These Atlanta Fitness Studios Are Streaming Virtual Workout Classes

With at least another 30 days of social distancing ahead of us, staying inside appears to be our reality for the foreseeable future. While quarantining at home is helping to flatten the curve of COVID-19, the time spent snacking and watching Netflix probably isn’t helping with your New Year’s fitness resolutions.
Luckily, there’s no reason to let your social responsibilities prevent you from reaching your body goals this year. Several yoga, dance, and fitness studios across the city and state are offering online alternatives to your weekly workout session, and we’ve compiled a list to help you find the class that’s right for you. Here are all the virtual fitness classes you need while you quarantine.
Burn Boot Camp
For those who have been craving an intense workout since retreating to their homes, boot camps provide the rigorous physical activity that you need. Known for their high-energy exercises and drills, this workout is perfect for combatting quarantine-induced lethargy. Atlanta has plenty of Burn Boot Camps inside and outside of the perimeter, and although they are currently closed, they are offering digital content in the meantime.
How it works: To enjoy Burn Boot Camp’s workouts, sign up for a free membership trial. The trial gives you access to virtual Zoom training camps without the commitment of a full membership until the gyms reopen.
The Atlanta Dance Academy (TADA)
One of the most popular activities over the last couple of weeks has been recording TikTok videos. If you’ve found yourself shamelessly doing the dance challenges for Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New” or Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” keep that energy going and consider taking an online dance class. Dancing is an incredible way to work out, so after you’ve posted your daily TikTok, head over to TADA’s website to sign up for a class.
How it works: TADA currently offers several live stream ballet barre, hip-hop, tap, and floor barre classes throughout the week. Most are designed for all levels of experience, and participating in a class only runs you $5 per session.
VESTA Movement
You’ve likely been bombarded with information about society’s fight against COVID-19, so channel that fighting spirit into your at-home workouts. Kickboxing is great for people who want to work on their coordination while burning a lot of calories, and -- most importantly-- it’s a great way to reduce stress. VESTA Movement, the resident kickboxing studio based in Midtown and Old Fourth Ward, has taken its operations to Instagram to connect with people virtually.
How it works: VESTA is doing things a bit differently, with a free Instagram Live workout session Mondays-Fridays at 6pm.You can expect kickboxing lessons as well as full body exercises, and the only equipment you are objects typically found around your home, like brooms and pots.
SculptHouse
Although Animal Crossing and other videogames are undoubtedly getting you hyped during quarantine, nothing will raise your heartrate quite like old fashioned cardio. So take a break from gaming and get moving. If you’ve been searching for a solid fat-burning workout plan, SculptHouse is the studio for you. It’s bringing the heat with its daily CardioSculpt live streams, so prepare to sweat.
How it works: Every day at noon, SculptHouse is hosting a live 50-minute cardio workout led by celebrity trainer Luke Lombardo. To join the sculpting sessions, you can pay for a $30 weekly membership (seven online classes) or a $100 monthly membership (31 monthly classes).
CycleBar Dunwoody
If spin is life and you’re missing the folks at your local studio right now, know that you’re not alone, and you can still connect with fellow cyclists while social distancing. Dust off your personal stationary bikes and take part in CycleBar Dunwoody’s virtual on-bike workouts. If you don’t have the proper equipment to cycle at home, the studio is offering off-bike workouts, too.
How it works: The Dunwoody CycleBar location is running digital fitness class through their Instagram account. Every day throughout the week, you can follow along to live streamed cycling sessions led by various instructors.
StayDownDayFit
Atlanta-based athletic trainers Mecca Day and E.J. Houston joined forces for StayDownDayFit, a fitness partnership that incorporates Zumba, step aerobics, nutritional programs, and more into its exercise program. The focus is on nutrition in addition to challenging workouts, making them a great option during times like this, and the trainers are now operating completely through live streams and digital content.
How it works: For $10 a month, StayDownDayFit is providing premium access to high definition follow-along workout videos and live streamed classes, including Oh My Glutes lower-body workout and Get Down Stay Down cardio step class.
The Daily Pilates
Pilates has transcended decades to become one of the most popular low-impact core and posture workouts out there. Been contemplating on giving it a try? Well there is, quite literally, no time like the present. For pilates led by locals, head over to The Daily Pilates’s website to register for one of its digital classes.
How it works: This week, the studio is holding one digital class per day except on Wednesday and Friday, including pilates mat flow, cardio pilates, and the daily stretch. Digital admission for single classes is $15, and online packages of three or more classes can also be purchased starting at $42.
Karate Atlanta Dacula
Hopefully we won’t be social distancing long enough for you to earn a black belt virtually, but while we are quarantining, martial arts may be the solution to cabin fever. A fitness program that teaches discipline and self-defense, karate is a worthwhile pastime for children and adults alike. Check out Karate Atlanta Dacula, a Gwinnett-based martial arts studio that’s sharing the love in these tough times by offering free online content.
How it works: Karate Atlanta Dacula is releasing free, daily workouts through Zoom, and there’s something available for all ages and skill levels. Beginner classes are held on Mondays at 6pm, Wednesdays at 4pm, and Fridays at 6pm while teen and adult classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 7pm. Contact the studio for a free Zoom link.
Rhythma Studios
For dance enthusiasts less interested in traditional dance and more interested in, say, twerking, Rhythma Studios is offering the digital contemporary dance classes you didn’t know you needed. Since the city’s shelter-in-place order took effect, the Castleberry Hill studio has been keeping people active and entertained with live streamed classes such as hip-hop basics, twerking fundamentals, and seductive dance.
How it works: Rhythma Studios is hosting dance classes on Instagram. Classes are live streamed and subject to change week-to-week, so the FOMO will be real if you miss out on their virtual classes. Follow Rhythma to stay up to date on the class line-up.
Decatur Yoga
With at least another month of quarantine life ahead of us, your anxiety may be through the roof. Take a moment to relax, breathe, and recenter your energy with yoga. Decatur Yoga is one of Atlanta’s premier studios, and it has made the temporary switch to online classes. Dubbed the Cosmic Community, the studio welcomes past participants as well as yoga hopefuls to exercise their mind, body, and spirit.
How it works: From Kundalini and Vinyasa to maternity and restorative yoga, multiple classes are hosted online every day between 10am and 6pm, and all experience levels are encouraged to participate. To sign up for the Cosmic Community, you can start with either a $19 introductory drop-in class or a three-week explorer pass for $30.
