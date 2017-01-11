Beer, Ramen & More Beer: The Best Things to Do in Atlanta This October

It gets crazy when fall comes to Atlanta, and no month says “fall” like October, especially if you do something really insane, like get suckered into thinking “this is the year” the Falcons finally do it, or decide to skip one of the 12 can’t-miss events going down this month...
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
“Dream” about art Back after a hiatus due to a change in ‘hoods, Flux is now in the O4W and will have local, national, and international (Yoko Ono!) peeps contributing fantastical, imaginative, technological works of art under this year’s “Dream” theme, which shouts out the fact that MLK is from right ‘round here.
Auburn & Edgewood, between Jackson & Howell
“Dream” about art Auburn & Edgewood, between Jackson & Howell Back after a hiatus due to a change in ‘hoods, Flux is now in the O4W and will have local, national, and international (Yoko Ono!) peeps contributing fantastical, imaginative, technological works of art under this year’s “Dream” theme, which shouts out the fact that MLK is from right ‘round here.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Crash a patio party Drop $50 and enjoy some Midtown patio partying while you can (WINTER IS COMING), as Lure whips up signature dishes like grilled whole branzino, Belgian-style shrimp croquettes, moules frites (mussels with Belgian-style double-fried French fries and mayonnaise), plus nine Belgian beers and lambics.
Lure
Crash a patio party Lure Drop $50 and enjoy some Midtown patio partying while you can (WINTER IS COMING), as Lure whips up signature dishes like grilled whole branzino, Belgian-style shrimp croquettes, moules frites (mussels with Belgian-style double-fried French fries and mayonnaise), plus nine Belgian beers and lambics.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Celebrate: Second Self Beer Company’s first anniversary Sixteen of SS fans’ favorite beers, from the ATL brewery’s past and present, and including three versions of the chocolate/chilies/cinnamon/cloves/cocoa nibs Mole Porter, will pour in two separate two-hour shifts at the brewery's tasting room for this anniversary celebration, where Pine Street Market’s Chef Rusty Bowers is grilling eats to chase the suds.
Second Self Beer Company
Celebrate: Second Self Beer Company’s first anniversary Second Self Beer Company Sixteen of SS fans’ favorite beers, from the ATL brewery’s past and present, and including three versions of the chocolate/chilies/cinnamon/cloves/cocoa nibs Mole Porter, will pour in two separate two-hour shifts at the brewery's tasting room for this anniversary celebration, where Pine Street Market’s Chef Rusty Bowers is grilling eats to chase the suds.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Do Oktoberfest This year, Downtown’s super-German beer bastion is serving as the starting point of a new Oktoberfest 5K run, and a 1K lederhosen run for those of us who live truly free (get $5 off registration fee for the race using the code "pretzel") every Saturday in October, all in addition to the usual Oktoberfest shenanigans: beer specials, complimentary keg pours, a live German oompah band playing from 6-9pm, giveaways, pig roasts, and a DJ named “Johnny” closing it out each week.
Der Biergarten
Do Oktoberfest Der Biergarten This year, Downtown’s super-German beer bastion is serving as the starting point of a new Oktoberfest 5K run, and a 1K lederhosen run for those of us who live truly free (get $5 off registration fee for the race using the code "pretzel") every Saturday in October, all in addition to the usual Oktoberfest shenanigans: beer specials, complimentary keg pours, a live German oompah band playing from 6-9pm, giveaways, pig roasts, and a DJ named “Johnny” closing it out each week.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Eat everything at Decatur Restaurant Week Put your mouth around multi-course meals from some of The Dec’s (and Avondale Estates’) best local lunch, brunch, and dinner destinations, including Cakes & Ale, Chai Pani, Iberian Pig, No. 246, The Pinewood, Twisted Soul Kitchen & Bar, and more. Oh, and for just $15 to $35. Yeah, do this.
Various locations, Decatur
Eat everything at Decatur Restaurant Week Various locations, Decatur Put your mouth around multi-course meals from some of The Dec’s (and Avondale Estates’) best local lunch, brunch, and dinner destinations, including Cakes & Ale, Chai Pani, Iberian Pig, No. 246, The Pinewood, Twisted Soul Kitchen & Bar, and more. Oh, and for just $15 to $35. Yeah, do this.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 9 Fri
Don’t miss Castleberry Spur’s grand opening A vacant Castleberry lot becomes a new outdoor hangout thanks to a partnership between Project for Public Spaces and New Amsterdam Spirits (whose gin and vodka you probably know well), who are doing this in select markets across ‘Merica. Help them kick it off by getting in free, eating free food, hearing live music, and drinking free New Amsterdam cocktails.
154 Walker St, Castleberry Hill
Don’t miss Castleberry Spur’s grand opening 154 Walker St, Castleberry Hill A vacant Castleberry lot becomes a new outdoor hangout thanks to a partnership between Project for Public Spaces and New Amsterdam Spirits (whose gin and vodka you probably know well), who are doing this in select markets across ‘Merica. Help them kick it off by getting in free, eating free food, hearing live music, and drinking free New Amsterdam cocktails.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14 Wed
Slurp something at Makan’s Fall Ramen Fest All-you-can-slurp ramen from top ATL restos like Kimball House, Twain’s, St. Cecilia, Saltyard, and of course, Farmburger (?... !), is yours for a fee, with proceeds benefitting the Giving Kitchen charity.
Monday Night Brewing
Slurp something at Makan’s Fall Ramen Fest Monday Night Brewing All-you-can-slurp ramen from top ATL restos like Kimball House, Twain’s, St. Cecilia, Saltyard, and of course, Farmburger (?... !), is yours for a fee, with proceeds benefitting the Giving Kitchen charity.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
Get Down & Dirty (at an) Obstacle Race Call your lunatic endurance race homies and tell them to sign up for a muddy competition that includes a huge jungle gym, crawlable mud pits, a “Colossus” wall climb and slide, balance beams, a military wall climb, Marine hurdles, a monkey cross, sandbag haul, and, among much more, the “Heavy Hoist” -- normally your signature move when trying to stand up after a Sunday spent watching the Falcons.
Georgia International Horse Park
Get Down & Dirty (at an) Obstacle Race Georgia International Horse Park Call your lunatic endurance race homies and tell them to sign up for a muddy competition that includes a huge jungle gym, crawlable mud pits, a “Colossus” wall climb and slide, balance beams, a military wall climb, Marine hurdles, a monkey cross, sandbag haul, and, among much more, the “Heavy Hoist” -- normally your signature move when trying to stand up after a Sunday spent watching the Falcons.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Race in a Red Bull soapbox... or just watch See what ridiculous, bound-to-fail machines local teams have hand-made for this year’s timed racing competition down North Ave. Teams include SweetWater, The Firemen (you’ll never guess what they do for a living), Topgolf Atlanta, Fred’s Meat & Bread of Krog Street Market, and Atlanta rollergirls the “Downhill Devils.”
North Ave
Race in a Red Bull soapbox... or just watch North Ave See what ridiculous, bound-to-fail machines local teams have hand-made for this year’s timed racing competition down North Ave. Teams include SweetWater, The Firemen (you’ll never guess what they do for a living), Topgolf Atlanta, Fred’s Meat & Bread of Krog Street Market, and Atlanta rollergirls the “Downhill Devils.”
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31-Nov 1
Get something handmade at American Field’s pop-up A nation-traveling exhibit of American handcrafted goodies hits the south for the first time to display wares at PCM. Come through for boutique flasks from Blind Pig, shoes by Rancourt & Co., sporty fashions from Boston’s Ball and Buck, and more.
Ponce City Market
Get something handmade at American Field’s pop-up Ponce City Market A nation-traveling exhibit of American handcrafted goodies hits the south for the first time to display wares at PCM. Come through for boutique flasks from Blind Pig, shoes by Rancourt & Co., sporty fashions from Boston’s Ball and Buck, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Sat
Hide behind a Masque Hear “anthemic nostalgia” in the form of a Halloween story as local soundcrafters Quiet Hounds offer acoustic fable-telling to a costumed Halloween crowd. Wear something crazy. Your ticket gets you sample plates from PCM’s Brezza Cucina, an Italian concept headlined by celeb chef Jonathan Waxman, and former executive chef of The Optimist, Adam Evans.
Ponce City Market
Hide behind a Masque Ponce City Market Hear “anthemic nostalgia” in the form of a Halloween story as local soundcrafters Quiet Hounds offer acoustic fable-telling to a costumed Halloween crowd. Wear something crazy. Your ticket gets you sample plates from PCM’s Brezza Cucina, an Italian concept headlined by celeb chef Jonathan Waxman, and former executive chef of The Optimist, Adam Evans.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Sat
Hit the Sci-Fi Film Festival Bring the coolest nerds you know to see film shorts, peep sci-fi-inspired art and prop replicas, and hear sci-fi movie soundtrack music played by a live orchestra.
Fulton County Aviation Community Cultural Center
Hit the Sci-Fi Film Festival Fulton County Aviation Community Cultural Center Bring the coolest nerds you know to see film shorts, peep sci-fi-inspired art and prop replicas, and hear sci-fi movie soundtrack music played by a live orchestra.