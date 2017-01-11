Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter

If you can’t make it to Brazil, Carnaval in Austin is the next best thing. The local version of the event -- which was started by a group of Brazilian scholarship students in 1975 -- is one of the biggest bashes of the year, where samba, crazy costumes, and basically a lot of almost-nudity combine for a celebration unlike any other.

If you can’t make it to Brazil, Carnaval in Austin is the next best thing. The local version of the event -- which was started by a group of Brazilian scholarship students in 1975 -- is one of the biggest bashes of the year, where samba, crazy costumes, and basically a lot of almost-nudity combine for a celebration unlike any other.