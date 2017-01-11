12 Things You Have to Do in Atlanta This May

Just like the old rhyme, we're using the second to last day of April to shower you with May... um, events, ranging from sweet beer fests, to music fests, to dinner with 50 of Atlanta's best chefs. Okay, so not JUST like the nursery rhyme...
May 3 Sun
Fiesta Atlanta Mariachi bands, Mexican and other Hispanic and international foods, folk dancing, and a 5K are all part of this all-day, pre-Cinco celebration of Latino culture.
May 7 Thu
Taste of the Nation Appropriately Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s tastiest journalist, is the honorary chair for this pricey munch-down, which includes 50 top ATL restaurants, eats from some of the city’s most illustrious chefs (Linton Hopkins, Kevin Rathbun, Pano Karatassos, etc.), and a rare wine auction.
Georgia Aquarium
May 8 Fri
Pick’n In Grant Park Buy and eat loads of smoked meats from Jim 'N Nick's, Krog St. Market’s Grand Champion BBQ, and many others, or join the competition to win part of $2,000 in prize money for chicken, ribs, and pulled pork recipes.
Grant Park
May 8 Fri
Shaky Knees Music Festival Three-day tickets, as well as general and VIP single day passes, are still available to catch The Strokes, TV On The Radio, and ATL’s own Mastodon (the heavy metal band, not Nathan Deal -- he’s lost weight!), which are among the 100 groups performing.
May 8 Fri
Sweet Auburn Springfest The largest outdoor festival in the Southeast is back with all its historic hype, plus funnel cakes, corn dogs, a 150-yard zip line, and 50 musicians, including R&B singer Philip Michael Thomas Jr (yes, Tubbs’ son).
Historic Auburn Avenue District
May 16 Sat
2nd Atlanta Streetcar Adventure Now that the Streetcar’s not going anywhere (some would say literally), you should go on and take this decent offer to ride and tour eight Downtown restaurants and bars (Noni’s, Church, Pizzeria Vesuvius/Edgewood Speakeasy), taste food, and have five drinks.
Multiple locations
May 16 Sat
East Atlanta Beer Festival On its 12th go-around, EABF is consistently one of the city’s best brew fests, with brass bands, DJs, and more than 175 beers to knock back in the middle of EAV. VIP gets you an extra hour, expedited entry, and 12 exclusive beers to show off to your cheap friends in gen admission.
May 22-24
Atlanta Jazz Festival Officially just three days long, this month-long concert series has 31 days of mostly free shows by artists like bass-playing, Kendrick-Lamar-collaborator Thundercat, and drum/keys/bass trio BADBADNOTGOOD, who are actually PRETTYDECENT.
Piedmont Park
May 28 Thu
MomoCon Get your cosplay on at this sexy/nerdy three-day bash filled with costume contests, animation and gaming workshops, and comic book events with artists who’ve worked on major characters from Batman to Sonic the Hedgehog.
May 28 Thu
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Passes to the fifth year of AFWF range from $100 tickets for a few hours at Tasting Tents, to the curated Connoisseur packages that come with invite-only dinner events and entry to a Sunday brunch.
Midtown Atlanta
May 30 Sat
Georgia Craft Beer Festival 30 of the state’s craft breweries, including BlueTarp, Creature Comforts, and Coastal Empire, will pour themselves into your limitless sample cup as you strut around to live funk bands like Soulhound and Heavy Chevy.
2319 Defoor Hills Rd NW (next to Red Brick Brewing Company)
May 30 Sat
Wing & Rock Fest 50,000 chicken wings were consumed last year at this free, two-day wing-a-thon, which makes being in Woodstock not so bad. Especially since you can compete in a free wing-eating contest if you beat the crowd of 25,000 and sign up for one of 12 slots.
Woodstock City Park
