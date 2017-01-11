Everything You Must Do in Austin This Fall

Multiple locations

Whether you’ve got Gumby-like flexibility or can barely touch your toes, it’s always great to hit the mat in the quest for (probably about an hour of) inner peace, and with studios across the city participating in a Free Day of Yoga, it’s the perfect time to try out a new studio or instructor, sans cost. The kickoff starts at 7am at Whole Foods Downtown, so show up early and start your day with some namaste.

