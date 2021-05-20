Austin City Limits Festival Returns, Unveiling Stellar 2021 Lineup
Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, and more will take the stage.
Austin music lovers and others hoping to score tickets to Austin City Limits Festival needed to have quick fingers on Thursday when the festival announced its slate of performers.
The festival unveiled a lineup for its 20th anniversary event, which takes place at Zilker Park October 1-3 and 8-10, on Thursday. Headliners like Billie Ellish, Miley Cyrus, and Stevie Nicks are set to anchor the two weekend festival with other acts taking the stage for one weekend or both.
Tickets to the first weekend sold out within an hour of release Thursday, but three-day tickets to the festival’s second weekend are still available online and single day passes will be available for purchase after the day-by-day schedule is announced.
Other headliners for the event range from Texas country legend George Strait to hip-hop artist DaBaby, and also include Erykah Badu and Rufus Du Sol. More than 130 performers will take the stage throughout the duration of the festival, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Bleachers, Greta Van Fleet, and Machine Gun Kelly, who are all set to perform both weekends.
St. Vincent, Tanya Tucker, Asleep at the Wheel, and Chet Faker will perform the first weekend—but you’re still in luck if you want to see Trixie Mattel, Madeon, Jon Batiste, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Hinds, who will all perform during the second weekend.
Three-day passes for the festival start at $300 and include access to Zilker Park throughout the festival, where guests will find eight stages, food and beverages for sale from more than 35 local chefs, art vendors, and festival and band merch.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for the festival and attendees should watch the event’s website for more information as the date nears, festival representatives told KVUE.