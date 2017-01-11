You don’t have to be a Game of Thrones fan to know winter is coming... really, you just have to own a calendar. And SPEAKING OF CALENDARS, here are a ton of awesome Austin events that you should fill yours up with. After all, while hibernation and Netflix are admittedly a solid cold-weather combination, catching live music, learning to juggle, and running around in your underwear definitely make for a better story.
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter
December
Thursday
Dec 1
After a month of flexing your facial-hair skills and growing it all out for a good cause, say bye to the beard with a complimentary shave from Finley's Barber Shop. (The close proximity to the bar is an added bonus.)
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-4
Austin’s only science film festival -- founded in 2014 by an Austin Film Festival veteran -- is back for another round of creative and totally out-there programming. From martians to monsters, this year, Round Rock is where you’ll find the weird.
Saturday
Dec 3
We all know the best exercise incentive is free food, and a $0 price tag doesn’t hurt either. Sign up online to sneak preview the kickboxing portion of Barre Code Austin’s brawl-inspired HIIT Class for free and, even better, enjoy complimentary post-sweat snacks from Blenders & Bowls and bubbles courtesy of Mighty Swell Cocktails. Alcohol totally counts as an electrolyte, right?
Saturday - Friday
Dec 3-23
Even if your holiday entertainment tastes align more with Bad Santa than the ballet, The Nutcracker is a classic show that deserves a spot on your holiday bucket list.
Sunday
Dec 4
The Austin version of the hit ABC show, Dancing With the Stars Austin -- now in its 10th year -- pairs notable community members with professional ballrooms dancers for an evening of damn good dancing that, even better, benefits a damn good cause: the Center for Child Protection.
Monday
Dec 5
If you smellllllllll what the Rock is cookin’... than you’ll probably appreciate an evening of athletics and theatrics when WWE stars hit Austin in December. Enjoy, jabroni.
Monday
Dec 5
Whether you’re more of a Wet Bandit or a Kevin McCallister, come out for a screening of the holiday classic, which the Alamo Drafthouse is serving up with all-you-can-eat cheese pizza. See ya there, ya filthy animal.
Thursday
Dec 8
The holidays can be stressful... spa treatments help. As AWAY spa prepares for 12 days of flash sales, come out and reap the relaxation benefits at an evening featuring complimentary services, prizes, bubbles, and bites.
Friday
Dec 9
While Austin may not get snow, every year Zilker is transformed into a winter wonderland. Night Lights serves as a sneak peek of the setup benefitting the Trail of Lights foundation, and features performances by Austin favorites Greyhounds and Shinyribs, along with small bits and complimentary carousel and Ferris wheel rides. Oh, and one thing we can guarantee about this party? It is indeed lit.
Saturday
Dec 10
Location TBA
This independent film fest bills itself as being a “festival of filmmakers, for filmmakers,” and aims to to put high-quality, independent short films in front of an Austin audience. (The audience part is where you come in.)
Monday - Saturday
Dec 12-24
Whether you’ve seen the action-packed movie one or one thousand times, it’s infinitely better when you can watch it with cap guns, lighters, and Twinkies -- all of which are provided at this special screening.
Wednesday
Dec 28
“Ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment” -- those are the things you’re set to witness when the world-famous basketball handlers hit Austin this winter. Game on!
January
Sunday
Jan 1
There are plenty of fun ways to ring in the new year at midnight, but there’s only one way to recover afterwards: all-you-can eat pancakes, a Tito’s Handmade Bloody Mary bar and a mimosa station. Conveniently, you’ll find all those things here.
Sunday - Saturday
Jan 1-7
Various venues
Live music is great, and free live music, well, that’s even better. The first week of every year, participating venues offer shows featuring awesome artists for the low, low price of $0... which really helps you with that whole “saving money” resolution, at least for the first seven days of the year.
Wednesday - Saturday
Jan 4-7
After a wildly successful international tour, one of the funniest men in America is hitting North America. He’s spending four nights in Austin, so make sure you snag a ticket to catch him at least once. We hear he’s a real... stand-up guy.
Friday
Jan 13
What’s the deal with this show? One of the world’s most famous comedians, back in Austin to perform his signature stand-up comedy act. Pairs well with junior mints and jujyfruits.
Sunday - Wednesday
Jan 15-Feb 15
Various Locations
This annual event seeks to promote the art of printmaking and those who do it through a month of workshops, showcases, and pop-ups. The result? Print artists gain exposure, and you finally replace that Bob Marley poster from freshman year.
Wednesday
Jan 18
Get your mind blown when award-winning astrophysicist, author, host of Fox’s Cosmos and all-around badass as Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his brand-new show to Austin this January. We won’t blame you if you get a little star-struck.
Saturday
Jan 28
The idea of running a 5K may not excite you, but what if you could run it in a gorilla suit? What if you could KEEP said gorilla suit? The Austin Gorilla Run not only checks those boxes, but the race actually benefits real-life mountain gorillas and concludes with free beer and an after party. We know -- bananas.
February
Saturday
Feb 11
Dubbed the “ultimate foam party experience,” this event is sure to be just as wet and wild as the one you attended freshman year at Kappa Alpha Whatever, and -- even better -- the cops probably won’t break this one up.
Saturday
Feb 11
The city’s raciest race is back! Don your fancy (under)pants and come out for an easy one-mile run -- and party -- benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. We imagine that’s probably the best cause you’ll ever contribute to half-naked.
Sunday
Feb 19
Around the City
Maybe you like to run. Maybe you like to stand and hold funny signs. Maybe you just like to be severely rerouted due to road closures. No matter what, the Austin Marathon has you covered.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 24-26
Grab your balls and get ready for the Texas Juggling Society’s 24th annual Jugglefest, which features over 20 hours of workshops, games, demos, circus-related acts, and more. Will you actually learn to juggle? Well, that’s a toss up.
Saturday
Feb 25
If you can’t make it to Brazil, Carnaval in Austin is the next best thing. The local version of the event -- which was started by a group of Brazilian scholarship students in 1975 -- is one of the biggest bashes of the year, where samba, crazy costumes, and basically a lot of almost-nudity combine for a celebration unlike any other.
March
Sunday
Mar 5
As winter tapers off, there’s no better way to celebrate spring -- besides patio drinking -- than by heading to the park for an afternoon of kite flying with family and friends. (Note: This event definitely has strings attached.)
Friday - Sunday
Mar 10-19
Various venues
From the amazing music acts and incredible films to the killer parties (and, OK, the free booze) SXSW hands-down the most time of the year in Austin... and we might still be recovering from last year.
