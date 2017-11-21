The Most Festive Things to Do in Austin This Holiday Season

Sometimes, the season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s can feel like a chore. Sure, you get a good chunk of holidays to enjoy, but two of the three involve eating dinner at 3pm and listening to your racist uncle complain about the quality of this year's dinner rolls. Don't lose hope, though: whether you’re looking to distract Grandma with an afternoon stroll through a holiday light display, or just escape family time in true Austin fashion (with plenty of live music and beer) our handy holiday event’s calendar is here to help. Here's everything you need to do between now and New Year's Eve.
HearseCon Is the Biggest Hearse Event of the Year
Cost: $53-$88
Cost: $29
Cost: Free admission and parking
Cost: $10-$12
Cost: Free
Cost: $16, but children under 6 get in for free
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Cost: $27-$98
Cost: Free
Cost: $20-$30
Cost: Free or $3, depending on when you visit
Cost: $11.25
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Cost: $30
Cost: $99-$777
Cost: Free
Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.