Swingers, Sharks & Zombies: The Best Things to Do in Atlanta This Fall

Sure, summer’s almost over, but that just means it’s the start of Atlanta’s best season. No, it’s not football (unless the Falcons somehow manage not to suck this year), it’s fall, when there are so many sweet things happening in Atlanta between now and Thanksgiving it’s almost impossible to keep track. If only someone put 24 of ATL’s best fall events in one handy calendar… Oh, wait!
Sep 16 Wed
Appreciate naked people See artful interpretations of naked bodies at The Surreal Nude show; show your date how much art has helped you mature past your old Cheshire Bridge peep show days.
R. Alexander Fine Art
Sep 18 Fri
Be one of Drake’s woes In addition to putting the “6 God” (which means something to Drake, but no one’s quite sure what) on stage, Music Midtown will also have Van Halen, Sam Smith, Hall & Oates, Alice in Chains, Run the Jewels… everybody! Good luck with parking and traffic.
Piedmont Park
Sep 19 Sat
Be a sneaker fiend Cop, sell, trade, or just slobber over the best sneaks you’ve ever seen while SneakerCon’s in town.
Cobb Galleria
Sep 21 Mon
Get a prix fixe food hookup that’s actually worth it Inman Park Restaurant Week is back, so take your shot at discount face stuffing at 14 terrific restos in one of the A’s trendiest ‘hoods (before the restos are all torn down for condos).
Various locations
Sep 23-27
See some professional swingers See some of the greats of golf at the PGA Tour Championship.
East Lake Golf Club
Sep 27-Oct 25
Go for a ride Atlanta Streets Alive will happen thrice this fall (Sept. 27th, Oct. 25th, Nov. TBD). Get your bicycle ready and ride on out.
Various locations
Oct 2 Fri
Stare at paint-splashed skin Painted boobs, butts, and elbows (everybody loves elbows!) on display at the Body Art Cabaret. For art’s sake.
Paris on Ponce
Oct 2 Fri
Beer and a movie Drink a hand-made beer and watch a hand-made short film at the same damn time thanks to you Clips Beer & Film Tour.
Fourth Ward Skatepark Field
Oct 3 Sat
Drink beer. Then drink more beer Thirty of the state’s best breweries will let you sip the cream of their craft-suds crops at the Georgia Craft Beer Festival.
Next to Red Brick Brewing
Oct 3 Sat
See Public Enemy, D’Angelo, Flying Lotus, and Santigold It’s Afropunk, son!! It’s gonna be crazy. There’ll be punks! Afros! Live music and sh*t! There’ll also be secret events at local venues with comedy, art, pop-up performances, and more.
Central Park
Oct 3 Sat
Hit a late-night block party Flux Night went away for a bit, but it’s back and everybody’s crunk about the “Dreams” edition of the city’s greatest (only?) late-night, street-drinking party with light-based art installations.
Old 4th Ward
Oct 7 Wed
Rediscover real hip-hop A3C is back with Rakim, Cam’ron, De La Soul, and dozens more rap greats for various hip-hop cultural celebrations, performances, and events.
Various locations
Oct 8 Thu
Drink wine with whale sharks This is the 10th year of Aqua Vino, and this year Chef Alton Brown will be hosting while you drink 200+ wine samples, chew up nibbles from more than 30 local restos, and wave to 500 species of marine life.
Georgia Aquarium
Oct 9 Fri
Eat cheese until you start cutting it Sample stupid amounts of cheese, drink good beer and wine, and taste eats from a mac ‘n' cheese cook-off at the Atlanta Cheese Festival. Then live with the inevitable result.
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Oct 10 Sat
Get fat/boozy in the old Sears building Party at Ponce lets you taste 30 top-tier ATL chefs’ cook-ups, get exclusive shopping ops, and see Shawn Mullins and others perform live.
Ponce City Market
Oct 10-11
Show some pride The Atlanta Pride Festival is everything, all at once. Don’t worry, it’ll find you (and don’t even try hiding in any nearby closet).
Everywhere in ATL
Oct 23 Fri
Go whiskey crazy Whiskies of the World has Scotch, bourbon, malts, American crafts, grains, and other aged spirits by the hundreds. There’ll also be cigars, masterclasses, and VIP pours for ballers.
Grand Hyatt Hotel
Oct 24 Sat
Hit an amphitheater full of food Steak Shapiro and the Atlanta Eats gang present Atlanta Eats Live! Try not to eat until you are not live.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
Oct 24 Sat
Get artistically blown (glass) There will be 200+ artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors, craftsmen, and glass blowers at the Atlanta Arts Festival.
Piedmont Park
Oct 30-Nov 1
Attend a zombie reunion Walker Stalker Con will have concerts, panels, events, and appearances by Robert Englund (Freddy!), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus!), the whole cast of The Walking Dead, and more.
Georgia World Congress Center
Oct 31 Sat
Drink like your soul is haunted on Halloween Until Sept. 30th, you can save $20 on early tickets to the second-annual Outdoor Craft Beer & Whiskey Festival, where there’ll be college football, live music, a huge Halloween bash at 10pm, and more than 75 libations for you to throw back.
Fado Irish Pub
Nov 7 Sat
Eat chili. Drink beer. Jog it off All you need to win Chomp and Stomp is a $5 spoon to taste spicy meat soup, booze money, endurance, and some type of antacid.
Cabbagetown Park
Nov 7 Sat
Be a grape ape More than 500 wines from around the world are yours at Decatur Wine Festival. Drink as many as you can; stay classy.
Decatur Square
Nov 14 Sat
Hit a four-decades-deep costume party This is the 40th anniversary of the Mothball event, so dress like a completely irresponsible 40-year-old, or however you want. Just make sure it’s the flyest.
Grant Park Recreational Center
Hit a four-decades-deep costume party Grant Park Recreational Center This is the 40th anniversary of the Mothball event, so dress like a completely irresponsible 40-year-old, or however you want. Just make sure it’s the flyest.