitable result.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Eat cheese until you start cutting it Atlanta Botanical Garden Sample stupid amounts of cheese, drink good beer and wine, and taste eats from a mac ‘n' cheese cook-off at the Atlanta Cheese Festival. Then live with the inevitable result.

Add

related

12 ATL Barbecue Spots That Should Be Way More Famous
Flickr/Marcus Williams

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Get fat/boozy in the old Sears building Party at Ponce lets you taste 30 top-tier ATL chefs’ cook-ups, get exclusive shopping ops, and see Shawn Mullins and others perform live.

Ponce City Market

Get fat/boozy in the old Sears building Ponce City Market Party at Ponce lets you taste 30 top-tier ATL chefs’ cook-ups, get exclusive shopping ops, and see Shawn Mullins and others perform live.

Add
Flickr/John Ramspott

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10-11

Show some pride The Atlanta Pride Festival is everything, all at once. Don’t worry, it’ll find you (and don’t even try hiding in any nearby closet).

Everywhere in ATL

Show some pride Everywhere in ATL The Atlanta Pride Festival is everything, all at once. Don’t worry, it’ll find you (and don’t even try hiding in any nearby closet).

Add
Flickr/Dominick

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

Go whiskey crazy Whiskies of the World has Scotch, bourbon, malts, American crafts, grains, and other aged spirits by the hundreds. There’ll also be cigars, masterclasses, and VIP pours for ballers.

Grand Hyatt Hotel

Go whiskey crazy Grand Hyatt Hotel Whiskies of the World has Scotch, bourbon, malts, American crafts, grains, and other aged spirits by the hundreds. There’ll also be cigars, masterclasses, and VIP pours for ballers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Hit an amphitheater full of food Steak Shapiro and the Atlanta Eats gang present Atlanta Eats Live! Try not to eat until you are not live.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

Hit an amphitheater full of food Verizon Wireless Amphitheater Steak Shapiro and the Atlanta Eats gang present Atlanta Eats Live! Try not to eat until you are not live.

Add
Atlanta Arts Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Get artistically blown (glass) There will be 200+ artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors, craftsmen, and glass blowers at the Atlanta Arts Festival.

Piedmont Park

Get artistically blown (glass) Piedmont Park There will be 200+ artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors, craftsmen, and glass blowers at the Atlanta Arts Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30-Nov 1

Attend a zombie reunion Walker Stalker Con will have concerts, panels, events, and appearances by Robert Englund (Freddy!), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus!), the whole cast of The Walking Dead, and more.

Georgia World Congress Center

Attend a zombie reunion Georgia World Congress Center Walker Stalker Con will have concerts, panels, events, and appearances by Robert Englund (Freddy!), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus!), the whole cast of The Walking Dead, and more.

Add
Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant Atlanta

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Drink like your soul is haunted on Halloween Until Sept. 30th, you can save $20 on early tickets to the second-annual Outdoor Craft Beer & Whiskey Festival, where there’ll be college football, live music, a huge Halloween bash at 10pm, and more than 75 libations for you to throw back.

Fado Irish Pub

Drink like your soul is haunted on Halloween Fado Irish Pub Until Sept. 30th, you can save $20 on early tickets to the second-annual Outdoor Craft Beer & Whiskey Festival, where there’ll be college football, live music, a huge Halloween bash at 10pm, and more than 75 libations for you to throw back.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Eat chili. Drink beer. Jog it off All you need to win Chomp and Stomp is a $5 spoon to taste spicy meat soup, booze money, endurance, and some type of antacid.

Cabbagetown Park

Eat chili. Drink beer. Jog it off Cabbagetown Park All you need to win Chomp and Stomp is a $5 spoon to taste spicy meat soup, booze money, endurance, and some type of antacid.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Be a grape ape More than 500 wines from around the world are yours at Decatur Wine Festival. Drink as many as you can; stay classy.

Decatur Square

Be a grape ape Decatur Square More than 500 wines from around the world are yours at Decatur Wine Festival. Drink as many as you can; stay classy.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Hit a four-decades-deep costume party This is the 40th anniversary of the Mothball event, so dress like a completely irresponsible 40-year-old, or however you want. Just make sure it’s the flyest.

Grant Park Recreational Center

Hit a four-decades-deep costume party Grant Park Recreational Center This is the 40th anniversary of the Mothball event, so dress like a completely irresponsible 40-year-old, or however you want. Just make sure it’s the flyest.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like