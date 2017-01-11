The Best Things to Do This Winter in ATL

If you did absolutely nothing last winter it’s probably because you were genuinely surprised that winter was still a thing -- until shit got as cold as a polar bear’s nipple. This time you’ll be prepared though, thanks to this season-long list of events happening around town through the next few frosty months. And don’t worry -- what you don’t see here today will be added as new events pop up. Even promoters are just as unprepared for winter as you, it seems. Anyway, hibernation be damned; here’s your round-up of winter fun through February 2016.
Dec 5 Sat
“Krawl” L5P dressed like Krampus the Xmas Devil Manuel’s Tavern Dress like the Christmas devil; hit bars with like-minded people. Scare children.
Dec 5 Sat
Deck the walls with actual decks DooGallery A free event with free food and drinks, plus, oh yeah, lots of incredible art made from skateboard decks.
Dec 5 Sat
Look at animals dressed up as other things! 7 Stages Dogs dressed as bees; dogs and cats living together... MASS HYSTERIA!!
Dec 5 Sat
Dress up in 1933 garb and celebrate Repeal Day H. Harper Station Pay $20 and get two Old Forester bourbon cocktails and passed bites. Dress 1933-dapper for a chance to win $150.
Dec 10 Thu
Drink with people under 40 who run Atlanta Red Brick Brewing Company Get a pint glass and fill it with six drink tickets' worth of suds as you “network.”
Dec 12 Sat
Taste rare and fancy American whiskeys Holeman + Finch Public House Taste 10 super-rare whiskeys from the US, including John Fitzgerald 20-year (one of the most limited bourbons ever), with lunch by H+F chef Chris Edwards.
Dec 17 Thu
Le Maison Rouge at Paris on Ponce
See burlesque done Christmas-/Candyland-style Le Maison Rouge at Paris on Ponce Hear retro christmas tunes while watching ladies in candy-cane costumes do their thing. Actual Santa Claus will be there too.
Dec 18 Fri
Stumble around VaHi dressed as Santa (to balance out that Krampus Krawl) Diesel Filling Station Pay $15 and dress like a fat, trespassing German philanthropist as you crawl through six bars for holiday-themed shots (spiked egg nog, candy cane, etc.), food/drink specials, and an afterparty.
Dec 19 Sat
Piedmont Park
Run through the streets wearing your ugliest Xmas sweater Piedmont Park Sprint or stumble through a 3.1-mile course wearing an amazing/hideous knit top to claim a custom vintage knit hat, unlimited hot chocolate along the run, a beer at the end, snow blowers, and a giant inflated St. Nick.
Dec 26 Sat
Dance away yesterday’s dinner fat Georgia Freight Depot DJs Mars, Scratch, and many more music-mixers throw Big Beat Fest: The Winter Soundclash, a day-after-Xmas party.
Dec 31 Thu
Dress like a gnome, fairy, or mythical beast and party with your peers The Masquerade It’s called Dante’s Labyrinth NYE Masquerade. Masks: mandatory.
Dec 31 Thu
Bring in the new year with new beer! Array New Beer’s Eve is your all-inclusive NYE sudsfest with live music, flip cup, beer pong, an app buffet, and an open bar of liquor, wine, and 40+ beer choices.
Jan 21 Thu
Geek out with board game fanatics Holiday Inn Atlanta Perimeter Play every board game imaginable at the Atlanta Game Fest with other (hopefully sexy) nerds; sell your unused ones. Geek out.
Jan 22 Fri
Get artsy at the Coke family’s old mansion Callanwolde Fine Arts Center Eighty painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, and more will demonstrate their talents while live acoustic sounds, gourmet food trucks, and drinky-drinks surround you at Callanwolde Arts Festival.
Jan 23 Sat
Pour ATL-brewed cask ales down your throat Array Drink 50 cask beers made by all the local heavy-hitter breweries and pubs, including Second Self, Burnt Hickory, Creature Comforts, and others.
Jan 24 Sun
Turner Field
Run a race that rewards you with chocolate Turner Field Eat/drink unparalleled amounts of sweet cacao in various forms after running a 15K or 5K near an ancient artifact from the past century that will soon be demolished.
Jan 30 Sat
Drink beer at a winter festival like it won’t exist in spring The Masquerade More than 150 beers for your face. Probably cold. Cop one of the first 250 tickets when they go on sale Dec 9th for $10 off.
Feb 5 Fri
Attend a conference about scary movies Atlanta Sheraton Days of the Dead is a three-day horror film fest with stars of some of your favorite terrible slash flicks.
Feb 6 Sat
Eat and drink Pancakes & Booze, creatively Georgia Freight Depot The huge annual underground art show with free pancakes for all is back to save you.
Feb 13 Sat
Run through the streets in your draws Big Sky Cupid’s Undie Run promises an army of briefs-wearing joggers who’ll be rewarded with an open bar when it’s done. Join them.
Feb 14 Sun
Smooth out your dead relationship with Love Stories of Oakland Oakland Cemetery Romance your boo on V-Day weekend while listening to beautifully told stories of love, between dead people, while standing above corpses.
Feb 27 Sat
Go complete country yokel at Monster Energy Supercross Georgia Dome It’s a big ol’ off-road motorbike race on 500 truckloads of dirt.