Everything You Need to Do in Atlanta This Weekend

Decatur Square

Become a better writer, or a better reader, and read stuff written by the great writers you’ll meet at Decatur Book Festival, the country’s largest independent book festival. You’ll hear from National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson, and watch cooking demonstrations from heralded ATL chefs Todd Richards and Ted Lee, taken directly from the classic cookbook The Taste of Country Cooking by the late Edna Lewis… Do you really need any more convincing?

