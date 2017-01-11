Beer, Ramen & More Beer: The Best Things to Do in Atlanta This October

Sat

“Dream” about art Back after a hiatus due to a change in ‘hoods, Flux is now in the O4W and will have local, national, and international (Yoko Ono!) peeps contributing fantastical, imaginative, technological works of art under this year’s “Dream” theme, which shouts out the fact that MLK is from right ‘round here.

Auburn & Edgewood, between Jackson & Howell

