Everything You Need to Know About ATL's New Underground Banksy Exhibit

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

When is the last time that you visited Underground Atlanta? And not just outside the beloved local landmark, but actually inside the dimly lit halls underneath the city’s century-old viaducts? Given the fact that the lower level temporarily closed its doors back in 2017, it’s probably been longer than you even realized.

Luckily, you now have a pretty good reason to go back for a welcomed dose of nostalgia because new experiences like The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits”—a traveling exhibit that’s been everywhere from Istanbul, Turkey to Melbourne, Australia—have started setting up shop at Underground Atlanta. Clever twists on classic Old Atlanta experiences are always welcomed, so I immediately jumped at the opportunity to check out the new underground Banksy exhibit and see if it was as intriguing as it sounded.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

To get to The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits,” I did as I was instructed and followed the rats. By uncanny circumstance—well maybe not so uncanny, considering that it is Downtown—a real-life rat ran past me while I was walking towards Underground, but thankfully, once I arrived at the big steps below the iconic Peach Drop tower, there were just cartoon, Banksy-inspired rats that guided me to the exhibit.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

In order to enter, I had to pass through a quirky (and non-functional) security checkpoint that was constructed as a nod to Banksy’s proprietary stencil technique, and after having a quick laugh, I was immediately immersed into a quaint, underground world that was entirely dedicated to the art and philosophy of Banksy. And while it was a bit smaller than I imagined, the exhibit made the most of its space and delivered on its promise of showcasing a plethora of artworks, including certified originals, prints, photos, sculptures, digital installations, and murals.

Photo by Lola Scott Art for SEE Global Entertainment

Banksy’s political and cultural commentary was on full display at The Art of Banksy, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn about famed Banksy works such as “Napalm,” “Dismaland,” “Flower Thrower,” and “Sale Ends.” In addition to the more critical and socially conscious artworks, I also enjoyed seeing Banksy’s more fun, mischievous, and peculiar pieces, like the “I Can't Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Shit” stencil and the Banksy-designed album cover for Blur’s Think Tank near the "Charlie Brown Firestarter" mural, which was specifically recreated by local artists for the Atlanta exhibition.

Prior to attending The Art of Banksy, I can admit that I was no Banksy buff, but thanks to the impressive assortment of artworks featured throughout the exhibit as well as the thought-provoking quotes tagged on the walls, I left inspired with the desire to create and learn more about the internationally renowned, yet absolutely unidentifiable street artist known as Banksy. The Art of Bansky: “Without Limits” is definitely worth a visit.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Here is everything you need to know before you follow the rats over to Underground Atlanta and check it out for yourself.

When is the exhibit open? From now until January 9, 2022, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” will be open to the public every day except for Tuesdays. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays visitors can come explore the exhibit from 10 am to 8 pm. On Thursdays, the Banksy experience stays open until 9pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays, the operating hours are extended even later, stretching from 10 am to 10 pm. Time slots for the exhibit are available at every half-hour increment.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Where is the exhibit located? As previously mentioned, this Banksy-inspired experience is located in the legendary Underground Atlanta. If you’re currently trying to figure out parking, you’re already on the right track. There’s plenty of hourly street parking available in the area, and there will also be parking available in the Park Mobile lot at 15 Wall Street SE (“Lot R” on Google Maps). For those who prefer public transportation, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” is located right across the street from the ultimate MARTA Train stop: Five Points Station.

How long does the experience typically last? The Bansky exhibit isn’t the largest arts experience that has set up shop in Atlanta, but due to the vast amount of information spread throughout the exhibit, visitors can expect to spend anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes inside.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Are food and drinks allowed inside the exhibit? While alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available on-site, outside food and drinks will be prohibited inside the actual exhibition.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Is this an official Bansky showcase? Bansky is a pop-culture icon known for many things, but unfortunately, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” is not one of them. Although it isn’t an official, Banksy-endorsed showcase, The Art of Banksy does serve as a love letter to the ever-elusive artist, with three Atlanta-based street artists with the mononyms SPRAYKID, GhostKingOG, and Big Papito all contributing to the recreated mural installation. So if you’re looking forward to being inspired by Banksy’s creative genius and experiencing a unique Atlanta twist on the touring exhibition, then you won’t leave disappointed.

Courtesy of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Is there anything else I need to know? Yes, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” is wheelchair accessible! Furthermore, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times. If you have any other questions or concerns, you can reach the Box Office via email at info@artofbanksy.com.

How do I buy tickets? Now that you’re up to date on everything Banksy-related, you can purchase your tickets through Fever. Standard tickets grant you regular admission to the exhibit, and they start at $29.20 for adults, $19.50 for children ages 4 to 12, and $21.90 for students, seniors, and military. For an admission bundle that includes skip-the-line access and a complimentary Banksy poster, VIP tickets are also available, and they range from $25.30 to $49.60. All tickets are non-refundable.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!