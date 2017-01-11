Events

The Best Things to Do This Winter in ATL

If you did absolutely nothing last winter it’s probably because you were genuinely surprised that winter was still a thing -- until shit got as cold as a polar bear’s nipple. This time you’ll be prepared though, thanks to this season-long list of events happening around town through the next few frosty months. And don’t worry -- what you don’t see here today will be added as new events pop up. Even promoters are just as unprepared for winter as you, it seems. Anyway, hibernation be damned; here’s your round-up of winter fun through February 2016.

Wreck The Halls

Location

Dec 5 Sat

“Krawl” L5P dressed like Krampus the Xmas Devil Dress like the Christmas devil; hit bars with like-minded people. Scare children.

Manuel’s Tavern

Dec 5 Sat

Deck the walls with actual decks A free event with free food and drinks, plus, oh yeah, lots of incredible art made from skateboard decks.

DooGallery

Flickr/Larry Schwartz

Dec 5 Sat

Look at animals dressed up as other things! Dogs dressed as bees; dogs and cats living together... MASS HYSTERIA!!

7 Stages

Dec 5 Sat

Dress up in 1933 garb and celebrate Repeal Day Pay $20 and get two Old Forester bourbon cocktails and passed bites. Dress 1933-dapper for a chance to win $150.

H. Harper Station

Flickr/Ted Thompson

Dec 10 Thu

Drink with people under 40 who run Atlanta Get a pint glass and fill it with six drink tickets' worth of suds as you “network.”

Red Brick Brewing Company

Dec 12 Sat

Taste rare and fancy American whiskeys Taste 10 super-rare whiskeys from the US, including John Fitzgerald 20-year (one of the most limited bourbons ever), with lunch by H+F chef Chris Edwards.

Holeman + Finch Public House

Flickr/Paris on Ponce & Le Maison Rouge

Dec 17 Thu

See burlesque done Christmas-/Candyland-style Hear retro christmas tunes while watching ladies in candy-cane costumes do their thing. Actual Santa Claus will be there too.

Le Maison Rouge at Paris on Ponce

Dec 18 Fri

Stumble around VaHi dressed as Santa (to balance out that Krampus Krawl) Pay $15 and dress like a fat, trespassing German philanthropist as you crawl through six bars for holiday-themed shots (spiked egg nog, candy cane, etc.), food/drink specials, and an afterparty.

Diesel Filling Station

Ugly Sweater Run

Dec 19 Sat

Run through the streets wearing your ugliest Xmas sweater Sprint or stumble through a 3.1-mile course wearing an amazing/hideous knit top to claim a custom vintage knit hat, unlimited hot chocolate along the run, a beer at the end, snow blowers, and a giant inflated St. Nick.

Piedmont Park

Dec 26 Sat

Dance away yesterday’s dinner fat DJs Mars, Scratch, and many more music-mixers throw Big Beat Fest: The Winter Soundclash, a day-after-Xmas party.

Georgia Freight Depot

Dec 31 Thu

Dress like a gnome, fairy, or mythical beast and party with your peers It’s called Dante’s Labyrinth NYE Masquerade. Masks: mandatory.

The Masquerade

Dec 31 Thu

Bring in the new year with new beer! New Beer’s Eve is your all-inclusive NYE sudsfest with live music, flip cup, beer pong, an app buffet, and an open bar of liquor, wine, and 40+ beer choices.

Array

Flickr/Clarence Risher

Jan 21 Thu

Geek out with board game fanatics Play every board game imaginable at the Atlanta Game Fest with other (hopefully sexy) nerds; sell your unused ones. Geek out.

Holiday Inn Atlanta Perimeter

Jan 22 Fri

Get artsy at the Coke family’s old mansion Eighty painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, and more will demonstrate their talents while live acoustic sounds, gourmet food trucks, and drinky-drinks surround you at Callanwolde Arts Festival.

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Ale Sharpton

Jan 23 Sat

Pour ATL-brewed cask ales down your throat Drink 50 cask beers made by all the local heavy-hitter breweries and pubs, including Second Self, Burnt Hickory, Creature Comforts, and others.

Array

Jan 24 Sun

Run a race that rewards you with chocolate Eat/drink unparalleled amounts of sweet cacao in various forms after running a 15K or 5K near an ancient artifact from the past century that will soon be demolished.

Turner Field

Jan 30 Sat

Drink beer at a winter festival like it won’t exist in spring More than 150 beers for your face. Probably cold. Cop one of the first 250 tickets when they go on sale Dec 9th for $10 off.

The Masquerade

Cupid's Undie Run

Feb 5 Fri

Attend a conference about scary movies Days of the Dead is a three-day horror film fest with stars of some of your favorite terrible slash flicks.

Atlanta Sheraton

Feb 6 Sat

Eat and drink Pancakes & Booze, creatively The huge annual underground art show with free pancakes for all is back to save you.

Georgia Freight Depot

Feb 13 Sat

Run through the streets in your draws Cupid’s Undie Run promises an army of briefs-wearing joggers who’ll be rewarded with an open bar when it’s done. Join them.

Big Sky

Feb 14 Sun

Smooth out your dead relationship with Love Stories of Oakland Romance your boo on V-Day weekend while listening to beautifully told stories of love, between dead people, while standing above corpses.

Oakland Cemetery

Feb 27 Sat

Go complete country yokel at Monster Energy Supercross It’s a big ol’ off-road motorbike race on 500 truckloads of dirt.

Georgia Dome

