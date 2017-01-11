must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter

11/29/2016
SXSW
SXSW Trade Show | Merrick Ales

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter

By Published On 11/29/2016 By Published On 11/29/2016
You don’t have to be a Game of Thrones fan to know winter is coming... really, you just have to own a calendar. And SPEAKING OF CALENDARS, here are a ton of awesome Austin events that you should fill yours up with. After all, while hibernation and Netflix are admittedly a solid cold-weather combination, catching live music, learning to juggle, and running around in your underwear definitely make for a better story.

wwe wrestling
December
WWE Tag Team Championship | max blain/Shutterstock
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Shed the scruff at the Movember Shave-Off
Shed the scruff at the Movember Shave-Off
The W Austin Living Room Bars
After a month of flexing your facial-hair skills and growing it all out for a good cause, say bye to the beard with a complimentary shave from Finley's Barber Shop. (The close proximity to the bar is an added bonus.)
After a month of flexing your facial-hair skills and growing it all out for a good cause, say bye to the beard with a complimentary shave from Finley's Barber Shop. (The close proximity to the bar is an added bonus.)
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-4
Geek out at Other Worlds Austin
Geek out at Other Worlds Austin
Flix Brewhouse
Austin’s only science film festival -- founded in 2014 by an Austin Film Festival veteran -- is back for another round of creative and totally out-there programming. From martians to monsters, this year, Round Rock is where you’ll find the weird.
Austin's only science film festival -- founded in 2014 by an Austin Film Festival veteran -- is back for another round of creative and totally out-there programming. From martians to monsters, this year, Round Rock is where you'll find the weird.
Saturday
Dec 3
Work on your winter bod at Brawl, Blenders & Braids
Work on your winter bod at Brawl, Blenders & Braids
The Barre Code Austin
We all know the best exercise incentive is free food, and a $0 price tag doesn’t hurt either. Sign up online to sneak preview the kickboxing portion of Barre Code Austin’s brawl-inspired HIIT Class for free and, even better, enjoy complimentary post-sweat snacks from Blenders & Bowls and bubbles courtesy of Mighty Swell Cocktails. Alcohol totally counts as an electrolyte, right?
We all know the best exercise incentive is free food, and a $0 price tag doesn't hurt either. Sign up online to sneak preview the kickboxing portion of Barre Code Austin's brawl-inspired HIIT Class for free and, even better, enjoy complimentary post-sweat snacks from Blenders & Bowls and bubbles courtesy of Mighty Swell Cocktails. Alcohol totally counts as an electrolyte, right?
Saturday - Friday
Dec 3-23
Get on pointe at Ballet Austin’s The Nutcracker
Get on pointe at Ballet Austin's The Nutcracker
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Even if your holiday entertainment tastes align more with Bad Santa than the ballet, The Nutcracker is a classic show that deserves a spot on your holiday bucket list.
Even if your holiday entertainment tastes align more with Bad Santa than the ballet, The Nutcracker is a classic show that deserves a spot on your holiday bucket list.
Sunday
Dec 4
Put the 'fun' in 'fundraising' at Dancing With the Stars Austin
Put the 'fun' in 'fundraising' at Dancing With the Stars Austin
Hilton Austin
The Austin version of the hit ABC show, Dancing With the Stars Austin -- now in its 10th year -- pairs notable community members with professional ballrooms dancers for an evening of damn good dancing that, even better, benefits a damn good cause: the Center for Child Protection.
The Austin version of the hit ABC show, Dancing With the Stars Austin -- now in its 10th year -- pairs notable community members with professional ballrooms dancers for an evening of damn good dancing that, even better, benefits a damn good cause: the Center for Child Protection.
Monday
Dec 5
WWE Monday Night RAW
WWE Monday Night RAW
Frank Erwin Center
If you smellllllllll what the Rock is cookin’... than you’ll probably appreciate an evening of athletics and theatrics when WWE stars hit Austin in December. Enjoy, jabroni.
If you smellllllllll what the Rock is cookin'... than you'll probably appreciate an evening of athletics and theatrics when WWE stars hit Austin in December. Enjoy, jabroni.
Monday
Dec 5
Catch ‘90s vibes at the Home Alone Pizza Party
Catch '90s vibes at the Home Alone Pizza Party
Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane
Whether you’re more of a Wet Bandit or a Kevin McCallister, come out for a screening of the holiday classic, which the Alamo Drafthouse is serving up with all-you-can-eat cheese pizza. See ya there, ya filthy animal.
Whether you're more of a Wet Bandit or a Kevin McCallister, come out for a screening of the holiday classic, which the Alamo Drafthouse is serving up with all-you-can-eat cheese pizza. See ya there, ya filthy animal.
Thursday
Dec 8
Score free spa treatments at the 12 Days of Glowing Kick-Off Party
Score free spa treatments at the 12 Days of Glowing Kick-Off Party
AWAY Spa Austin
The holidays can be stressful... spa treatments help. As AWAY spa prepares for 12 days of flash sales, come out and reap the relaxation benefits at an evening featuring complimentary services, prizes, bubbles, and bites.
The holidays can be stressful... spa treatments help. As AWAY spa prepares for 12 days of flash sales, come out and reap the relaxation benefits at an evening featuring complimentary services, prizes, bubbles, and bites.
Friday
Dec 9
Take a walk on the festive side at the Night Lights
Take a walk on the festive side at the Night Lights
Zilker Park
While Austin may not get snow, every year Zilker is transformed into a winter wonderland. Night Lights serves as a sneak peek of the setup benefitting the Trail of Lights foundation, and features performances by Austin favorites Greyhounds and Shinyribs, along with small bits and complimentary carousel and Ferris wheel rides. Oh, and one thing we can guarantee about this party? It is indeed lit.
While Austin may not get snow, every year Zilker is transformed into a winter wonderland. Night Lights serves as a sneak peek of the setup benefitting the Trail of Lights foundation, and features performances by Austin favorites Greyhounds and Shinyribs, along with small bits and complimentary carousel and Ferris wheel rides. Oh, and one thing we can guarantee about this party? It is indeed lit.
Saturday
Dec 10
Hit the theatre for the Big As Texas Short Film Festival
Hit the theatre for the Big As Texas Short Film Festival
Location TBA
This independent film fest bills itself as being a “festival of filmmakers, for filmmakers,” and aims to to put high-quality, independent short films in front of an Austin audience. (The audience part is where you come in.)
This independent film fest bills itself as being a "festival of filmmakers, for filmmakers," and aims to to put high-quality, independent short films in front of an Austin audience. (The audience part is where you come in.)
Monday - Saturday
Dec 12-24
Say “Yippee Ki Yay” for the Die Hard Movie Party
Say "Yippee Ki Yay" for the Die Hard Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse Village
Whether you’ve seen the action-packed movie one or one thousand times, it’s infinitely better when you can watch it with cap guns, lighters, and Twinkies -- all of which are provided at this special screening.
Whether you've seen the action-packed movie one or one thousand times, it's infinitely better when you can watch it with cap guns, lighters, and Twinkies -- all of which are provided at this special screening.
Wednesday
Dec 28
Ball out at the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour
Ball out at the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour
Frank Erwin Center
“Ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment” -- those are the things you’re set to witness when the world-famous basketball handlers hit Austin this winter. Game on!
"Ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment" -- those are the things you're set to witness when the world-famous basketball handlers hit Austin this winter. Game on!
Courtesy of Hornitos
louis c.k.
January
Louis C.K. | Helga Esteb/Shutterstock
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Hair-of-the-dog it at Hangover Brunch
Hair-of-the-dog it at Hangover Brunch
Trace
There are plenty of fun ways to ring in the new year at midnight, but there’s only one way to recover afterwards: all-you-can eat pancakes, a Tito’s Handmade Bloody Mary bar and a mimosa station. Conveniently, you’ll find all those things here.
There are plenty of fun ways to ring in the new year at midnight, but there's only one way to recover afterwards: all-you-can eat pancakes, a Tito's Handmade Bloody Mary bar and a mimosa station. Conveniently, you'll find all those things here.
Sunday - Saturday
Jan 1-7
Catch more music for less money at free week
Catch more music for less money at free week
Various venues
Live music is great, and free live music, well, that’s even better. The first week of every year, participating venues offer shows featuring awesome artists for the low, low price of $0... which really helps you with that whole “saving money” resolution, at least for the first seven days of the year.
Live music is great, and free live music, well, that's even better. The first week of every year, participating venues offer shows featuring awesome artists for the low, low price of $0... which really helps you with that whole "saving money" resolution, at least for the first seven days of the year.
Wednesday - Saturday
Jan 4-7
Laugh it up with Louis C.K.
Laugh it up with Louis C.K.
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
After a wildly successful international tour, one of the funniest men in America is hitting North America. He’s spending four nights in Austin, so make sure you snag a ticket to catch him at least once. We hear he’s a real... stand-up guy.
After a wildly successful international tour, one of the funniest men in America is hitting North America. He's spending four nights in Austin, so make sure you snag a ticket to catch him at least once. We hear he's a real... stand-up guy.
Friday
Jan 13
Enjoy a show about nothing courtesy of Jerry Seinfeld
Enjoy a show about nothing courtesy of Jerry Seinfeld
Bass Concert Hall
What’s the deal with this show? One of the world’s most famous comedians, back in Austin to perform his signature stand-up comedy act. Pairs well with junior mints and jujyfruits.
What's the deal with this show? One of the world's most famous comedians, back in Austin to perform his signature stand-up comedy act. Pairs well with junior mints and jujyfruits.
Sunday - Wednesday
Jan 15-Feb 15
Get that paper at PrintAustin
Get that paper at PrintAustin
Various Locations
This annual event seeks to promote the art of printmaking and those who do it through a month of workshops, showcases, and pop-ups. The result? Print artists gain exposure, and you finally replace that Bob Marley poster from freshman year.
This annual event seeks to promote the art of printmaking and those who do it through a month of workshops, showcases, and pop-ups. The result? Print artists gain exposure, and you finally replace that Bob Marley poster from freshman year.
Wednesday
Jan 18
Space out with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Space out with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Get your mind blown when award-winning astrophysicist, author, host of Fox’s Cosmos and all-around badass as Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his brand-new show to Austin this January. We won’t blame you if you get a little star-struck.
Get your mind blown when award-winning astrophysicist, author, host of Fox's Cosmos and all-around badass as Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his brand-new show to Austin this January. We won't blame you if you get a little star-struck.
Saturday
Jan 28
Go ape at the Austin Gorilla Run
Go ape at the Austin Gorilla Run
Camp Mabry
The idea of running a 5K may not excite you, but what if you could run it in a gorilla suit? What if you could KEEP said gorilla suit? The Austin Gorilla Run not only checks those boxes, but the race actually benefits real-life mountain gorillas and concludes with free beer and an after party. We know -- bananas.
The idea of running a 5K may not excite you, but what if you could run it in a gorilla suit? What if you could KEEP said gorilla suit? The Austin Gorilla Run not only checks those boxes, but the race actually benefits real-life mountain gorillas and concludes with free beer and an after party. We know -- bananas.
cupid's undie run
February
Flickr/Reggie Bibbs
February
Saturday
Feb 11
Suds it up at Foam Wonderland
Suds it up at Foam Wonderland
Travis County Expo Center
Dubbed the “ultimate foam party experience,” this event is sure to be just as wet and wild as the one you attended freshman year at Kappa Alpha Whatever, and -- even better -- the cops probably won’t break this one up.
Dubbed the "ultimate foam party experience," this event is sure to be just as wet and wild as the one you attended freshman year at Kappa Alpha Whatever, and -- even better -- the cops probably won't break this one up.
Saturday
Feb 11
Strip down to your skivvies for Cupid’s Undie Run
Strip down to your skivvies for Cupid's Undie Run
Historic Scoot Inn
The city’s raciest race is back! Don your fancy (under)pants and come out for an easy one-mile run -- and party -- benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. We imagine that’s probably the best cause you’ll ever contribute to half-naked.
The city's raciest race is back! Don your fancy (under)pants and come out for an easy one-mile run -- and party -- benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation. We imagine that's probably the best cause you'll ever contribute to half-naked.
Sunday
Feb 19
Run one out at the Austin Marathon
Run one out at the Austin Marathon
Around the City
Maybe you like to run. Maybe you like to stand and hold funny signs. Maybe you just like to be severely rerouted due to road closures. No matter what, the Austin Marathon has you covered.
Maybe you like to run. Maybe you like to stand and hold funny signs. Maybe you just like to be severely rerouted due to road closures. No matter what, the Austin Marathon has you covered.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 24-26
Throw 'Em up at Jugglefest
Throw 'Em up at Jugglefest
Texas School for the Deaf
Grab your balls and get ready for the Texas Juggling Society’s 24th annual Jugglefest, which features over 20 hours of workshops, games, demos, circus-related acts, and more. Will you actually learn to juggle? Well, that’s a toss up.
Grab your balls and get ready for the Texas Juggling Society's 24th annual Jugglefest, which features over 20 hours of workshops, games, demos, circus-related acts, and more. Will you actually learn to juggle? Well, that's a toss up.
Saturday
Feb 25
Show off your samba skills at Carnaval Brasiliero
Show off your samba skills at Carnaval Brasiliero
Palmer Events Center
If you can’t make it to Brazil, Carnaval in Austin is the next best thing. The local version of the event -- which was started by a group of Brazilian scholarship students in 1975 -- is one of the biggest bashes of the year, where samba, crazy costumes, and basically a lot of almost-nudity combine for a celebration unlike any other.
If you can't make it to Brazil, Carnaval in Austin is the next best thing. The local version of the event -- which was started by a group of Brazilian scholarship students in 1975 -- is one of the biggest bashes of the year, where samba, crazy costumes, and basically a lot of almost-nudity combine for a celebration unlike any other.
Anderson .Paak
March
Anderson .Paak at SXSW Music 2016 | Waytao Shing/Getty Images for SXSW
March
Sunday
Mar 5
Get it (Mary) Poppin' at the Zilker Kite Festival
Get it (Mary) Poppin' at the Zilker Kite Festival
Zilker Park
As winter tapers off, there’s no better way to celebrate spring -- besides patio drinking -- than by heading to the park for an afternoon of kite flying with family and friends. (Note: This event definitely has strings attached.)
As winter tapers off, there's no better way to celebrate spring -- besides patio drinking -- than by heading to the park for an afternoon of kite flying with family and friends. (Note: This event definitely has strings attached.)
Friday - Sunday
Mar 10-19
Catch music, film, and tech talent at SXSW
Catch music, film, and tech talent at SXSW
Various venues
From the amazing music acts and incredible films to the killer parties (and, OK, the free booze) SXSW hands-down the most time of the year in Austin... and we might still be recovering from last year.
From the amazing music acts and incredible films to the killer parties (and, OK, the free booze) SXSW hands-down the most time of the year in Austin... and we might still be recovering from last year.
Sam Sumpter is a Brooklyn-based Austinite who is already feeling the FOMO. Follow her winter shenanigans -- which likely won't involve running around in just underwear -- at @sam_sumpta.

