Every Single Summer Festival in (and Around) Atlanta, Now in One Calendar

If there was just one reason every other city should be jealous of Atlanta it’d be... um, these 17 reasons... but it’d probably also be the fact there are like eleventy million (okay, around 75) sweet ATL area festivals you can go to this summer. And we’ve put ‘em all in one handy calendar...

Jun 12 Fri

Soccerfest Soccer games, Xbox tourneys, food trucks, beer, live music, women’s FIFA screenings and a 5K.

Candler Park

Jun 12 Fri
Soccerfest Soccer games, Xbox tourneys, food trucks, beer, live music, women's FIFA screenings and a 5K.
Candler Park

Jun 13 Sat

East Point Possums An outdoor drag show blowout with 20+ acts.

East Point St and West Cleveland, East Point

Jun 13 Sat
East Point Possums An outdoor drag show blowout with 20+ acts.
East Point St and West Cleveland, East Point

Jun 13 Sat

Roswell Lavender Festival Samples of food and beer made with lavender, music, and a meditation tent.

Barrington Hall, Roswell

Jun 13 Sat
Roswell Lavender Festival Samples of food and beer made with lavender, music, and a meditation tent.
Barrington Hall, Roswell

Jun 13 Sat

Color Fun Fest A 5K color run with a finish line festival featuring electronic music, food, drinks, and mad neon paint.

Turner Field

Jun 13 Sat
Color Fun Fest A 5K color run with a finish line festival featuring electronic music, food, drinks, and mad neon paint.
Turner Field

Jun 13 Sat

Brookhaven Beer Festival More than 150 beers to drink in a day.

Behind Brookhaven MARTA station (Apple Valley Rd)

Jun 13 Sat
Brookhaven Beer Festival More than 150 beers to drink in a day.
Behind Brookhaven MARTA station (Apple Valley Rd)

Jun 13 Sat

Mountain Park Craft Beer Festival Dog-friendly, all-day brew drinking.

The Green in Mountain Park

Jun 13 Sat
Mountain Park Craft Beer Festival Dog-friendly, all-day brew drinking.
The Green in Mountain Park

Jun 13 Sat

Back to the Chattahoochee River Race and Festival An eight-mile kayak/canoe race ending with live music and the SweetWater Beer Barge.

Garrard Landing Park and Riverside Park, Roswell

Jun 13 Sat
Back to the Chattahoochee River Race and Festival An eight-mile kayak/canoe race ending with live music and the SweetWater Beer Barge.
Garrard Landing Park and Riverside Park, Roswell

Jun 13 Sat

Tunes from the Tombs GA-based bands wake the dead.

Oakland Cemetery

Jun 13 Sat
Tunes from the Tombs GA-based bands wake the dead.
Oakland Cemetery

Jun 13 Sat

Peachtree Corners Festival Concerts, a car show, food trucks, a beer growler garden, and a 5K bike race.

The Corners Parkway and Woodhill Drive, Peachtree Corners

Jun 13 Sat
Peachtree Corners Festival Concerts, a car show, food trucks, a beer growler garden, and a 5K bike race.
The Corners Parkway and Woodhill Drive, Peachtree Corners

Jun 13 Sat

The Atlanta Cycling Festival Seriously fun themed bike events, especially the tours of local routes for cocktails, pints, and donuts.

Starts at Grant Park BeltLine

Jun 13 Sat
The Atlanta Cycling Festival Seriously fun themed bike events, especially the tours of local routes for cocktails, pints, and donuts.
Starts at Grant Park BeltLine

Jun 19 Fri

Atlanta Moon Ride A 6.5-mile night ride by bike through ATL’s best ‘hoods, with a costumed crowd of cyclists.

Piedmont Park

Jun 19 Fri
Atlanta Moon Ride A 6.5-mile night ride by bike through ATL's best 'hoods, with a costumed crowd of cyclists.
Piedmont Park

Jun 19 Fri

Southern Fried Gameroom Expo A three-day convention where home-gamers with arcades and pinball machines assemble in public to play together.

Atlanta Marriott City Center

Jun 19 Fri
Southern Fried Gameroom Expo A three-day convention where home-gamers with arcades and pinball machines assemble in public to play together.
Atlanta Marriott City Center

Jun 20 Sat

Decatur Beach Party 60 imported tons of sand on the streets and live music.

Downtown Decatur

Jun 20 Sat
Decatur Beach Party 60 imported tons of sand on the streets and live music.
Downtown Decatur

Jun 20 Sat

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest Tons of beer and live music.

The Masquerade

Jun 20 Sat
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest Tons of beer and live music.
The Masquerade

Jun 20 Sat

SummerFest Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association’s first-annual one-day craft and music show.

Downtown Blue Ridge City Park

Jun 20 Sat
SummerFest Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association's first-annual one-day craft and music show.
Downtown Blue Ridge City Park

Jun 20 Sat

Westview Summer Solstice A neighborhood battle for best BeltLine BBQ, art, bands, tug-of-war, and sack racing.

Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, between Wellington St and W Ontario Ave

Jun 20 Sat
Westview Summer Solstice A neighborhood battle for best BeltLine BBQ, art, bands, tug-of-war, and sack racing.
Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, between Wellington St and W Ontario Ave

Jun 21 Sun

Family Food Fest Try 100+ multicultural dishes cooked by celebrity chefs, regular dudes, dads, and community leaders.

Georgia Aquarium

Jun 21 Sun
Family Food Fest Try 100+ multicultural dishes cooked by celebrity chefs, regular dudes, dads, and community leaders.
Georgia Aquarium

Jun 24 Wed

AthFest Local, regional, and national music acts, plus nightly club crawls.

Downtown Athens at Washington St

Jun 24 Wed
AthFest Local, regional, and national music acts, plus nightly club crawls.
Downtown Athens at Washington St

Jun 25 Thu

Atlanta Is Burning Hardcore punk music for three days.

Mammal Gallery

Jun 25 Thu
Atlanta Is Burning Hardcore punk music for three days.
Mammal Gallery

Jun 27 Sat

FoamWorld Lasers, “Electronic, trap and nu disco” music, and mad foam in your face.

Quad (714 Spring St NW)

Jun 27 Sat
FoamWorld Lasers, "Electronic, trap and nu disco" music, and mad foam in your face.
Quad (714 Spring St NW)

Jun 27 Sat

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival Super-crafty creative works (paintings, wood carvings, etc.) food trucks, and lots of acoustic jamming.

Old Fourth Ward Park

Jun 27 Sat
Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival Super-crafty creative works (paintings, wood carvings, etc.) food trucks, and lots of acoustic jamming.
Old Fourth Ward Park

Jul 4 Sat

Red, White & Brew A festival of unlimited beer, Wolfgang Puck catering, and live music at the big fish tank.

Georgia Aquarium

Jul 4 Sat
Red, White & Brew A festival of unlimited beer, Wolfgang Puck catering, and live music at the big fish tank.
Georgia Aquarium

Jul 11 Sat

'Nezian Fest South Pacific party time.

Candler Park

Jul 11 Sat
'Nezian Fest South Pacific party time.
Candler Park

Jul 11 Sat

Atlanta Street Food Festival Food trucks and carts crash the park for a day.

Piedmont Park

Jul 11 Sat
Atlanta Street Food Festival Food trucks and carts crash the park for a day.
Piedmont Park

Jul 16 Thu

Macon Film Festival Four days of independent movies.

Various historic theaters in Downtown Macon

Jul 16 Thu
Macon Film Festival Four days of independent movies.
Various historic theaters in Downtown Macon

Jul 24 Fri

Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival Become a much better dancer and learn some drum moves.

Morehouse College

Jul 24 Fri
Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival Become a much better dancer and learn some drum moves.
Morehouse College

Jul 25 Sat

Slide the City Food, drinks, and a 1,000ft street-level water slide in the middle of Downtown Decatur.

Decatur Square

Jul 25 Sat
Slide the City Food, drinks, and a 1,000ft street-level water slide in the middle of Downtown Decatur.
Decatur Square

Jul 25 Sat

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Eating competitions, tasting, chilling.

Piedmont Park

Jul 25 Sat
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Eating competitions, tasting, chilling.
Piedmont Park

Jul 31-Aug 2

Gwinnett Center International Film Festival Movies from around the world for three days.

Gwinnett Center

Jul 31-Aug 2
Gwinnett Center International Film Festival Movies from around the world for three days.
Gwinnett Center

Aug 14 Fri

Atlanta Bar-B-Q Festival Cooking demos, competition among 50 ‘cue teams, eats from local restaurants. a market for grilling supplies, and live music.

Atlantic Station

Aug 14 Fri
Atlanta Bar-B-Q Festival Cooking demos, competition among 50 'cue teams, eats from local restaurants. a market for grilling supplies, and live music.
Atlantic Station

Aug 15 Sat

ONYXCON Two days for black comic book heroes and those who love them. Includes video games, “speculative fiction,” and a film festival.

Various locations

Aug 15 Sat
ONYXCON Two days for black comic book heroes and those who love them. Includes video games, "speculative fiction," and a film festival.
Various locations

Aug 15 Sat

Piedmont Park Arts Festival Hundreds of photogs, visual artists, sculptors, leather and metal crafters, glass blowers, and jewelers.

Piedmont Park

Aug 15 Sat
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Hundreds of photogs, visual artists, sculptors, leather and metal crafters, glass blowers, and jewelers.
Piedmont Park

Aug 15 Sat

Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival Exactly what it sounds like, but better.

East Lake Drive & Harmony Park, Oakhurst

Aug 15 Sat
Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival Exactly what it sounds like, but better.
East Lake Drive & Harmony Park, Oakhurst

Aug 20 Thu

Atlanta Underground Film Festival Unconventional cinematic screenings for the underdogs.

dooGALLERY

Aug 20 Thu
Atlanta Underground Film Festival Unconventional cinematic screenings for the underdogs.
dooGALLERY

Aug 21 Fri

Dawsonville Beer Festival A beer festival... in Dawsonville!

Dawsonville Municipal Complex

Aug 21 Fri
Dawsonville Beer Festival A beer festival... in Dawsonville!
Dawsonville Municipal Complex

Aug 22 Sat

Atlanta Caribbean Cultural Festival Celebrate island life and all that comes with it.

Clayton County International Park

Aug 22 Sat
Atlanta Caribbean Cultural Festival Celebrate island life and all that comes with it.
Clayton County International Park

Aug 23 Sun

Festival Peachtree Latino Serious costumes, big music, ill fiesta.

Piedmont Park

Aug 23 Sun
Festival Peachtree Latino Serious costumes, big music, ill fiesta.
Piedmont Park

Aug 29 Sat

The Cork Pullers Beer, Wine & Spirits Tour Lotsa alcohol (for “discerning tastes”), plus entertaining drinking games and live music.

Candler Park

Aug 29 Sat
The Cork Pullers Beer, Wine & Spirits Tour Lotsa alcohol (for "discerning tastes"), plus entertaining drinking games and live music.
Candler Park

Aug 29 Sat

ACAC Art Party An annual art event where dozens of chosen creatives exhibit surreal works. Also specialty food and drinks.

Atlanta Contemporary Art Center

Aug 29 Sat
ACAC Art Party An annual art event where dozens of chosen creatives exhibit surreal works. Also specialty food and drinks.
Atlanta Contemporary Art Center

Aug 29 Sat

Imagine Music Festival Chromeo, The Crystal Method, a DJ set by Lil Jon, and music for make-believers.

The Masquerade

Aug 29 Sat
Imagine Music Festival Chromeo, The Crystal Method, a DJ set by Lil Jon, and music for make-believers.
The Masquerade

Aug 29 Sat

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Live shows from The Whiskey Gentry and other bands, a 5K, and coolness.

Grant Park

Aug 29 Sat
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Live shows from The Whiskey Gentry and other bands, a 5K, and coolness.
Grant Park

Aug 30 Sun

Atlanta Meatball Festival Meatballs! And beer/wine/limoncello tastings.

Belle Isle Square, Sandy Springs

Aug 30 Sun
Atlanta Meatball Festival Meatballs! And beer/wine/limoncello tastings.
Belle Isle Square, Sandy Springs

Aug 31 Mon

Beer & Whiskey Festival Premium whiskey tastings and plenty of craft/import beer sampling.

Buckhead Saloon

Aug 31 Mon
Beer & Whiskey Festival Premium whiskey tastings and plenty of craft/import beer sampling.
Buckhead Saloon

Sep 4 Fri

Decatur Book Festival The largest independent book festival in the country.

Old Courthouse on Decatur Square

Sep 4 Fri
Decatur Book Festival The largest independent book festival in the country.
Old Courthouse on Decatur Square

Sep 4 Fri

Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Watch ‘em fly, float in a tethered rig, see pyrotechnic skydiving, check classic cars, eat, drink, and spazz.

Callaway Gardens

Sep 4 Fri
Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Watch 'em fly, float in a tethered rig, see pyrotechnic skydiving, check classic cars, eat, drink, and spazz.
Callaway Gardens

Sep 4 Fri

Labor Day Weekend Celebration Three nights of crazy laser shows and a ridiculous amount of fireworks celebrating the end of vacation season.

Stone Mountain Park

Sep 4 Fri
Labor Day Weekend Celebration Three nights of crazy laser shows and a ridiculous amount of fireworks celebrating the end of vacation season.
Stone Mountain Park

Sep 4 Fri

Dragon Con The big annual science fiction and fantasy gaming/film/art/literature nerd-out

Central Downtown hotels

Sep 4 Fri
Dragon Con The big annual science fiction and fantasy gaming/film/art/literature nerd-out
Central Downtown hotels

Sep 5 Sat

Seafood & Music Festival Water-bourne edibles and music on the southside.

Riverdale Town Center

Sep 5 Sat
Seafood & Music Festival Water-bourne edibles and music on the southside.
Riverdale Town Center

Sep 6 Sun

House in the Park A day of DJs spinning nothing but house jams outdoors.

Grant Park

Sep 6 Sun
House in the Park A day of DJs spinning nothing but house jams outdoors.
Grant Park

Sep 6 Sun

Pure Heat Community Festival A soulfully gay extravaganza; part of Black Pride Weekend.

Piedmont Park

Sep 6 Sun
Pure Heat Community Festival A soulfully gay extravaganza; part of Black Pride Weekend.
Piedmont Park

Sep 6 Sun

Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival Jerk, curry, reggae, calypso, dancehall, soca, etc.

Panthersville Stadium, Decatur

Sep 6 Sun
Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival Jerk, curry, reggae, calypso, dancehall, soca, etc.
Panthersville Stadium, Decatur

Sep 10 Thu

Yellow Daisy Festival 400+ artists, a laser show, and festival food galore, all thanks to a flower.

Stone Mountain Park

Sep 10 Thu
Yellow Daisy Festival 400+ artists, a laser show, and festival food galore, all thanks to a flower.
Stone Mountain Park

Sep 12 Sat

ONE MusicFest Quality hip-hop, soul, funk, and urban music.

Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood

Sep 12 Sat
ONE MusicFest Quality hip-hop, soul, funk, and urban music.
Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood

Sep 12 Sat

Atlanta Warbird Weekend Amazing WW2 aircraft on display with battle re-enactments and rides for sale.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Sep 12 Sat
Atlanta Warbird Weekend Amazing WW2 aircraft on display with battle re-enactments and rides for sale.
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Sep 18 Fri

Arts in the Heart Augusta’s 35th-annual arts fest with a global village of international food.

Broad St and the Augusta Common

Sep 18 Fri
Arts in the Heart Augusta's 35th-annual arts fest with a global village of international food.
Broad St and the Augusta Common

Sep 19 Sat

Sandy Springs Festival Live music, art, cultural performances, and a pet parade.

Heritage Green, Sandy Springs

Sep 19 Sat
Sandy Springs Festival Live music, art, cultural performances, and a pet parade.
Heritage Green, Sandy Springs

Sep 19 Sat

Ocmulgee Indian Festival Native American dancing, singing, storytelling, and crafts.

Ocmulgee National Monument, Macon

Sep 19 Sat
Ocmulgee Indian Festival Native American dancing, singing, storytelling, and crafts.
Ocmulgee National Monument, Macon

Sep 19 Sat

Suwanee Fest 55k+ people come together for two races (5k and 10k), live bands, and more.

Town Center Park, Suwanee

Sep 19 Sat
Suwanee Fest 55k+ people come together for two races (5k and 10k), live bands, and more.
Town Center Park, Suwanee

Sep 19 Sat

JapanFest Japanese culture showcased via performances, sushi, and other greatness.

Gwinnett Center

Sep 19

Sep 19 Sat

Marietta StreetFest A classic car show, farmers market, music festival, and more.

Glover Park on Marietta Square

Marietta StreetFest Glover Park on Marietta Square A classic car show, farmers market, music festival, and more.

Sep 20 Sun

Fiesta Georgia Hispanic heritage, Latino culture, mariachi music, and helicopter rides!

Georgia International Horse Park

Fiesta Georgia Georgia International Horse Park Hispanic heritage, Latino culture, mariachi music, and helicopter rides!

Sep 24 Thu

Anime Weekend Atlanta Japanese anime, manga, and cosplay celebrated the right way.

Cobb Galleria

Anime Weekend Atlanta Cobb Galleria Japanese anime, manga, and cosplay celebrated the right way.

Sep 24 Thu

Atlanta Greek Festival “Food, Fun and Opa!”

Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Atlanta Greek Festival Greek Orthodox Cathedral “Food, Fun and Opa!”

Sep 24 Thu

Atlanta DocuFest Four days of indie documentaries from around the globe.

dooGALLERY

Atlanta DocuFest dooGALLERY Four days of indie documentaries from around the globe.

Sep 24-Oct 4

North Georgia State Fair A 40-ride midway carnival, racing pigs, visiting sea lions, tigers and robots (oh my!), concerts, madness.

Jim Miller Park, Marietta

North Georgia State Fair Jim Miller Park, Marietta A 40-ride midway carnival, racing pigs, visiting sea lions, tigers and robots (oh my!), concerts, madness.

Sep 25 Fri

TomorrowWorld A Belgium-originated fairytale-inspired music fest with more than 160,000 attendees.

Chattahoochee Hills

TomorrowWorld Chattahoochee Hills A Belgium-originated fairytale-inspired music fest with more than 160,000 attendees.

Sep 25 Fri

Hip-Hop Day Festival Breakdancing, emcee battles, graffiti and DJing exhibits, plus musical acts like headliner OJ da Juiceman.

Woodruff Park

Hip-Hop Day Festival Woodruff Park Breakdancing, emcee battles, graffiti and DJing exhibits, plus musical acts like headliner OJ da Juiceman.

Sep 26 Sat

East Atlanta Strut Food, drinks, a classic car show, live music, a parade, and an adult game area “featuring contests of strength, stamina and beard growth.”

Flat Shoals Ave and Glenwood Ave, East Atlanta Village

East Atlanta Strut Flat Shoals Ave and Glenwood Ave, East Atlanta Village Food, drinks, a classic car show, live music, a parade, and an adult game area “featuring contests of strength, stamina and beard growth.”

Sep 26 Sat

Duluth Fall Festival A parade, a carnival, a road race, and all the other fixin’s.

Duluth Festival Center

Duluth Fall Festival Duluth Festival Center A parade, a carnival, a road race, and all the other fixin’s.

Sep 27 Sun

Fall Folklife Festival Local food and craft beer, woodworking and blacksmithing activities, and a photo contest.

Atlanta History Center

Fall Folklife Festival Atlanta History Center Local food and craft beer, woodworking and blacksmithing activities, and a photo contest.

Sep 28 Mon

Whole Hawg Happenin’ BBQ and Music Fest A BBQ alley, tastings of ‘cue for $5 and under, Red Hare Brewery suds, a cornhole tournament, an Allman Brothers tribute band, etc.

Marietta Square

Whole Hawg Happenin’ BBQ and Music Fest Marietta Square A BBQ alley, tastings of ‘cue for $5 and under, Red Hare Brewery suds, a cornhole tournament, an Allman Brothers tribute band, etc.

