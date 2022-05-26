Oh, dear. We were all revved up for Pride 2021 and then Delta happened. Finally, it seems, the third time is the lucky charm for the big 3-0 celebration (originally slated for 2020), and we’ve totally got everything extra-crossed for the ultimate cele-gay-tion. For anyone new to Bat City’s LGBTQIA+ scene let’s break it down. Austin Pride takes place in August. Yes, we're the only major city that hosts Pride that month, and what that means is no competition. Queers and their allies know that come August, the only place to be rainbowed up and fabulous is Austin. Yes, the heat is blistering, but that’s what skimpy shorts, cocktails, and pools are for, right? (okay, AC too, spoilsport).

Austin Pride’s 2022 is slated for August 11 - 13, with the parade at 8 pm on August 13. Though that's a little way off, the city traditionally joins in fun times early like the rest of the nation—the stuff in June and July are just not officially Pride here—but who’s doing labels? We've rounded up the best ways to celebrate Pride in Austin with all the information available right now. More to be announced as we edge closer to the big parade.