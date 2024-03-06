A Local’s Guide to Avoiding SXSW Crowds in Austin

Avoid blockheads and lines down the block. (‘Tetris’ World Premiere at SXSW 2023.) | Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW Avoid blockheads and lines down the block. (‘Tetris’ World Premiere at SXSW 2023.) | Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

There might not be a more divisive event in Austin than South by Southwest. You either love it, hate it, or love to hate it (hi, I’m in the latter camp). The nine-day citywide event, which this year runs March 8–16, causes quite an annual stir. As a downtown-dwelling Austinite, I’ve experienced SXSW as someone navigating the sprawling festival both as a non-goer battling lanyard-clad hoards and as a journalist covering SXSW. The festival aims to help “creative people achieve their goals, celebrating a convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture”. Not a bad mission whatsoever. But do I honestly think it’s worth it? Nah. I mean, when you’re paying $2,000 for a badge, do you really want to spend half the week in line being shoved marketing pamphlets at booth after booth while hydrating with C4 Energy drink samples? No amount of free Mionetto (barf) from an open bar will get you through it, sadly, and I’ve tried. If you live in Austin and you’re avoiding SXSW this year, then welcome to the club, smart friend. There’s so much more to the city than festivals (hard to believe, but it’s true. Keep Austin Weird y’all). Save your cash; save your time; and heck, save your stomach. Here’s how to have an alternative celebration—without the overpriced badge.

Jo Anne Willis, Manager of the Austin branch of the Chicago Public Library, poses for a portrait at the Austin library on Feb. 1, 2016 in Chicago. She says there is a waiting list to check out books on racial discrimination at her branch. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Get Inspired for Free You don’t need to attend a keynote to be inspired. Head over to your neighborly bookstore or library for a free author talk instead. Independent retailers BookWoman and BookPeople hold events multiple times a week, such as book club meetings, poetry readings, and an upcoming author talk by Barbara McQuade on March 17. Then there’s the trusty Austin Public Library, where happenings span arts and crafts sessions as well as Women’s History story time for kids, meaning nobody in the family is left behind. Network with Your Neighbors A sense of belonging and community is one of the keys to a good life, so why not focus your efforts on getting to know your neighbors instead? Plus, with ATX these days a major hub for many businesses, creative and otherwise, the benefits could be reaped professionally. Host an apartment building mixer, sign up for a game at the Austin Recreation Center, or join a Meetup group to connect with like-minded individuals. Want to mingle with wine? Attend a festival where the grape juice won’t give you a headache; The Sound Wine Music & Wine Festival takes place at the Far Out Lounge on March 10 at 3 pm.

Courtesy Lake Austin Spa Resort

Trade Surge Pricing at Downtown Stays for a Westside Retreat

While hotels close to the action are charging ridiculous sums for a night, venture far west (aka spa town) for a lot more bang for your buck. Search Lake Austin on Airbnb and you’ll find everything from treehouses to lakeview homes for less than $250 a night. For an extra indulgent experience, Lake Austin Spa Resort has all-inclusive rates from $775 during South By. Packages include plush overnight accommodation, nutritious (and sumptuous) dining, and activities like yoga and hydro biking. Let’s just say nobody checks in here to attend a conference. Enjoy Off-Schedule Live Music In case you didn’t know, Austin’s major for live music, and there’s an artist strumming sounds at every corner of the city, not just the official SXSW events. The Continental Club has ticketed performances every day beyond the South By schedule, including Patricia Vonne’s Latinapalooza and The Blues Specialists with no cover, or drop in at the YETI flagship on South Congress and you might happen upon a free set at the patio bar, where the cocktails are served in camp mugs.

Take a walking food tour through Austin, including a stop at Veracruz. | Courtesy Veracruz

Take Advantage of the Weather This is Texas. March is prime time to enjoy the great outdoors before things get uncomfortable, not hiding out in the Hilton’s banquet hall. The hike-and-bike trails and parks are always big draws, but how about learning something about Austin while getting that step count up? GetYourGuide offers a downtown history walking tour, while Viator has a food walking tour to sample the greats (so you know there’ll be brisket and tacos!). Catch a Premiere After the Premiere If you’ve never been to a movie premiere, it’s basically the exact same as going to the cinema, except some of the stars come to the front to introduce it in person. Since you’d be stuck in line during SXSW you’d miss the intro anyway. Catch the latest releases at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, or have your pals jump in for a drive thru movie at Blue Starlite, because who doesn’t love The Goonies one more time?

San Antonio River Walk | Photo by Sean Pavone/Shutterstock