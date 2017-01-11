Every Single Summer Festival in (and Around) Atlanta, Now in One Calendar

If there was just one reason every other city should be jealous of Atlanta it’d be... um, these 17 reasons... but it’d probably also be the fact there are like eleventy million (okay, around 75) sweet ATL area festivals you can go to this summer. And we’ve put ‘em all in one handy calendar...
Soccerfest Candler Park Soccer games, Xbox tourneys, food trucks, beer, live music, women’s FIFA screenings and a 5K.
East Point St and West Cleveland, East Point
East Point Possums East Point St and West Cleveland, East Point An outdoor drag show blowout with 20+ acts.
Barrington Hall, Roswell
Roswell Lavender Festival Barrington Hall, Roswell Samples of food and beer made with lavender, music, and a meditation tent.
Color Fun Fest Turner Field A 5K color run with a finish line festival featuring electronic music, food, drinks, and mad neon paint.
Behind Brookhaven MARTA station (Apple Valley Rd)
Brookhaven Beer Festival Behind Brookhaven MARTA station (Apple Valley Rd) More than 150 beers to drink in a day.
The Green in Mountain Park
Mountain Park Craft Beer Festival The Green in Mountain Park Dog-friendly, all-day brew drinking.
Garrard Landing Park and Riverside Park, Roswell
Back to the Chattahoochee River Race and Festival Garrard Landing Park and Riverside Park, Roswell An eight-mile kayak/canoe race ending with live music and the SweetWater Beer Barge.
Tunes from the Tombs Oakland Cemetery GA-based bands wake the dead.
The Corners Parkway and Woodhill Drive, Peachtree Corners
Peachtree Corners Festival The Corners Parkway and Woodhill Drive, Peachtree Corners Concerts, a car show, food trucks, a beer growler garden, and a 5K bike race.
Starts at Grant Park BeltLine
The Atlanta Cycling Festival Starts at Grant Park BeltLine Seriously fun themed bike events, especially the tours of local routes for cocktails, pints, and donuts.
Atlanta Moon Ride Piedmont Park A 6.5-mile night ride by bike through ATL’s best ‘hoods, with a costumed crowd of cyclists.
Southern Fried Gameroom Expo Atlanta Marriott City Center A three-day convention where home-gamers with arcades and pinball machines assemble in public to play together.
Downtown Decatur
Decatur Beach Party Downtown Decatur 60 imported tons of sand on the streets and live music.
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest The Masquerade Tons of beer and live music.
Downtown Blue Ridge City Park
SummerFest Downtown Blue Ridge City Park Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association’s first-annual one-day craft and music show.
Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, between Wellington St and W Ontario Ave
Westview Summer Solstice Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, between Wellington St and W Ontario Ave A neighborhood battle for best BeltLine BBQ, art, bands, tug-of-war, and sack racing.
Family Food Fest Georgia Aquarium Try 100+ multicultural dishes cooked by celebrity chefs, regular dudes, dads, and community leaders.
Atlanta Is Burning Mammal Gallery Hardcore punk music for three days.
Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival Old Fourth Ward Park Super-crafty creative works (paintings, wood carvings, etc.) food trucks, and lots of acoustic jamming.
Red, White & Brew Georgia Aquarium A festival of unlimited beer, Wolfgang Puck catering, and live music at the big fish tank.
'Nezian Fest Candler Park South Pacific party time.
Atlanta Street Food Festival Piedmont Park Food trucks and carts crash the park for a day.
Various historic theaters in Downtown Macon
Macon Film Festival Various historic theaters in Downtown Macon Four days of independent movies.
Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival Morehouse College Become a much better dancer and learn some drum moves.
Decatur Square
Slide the City Decatur Square Food, drinks, and a 1,000ft street-level water slide in the middle of Downtown Decatur.
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Piedmont Park Eating competitions, tasting, chilling.
Gwinnett Center International Film Festival Gwinnett Center Movies from around the world for three days.
Atlanta Bar-B-Q Festival Atlantic Station Cooking demos, competition among 50 ‘cue teams, eats from local restaurants. a market for grilling supplies, and live music.
Various locations
ONYXCON Various locations Two days for black comic book heroes and those who love them. Includes video games, “speculative fiction,” and a film festival.
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Piedmont Park Hundreds of photogs, visual artists, sculptors, leather and metal crafters, glass blowers, and jewelers.
East Lake Drive & Harmony Park, Oakhurst
Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival East Lake Drive & Harmony Park, Oakhurst Exactly what it sounds like, but better.
Atlanta Underground Film Festival dooGALLERY Unconventional cinematic screenings for the underdogs.
Dawsonville Municipal Complex
Dawsonville Beer Festival Dawsonville Municipal Complex A beer festival... in Dawsonville!
Clayton County International Park
Atlanta Caribbean Cultural Festival Clayton County International Park Celebrate island life and all that comes with it.
Festival Peachtree Latino Piedmont Park Serious costumes, big music, ill fiesta.
The Cork Pullers Beer, Wine & Spirits Tour Candler Park Lotsa alcohol (for “discerning tastes”), plus entertaining drinking games and live music.
Atlanta Contemporary Art Center
ACAC Art Party Atlanta Contemporary Art Center An annual art event where dozens of chosen creatives exhibit surreal works. Also specialty food and drinks.
Imagine Music Festival The Masquerade Chromeo, The Crystal Method, a DJ set by Lil Jon, and music for make-believers.
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Grant Park Live shows from The Whiskey Gentry and other bands, a 5K, and coolness.
Belle Isle Square, Sandy Springs
Atlanta Meatball Festival Belle Isle Square, Sandy Springs Meatballs! And beer/wine/limoncello tastings.
Beer & Whiskey Festival Buckhead Saloon Premium whiskey tastings and plenty of craft/import beer sampling.
Old Courthouse on Decatur Square
Decatur Book Festival Old Courthouse on Decatur Square The largest independent book festival in the country.
Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Callaway Gardens Watch ‘em fly, float in a tethered rig, see pyrotechnic skydiving, check classic cars, eat, drink, and spazz.
Labor Day Weekend Celebration Stone Mountain Park Three nights of crazy laser shows and a ridiculous amount of fireworks celebrating the end of vacation season.
Central Downtown hotels
Dragon Con Central Downtown hotels The big annual science fiction and fantasy gaming/film/art/literature nerd-out
Seafood & Music Festival Riverdale Town Center Water-bourne edibles and music on the southside.
House in the Park Grant Park A day of DJs spinning nothing but house jams outdoors.
Pure Heat Community Festival Piedmont Park A soulfully gay extravaganza; part of Black Pride Weekend.
Panthersville Stadium, Decatur
Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival Panthersville Stadium, Decatur Jerk, curry, reggae, calypso, dancehall, soca, etc.
Yellow Daisy Festival Stone Mountain Park 400+ artists, a laser show, and festival food galore, all thanks to a flower.
Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood
ONE MusicFest Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood Quality hip-hop, soul, funk, and urban music.
Atlanta Warbird Weekend DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Amazing WW2 aircraft on display with battle re-enactments and rides for sale.
Broad St and the Augusta Common
Arts in the Heart Broad St and the Augusta Common Augusta’s 35th-annual arts fest with a global village of international food.
Sandy Springs Festival Heritage Green, Sandy Springs Live music, art, cultural performances, and a pet parade.
Ocmulgee National Monument, Macon
Ocmulgee Indian Festival Ocmulgee National Monument, Macon Native American dancing, singing, storytelling, and crafts.
Suwanee Fest Town Center Park, Suwanee 55k+ people come together for two races (5k and 10k), live bands, and more.
JapanFest Gwinnett Center Japanese culture showcased via performances, sushi, and other greatness.
Glover Park on Marietta Square
Marietta StreetFest Glover Park on Marietta Square A classic car show, farmers market, music festival, and more.
Georgia International Horse Park
Fiesta Georgia Georgia International Horse Park Hispanic heritage, Latino culture, mariachi music, and helicopter rides!
Anime Weekend Atlanta Cobb Galleria Japanese anime, manga, and cosplay celebrated the right way.
Atlanta Greek Festival Greek Orthodox Cathedral “Food, Fun and Opa!”
Atlanta DocuFest dooGALLERY Four days of indie documentaries from around the globe.
North Georgia State Fair Jim Miller Park, Marietta A 40-ride midway carnival, racing pigs, visiting sea lions, tigers and robots (oh my!), concerts, madness.
TomorrowWorld Chattahoochee Hills A Belgium-originated fairytale-inspired music fest with more than 160,000 attendees.
Hip-Hop Day Festival Woodruff Park Breakdancing, emcee battles, graffiti and DJing exhibits, plus musical acts like headliner OJ da Juiceman.
Flat Shoals Ave and Glenwood Ave, East Atlanta Village
East Atlanta Strut Flat Shoals Ave and Glenwood Ave, East Atlanta Village Food, drinks, a classic car show, live music, a parade, and an adult game area “featuring contests of strength, stamina and beard growth.”
Duluth Fall Festival Duluth Festival Center A parade, a carnival, a road race, and all the other fixin’s.
Fall Folklife Festival Atlanta History Center Local food and craft beer, woodworking and blacksmithing activities, and a photo contest.
Whole Hawg Happenin’ BBQ and Music Fest Marietta Square A BBQ alley, tastings of ‘cue for $5 and under, Red Hare Brewery suds, a cornhole tournament, an Allman Brothers tribute band, etc.