The Ultimate Guide to Austin Pride in August

Pride isn’t over in ATX just yet… so shantay, you stay! Austin’s Pride 2022 takes place on August 20th, and though there’s been a bit of to and fro with the date, the party’s been heaving ever since nationwide frolics began back in June. We’ve done the AGLIFF Film Festival, the gay rodeo at Dripping Springs, the Pride Pagent at Rain on 4th, the new Round Rock Pride, and Austin Black Pride, and well, we’re still thirsty for more. Let’s not forget that there hasn’t been an official Austin Pride celebration since way back in 2019. The parade was canceled both in 2020 and 2021, so right now the city is absolutely gagging for just about anything with multi-colored stripes and sequins. Not done with Pride yet, either? Here’s what’s coming up in August, family.