Everything You Need to Do This Fall in Atlanta

By Updated On 09/14/2017 at 04:34PM EST By Updated On 09/14/2017 at 04:34PM EST
Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA
Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA | Matt Beard

As leaves from the previous seasons show their beautiful breakdown of chlorophyll, displaying the golden earth tones of autumn while dancing and drifting toward terra firma, we all become somewhat melancholy with memories of summer, settling into the stillness of the moment. Then we’re all like, “Wait, damn. Summer’s over? Aw crap. What am I gonna do now? And what’s everybody else doing, and oh yeah -- who’s gonna rake all these damn leaves?” Don’t despair; you will rake the leaves. But you will also have a fantastic fall, thanks to your faithful following of this seasonal ATL calendar.

The Best Atlanta Date Ideas for Under $20
September
September

Thursday
Sep 14
See Mexico in dreamy light show format
See Mexico in dreamy light show format
Atlantic Station
Cirque du Soleil’s "LUZIA" will be a colorful light-inspired spectacle of performances paying homage to Mexico, from traditional to the trippy.
Saturday
Sep 16
Don't believe us, just watch... all these acts
Don't believe us, just watch... all these acts
Piedmont Park
Bruno Mars, Future, Mumford & Sons, Blink-182, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and maybe even your auntie will perform this weekend at Music Midtown.
Saturday
Sep 16
Appreciate Japanese influences and cuisine
Appreciate Japanese influences and cuisine
Infinite Energy Arena
There’ll be plenty of culture, great food, and extravagant performances at JapanFest.
Thursday
Sep 21
Eat five courses with a master distiller
Eat five courses with a master distiller
W Atlanta-Midtown Hotel
The five-course Dram Good Bourbon Dinner at TRACE will be hosted by Pamela Heilmann of Michter's; buy a ticket and you'll get a flask to take home.
Friday
Sep 22
Drink wine and carry on
Drink wine and carry on
Urban Pie Kirkwood
At least 40 businesses will be pouring 80+ tastes of vino during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll. Take MARTA; there’s no parking.
Friday
Sep 22
Do random things while jamming to live EDM
Do random things while jamming to live EDM
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hit Imagine Festival to keep listening to deadmau5 and dozens of other EDM artists while playing soccer, learning aerial yoga and sacred geometry, joining a silent disco, and playing in a giant splash pool.
Friday
Sep 22
Be scared as hell
Be scared as hell
The Georgia Antique & Design Center
Netherworld returns starting today to help you live another year in fear.
Saturday
Sep 23
Be cheesier than you've ever been
Be cheesier than you've ever been
Historic Fourth Ward Park
The Atlanta Cheese Fest will give you more than 500 cheeses from around the world. And possibly digestive issues the next day, but you’ll be fine.
Saturday
Sep 23
Do your sassiest walk
Do your sassiest walk
East Atlanta Village at Glenwood & Flat Shoals Avenues
The East Atlanta Strut will have a parade, lots of food and drinks, a classic car show, live music from local acts, and an area for adult games such as “beard growth.”
Saturday
Sep 23
Drink wine with wild animals
Drink wine with wild animals
Zoo Atlanta
No, not your college friends -- actual wild animals. Sample 50+ wines and hear live music while you walk and wave at monkeys, pandas, and elephants.
Saturday
Sep 23
Spend your money on millennial possessions
Spend your money on millennial possessions
Chapel Hill Park
The Hipster Yard Sale will be just what it sounds like, and you can not only buy but also sell stuff that other people probably want.
Saturday
Sep 23
Celebrate our glorious indie publications
Celebrate our glorious indie publications
Murmur Media
Atlanta Zine Fest will have a whole gang of small-circulation magazines, texts, comics, and DIY media stuffs.
Saturday
Sep 23
Hit a beer birthday party
Hit a beer birthday party
Monday Night Brewing Garage
MNB’s new BeltLine-based barrel-aging and sours brewery officially opens today and it’s their sixth birthday. They’ll have hella beers, live bluegrass all day, and a performance by beloved hip-hop act Nappy Roots.
Sunday
Sep 24
Take back the streets
Take back the streets
Peachtree & South Broad
The central route for Atlanta Streets Alive happens today; walk, skate, bike or just skip down Peachtree like you own ATL.
Thursday
Sep 28
Get cartoony with Anime Weekend
Get cartoony with Anime Weekend
Renaissance Waverly Hotel at Cobb Galleria Center
Anime Weekend Atlanta returns with creators and fans of Japanese animation, manga, and cosplay.
Saturday
Sep 30
Drink like the Germans
Drink like the Germans
Hammond Park
Oktoberfest is your chance to drink beer, eat brats, dress German, play super-size Connect Four, and dance to music Germans love!
Saturday
Sep 30
Bring back Auburn Avenue
Bring back Auburn Avenue
Sweet Auburn District
The Sweet Auburn Festival always shuts down Downtown; you might as well join it and dance with everybody else.
October
Great Atlanta Beer Fest
Great Atlanta Beer Fest | Smallbatchers.com

October

Saturday
Oct 7
Fill yourself with grilled cheese
Fill yourself with grilled cheese
Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark
It’s the Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival, where many local restaurants will serve their interpretation of your favorite comfort food.
Saturday
Oct 7
Move fast or get trampled
Move fast or get trampled
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Running of the Bulls will be just like the one in Spain, except the stampede will be from the Atlanta Rollergirls, which might be even more brutal.
Saturday
Oct 7
Hit ATL's mega hip-hop fest
Hit ATL's mega hip-hop fest
Georgia Freight Depot
A3C starts October 4th with events around the city; the main festival starts this weekend with live shows from Nas, Ghostface Killah and a ton of indie acts. Use code "thrillist20a3c" to get 20% off passes!
Saturday
Oct 7
Put even more cheese in your body
Put even more cheese in your body
Walker Park
Since you think you’re invincible, hit the second annual Edgewood Mac & Cheese Festival to see who among such ATL establishments as Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Ormsby’s, and more have the best gooey goods.
Saturday
Oct 7
Eat lots of chili in the park
Eat lots of chili in the park
Brookhaven Park
If you can eat that much cheese, you can put bowls upon bowls of spicy meat soup in your belly at the Atlanta Chili Cook-Off.
Saturday
Oct 7
Drink in a stadium filled with beer
Drink in a stadium filled with beer
SunTrust Park
The Great Atlanta Beer Fest will let you drink 150+ brews in the new home of the Braves.
Saturday
Oct 14
Sprint from ghosts
Sprint from ghosts
Oakland Cemetery
The Run Like Hell 5K is the “largest cemetery run in the country.” You didn’t know that, did you?
Saturday
Oct 14
See Solange, Danny Brown, and more
See Solange, Danny Brown, and more
787 Windsor
The multicultural AFROPUNK fest will feature the Knowles family member most likely to sing a great song and slap the crap out of you at the same time, along with Danny Brown and others.
Saturday
Oct 14
Get two days of unique folk art
Get two days of unique folk art
Ponce de Leon Avenue
Festival on Ponce returns for its fall session with plenty of strange beautiful crafts for you to buy
Sunday
Oct 15
Be proud of ATL and show it
Be proud of ATL and show it
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Pride Festival begins before the big parade at noon, but don’t miss this main event starting at the Charles Allen Gate, especially since it’s the first one to include the new rainbow crosswalk.
Friday
Oct 20
Eat your way through the city
Eat your way through the city
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Taste of Atlanta will literally let you taste Atlanta. Maybe not literally, but you get it. More than 90 ATL restaurants with delicious samples.
Saturday
Oct 21
Catch candy in ATL's weirdest neighborhood
Catch candy in ATL's weirdest neighborhood
The Star Community Bar
It really doesn’t matter where you are in L5P; you’ll see everybody during the annual Halloween parade.
Saturday
Oct 21
Let Decatur beer you up
Let Decatur beer you up
Decatur Square
Unlimited sips from 80 breweries will be flowing at the Decatur Craft Beer Festival.
Saturday
Oct 28
Lose fear, drink beer
Lose fear, drink beer
Center Stage
Get a Halloween party with a beer festival and costume contest at Boos and Brews.
November
The Super Run
The Super Run 5K | The Super Run

November

Thursday
Nov 2
Have a real powwow
Have a real powwow
Stone Mountain Park
Learn tribal dances, cooking techniques, and gain cultural awareness at the Native American Festival and Pow-Wow.
Saturday
Nov 4
Make chili, eat others' chili
Make chili, eat others' chili
Cabbagetown (various)
Chomp & Stomp is back to feed you chili until you beg for mercy.
Saturday
Nov 4
Enjoy 500 wines for your mouth
Enjoy 500 wines for your mouth
Decatur Square
If you like wine you’d better have your ass and your glass ready for the Decatur Wine Festival. Tickets start at $45.
Saturday
Nov 4
Let the spirits move you
Let the spirits move you
Westin Buckhead Atlanta
Since you made it this far, you’ve likely been drinking too much beer and wine. So drink 200+ types of whiskey at Whiskies of the World instead!
Monday
Nov 6
Have a field day with popsicles
Have a field day with popsicles
Dad's Garage Theatre Company
There’ll be food trucks, carnival games, a tie-dye shirt station, and free popsicles. Plus a pop-eating contest at King of Pops’ sixth-annual outdoor party.
Saturday
Nov 11
Have Mardi Gras in November
Have Mardi Gras in November
Grant Park
This year’s Mothball event has a New Orleans theme, and there’ll be a brass band, Cajun and Creole food, a costume contest, and a dance-off. It’s lit.
Saturday
Nov 11
Run with a cape
Run with a cape
Brook Run Park
The Super Run 5K and 10K will provide a cape for you to sprint in, whether you’re a hero or a villain.
Saturday
Nov 11
Go meatless for a day
Go meatless for a day
Cobb County Civic Center
The Atlanta Veg Fest is a vegan eating throwdown. No, you’re not eating vegans -- just the plant-based food they prefer.
Saturday
Nov 11
Run and bounce on giant inflatable objects
Run and bounce on giant inflatable objects
Georgia International Horse Park
Jet through an obstacle course of blown-up things at The Great Inflatable Race.
Wednesday
Nov 15
Go see a ton of scary movies
Go see a ton of scary movies
7 Stages Theatre
See five days of horror flicks at Buried Alive Film Festival.

