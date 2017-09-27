Everything You Need to Do This Fall in Atlanta

As leaves from the previous seasons show their beautiful breakdown of chlorophyll, displaying the golden earth tones of autumn while dancing and drifting toward terra firma, we all become somewhat melancholy with memories of summer, settling into the stillness of the moment. Then we’re all like, “Wait, damn. Summer’s over? Aw crap. What am I gonna do now? And what’s everybody else doing, and oh yeah -- who’s gonna rake all these damn leaves?” Don’t despair; you will rake the leaves. But you will also have a fantastic fall, thanks to your faithful following of this seasonal ATL calendar.
Thursday
Sep 14
Atlantic Station
Cirque du Soleil’s "LUZIA" will be a colorful light-inspired spectacle of performances paying homage to Mexico, from traditional to the trippy.
Saturday
Sep 16
Piedmont Park
Bruno Mars, Future, Mumford & Sons, Blink-182, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and maybe even your auntie will perform this weekend at Music Midtown.
Saturday
Sep 16
Infinite Energy Arena
There’ll be plenty of culture, great food, and extravagant performances at JapanFest.
Thursday
Sep 21
W Atlanta-Midtown Hotel
The five-course Dram Good Bourbon Dinner at TRACE will be hosted by Pamela Heilmann of Michter's; buy a ticket and you'll get a flask to take home.
Friday
Sep 22
Urban Pie Kirkwood
At least 40 businesses will be pouring 80+ tastes of vino during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll. Take MARTA; there’s no parking.
Friday
Sep 22
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hit Imagine Festival to keep listening to deadmau5 and dozens of other EDM artists while playing soccer, learning aerial yoga and sacred geometry, joining a silent disco, and playing in a giant splash pool.
Friday
Sep 22
The Georgia Antique & Design Center
Netherworld returns starting today to help you live another year in fear.
Saturday
Sep 23
Historic Fourth Ward Park
The Atlanta Cheese Fest will give you more than 500 cheeses from around the world. And possibly digestive issues the next day, but you’ll be fine.
Saturday
Sep 23
East Atlanta Village at Glenwood & Flat Shoals Avenues
The East Atlanta Strut will have a parade, lots of food and drinks, a classic car show, live music from local acts, and an area for adult games such as “beard growth.”
Saturday
Sep 23
Zoo Atlanta
No, not your college friends -- actual wild animals. Sample 50+ wines and hear live music while you walk and wave at monkeys, pandas, and elephants.
Saturday
Sep 23
Chapel Hill Park
The Hipster Yard Sale will be just what it sounds like, and you can not only buy but also sell stuff that other people probably want.
Saturday
Sep 23
Murmur Media
Atlanta Zine Fest will have a whole gang of small-circulation magazines, texts, comics, and DIY media stuffs.
Saturday
Sep 23
Monday Night Brewing Garage
MNB’s new BeltLine-based barrel-aging and sours brewery officially opens today and it’s their sixth birthday. They’ll have hella beers, live bluegrass all day, and a performance by beloved hip-hop act Nappy Roots.
Sunday
Sep 24
Peachtree & South Broad
The central route for Atlanta Streets Alive happens today; walk, skate, bike or just skip down Peachtree like you own ATL.
Thursday
Sep 28
Renaissance Waverly Hotel at Cobb Galleria Center
Anime Weekend Atlanta returns with creators and fans of Japanese animation, manga, and cosplay.
Saturday
Sep 30
Hammond Park
Oktoberfest is your chance to drink beer, eat brats, dress German, play super-size Connect Four, and dance to music Germans love!
Saturday
Sep 30
Sweet Auburn District
The Sweet Auburn Festival always shuts down Downtown; you might as well join it and dance with everybody else.
Saturday
Oct 7
Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark
It’s the Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival, where many local restaurants will serve their interpretation of your favorite comfort food.
Saturday
Oct 7
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Running of the Bulls will be just like the one in Spain, except the stampede will be from the Atlanta Rollergirls, which might be even more brutal.
Saturday
Oct 7
Georgia Freight Depot
A3C starts October 4th with events around the city; the main festival starts this weekend with live shows from Nas, Ghostface Killah and a ton of indie acts. Use code "thrillist20a3c" to get 20% off passes!
Saturday
Oct 7
Walker Park
Since you think you’re invincible, hit the second annual Edgewood Mac & Cheese Festival to see who among such ATL establishments as Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Ormsby’s, and more have the best gooey goods.
Saturday
Oct 7
Brookhaven Park
If you can eat that much cheese, you can put bowls upon bowls of spicy meat soup in your belly at the Atlanta Chili Cook-Off.
Saturday
Oct 7
SunTrust Park
The Great Atlanta Beer Fest will let you drink 150+ brews in the new home of the Braves.
Saturday
Oct 14
Oakland Cemetery
The Run Like Hell 5K is the “largest cemetery run in the country.” You didn’t know that, did you?
Saturday
Oct 14
787 Windsor
The multicultural AFROPUNK fest will feature the Knowles family member most likely to sing a great song and slap the crap out of you at the same time, along with Danny Brown and others.
Saturday
Oct 14
Ponce de Leon Avenue
Festival on Ponce returns for its fall session with plenty of strange beautiful crafts for you to buy
Sunday
Oct 15
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Pride Festival begins before the big parade at noon, but don’t miss this main event starting at the Charles Allen Gate, especially since it’s the first one to include the new rainbow crosswalk.
Friday
Oct 20
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Taste of Atlanta will literally let you taste Atlanta. Maybe not literally, but you get it. More than 90 ATL restaurants with delicious samples.
Saturday
Oct 21
The Star Community Bar
It really doesn’t matter where you are in L5P; you’ll see everybody during the annual Halloween parade.
Saturday
Oct 21
Decatur Square
Unlimited sips from 80 breweries will be flowing at the Decatur Craft Beer Festival.
Saturday
Oct 28
Center Stage
Get a Halloween party with a beer festival and costume contest at Boos and Brews.
Thursday
Nov 2
Stone Mountain Park
Learn tribal dances, cooking techniques, and gain cultural awareness at the Native American Festival and Pow-Wow.
Saturday
Nov 4
Cabbagetown (various)
Chomp & Stomp is back to feed you chili until you beg for mercy.
Saturday
Nov 4
Decatur Square
If you like wine you’d better have your ass and your glass ready for the Decatur Wine Festival. Tickets start at $45.
Saturday
Nov 4
Westin Buckhead Atlanta
Since you made it this far, you’ve likely been drinking too much beer and wine. So drink 200+ types of whiskey at Whiskies of the World instead!
Monday
Nov 6
Dad's Garage Theatre Company
There’ll be food trucks, carnival games, a tie-dye shirt station, and free popsicles. Plus a pop-eating contest at King of Pops’ sixth-annual outdoor party.
Saturday
Nov 11
Grant Park
This year’s Mothball event has a New Orleans theme, and there’ll be a brass band, Cajun and Creole food, a costume contest, and a dance-off. It’s lit.
Saturday
Nov 11
Brook Run Park
The Super Run 5K and 10K will provide a cape for you to sprint in, whether you’re a hero or a villain.
Saturday
Nov 11
Cobb County Civic Center
The Atlanta Veg Fest is a vegan eating throwdown. No, you’re not eating vegans -- just the plant-based food they prefer.
Saturday
Nov 11
Georgia International Horse Park
Jet through an obstacle course of blown-up things at The Great Inflatable Race.
Wednesday
Nov 15
7 Stages Theatre
See five days of horror flicks at Buried Alive Film Festival.