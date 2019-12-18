Austin’s Coolest NYE Parties and Events to Ring in 2020

No pressure, but this New Year’s Eve -- the one that launches us into the next decade -- had better be an epic celebration. We appreciate that most of the time you want to stay home and cheers a glass of champagne as the ball drops, but you’re going to have to ramp it up this year. From big energy bands to rooftop soirees, pinkies-up parties to a sky filled with fireworks… bust out your sequins, light up some sparklers, and prepare to sashay your way into 2020.
Get the party poppin’ at a Candi Pop Bubblegum Dance Party
The Parish
What better way to enter 2020 than to channel all your Lisa-Frank-meets-Justin-Bieber dreams? We’ve been promised glitter! And lollipops! And rainbows! And unicorns! Plus tunes from your pop princes and princesses of the past like the Spice Girls, Katy Perry, Miley, Britney, and the whole gang. Wear your outrageous best.
Cost: $15
Flip on a flapper dress and roar into the ‘20s
Parlor and Yard
It’s the ‘20s… in 2020. Get it? The event starts off with a complimentary cocktail hour and appetizers catered by Brooklyn Pie Co. Live music begins at 10pm by Boss Street Brass Band and the private, all-inclusive bar continues until midnight, capped off with a champagne toast as DJ OG Sprocket fires up the party at midnight to take you into the new year. There’s also a late-night pizza buffet, because you’re going to need it.
Cost: $100
Be a queen (or a rebel) at Let Them Eat Cake
W Austin
Finally, a reason to wear that powdered wig! The W goes full queen on you with a posh NYE party filled with debutante dresses and haute couture. Austin Oddities will be on site as will Ron King Salon to help out with a little last minute styling. If this all seems too pinkies-up for you, vive la révolution in the Living Room with fierce cocktails, burlesque, and bites from TRACE.
Cost: $100
Laugh the decade away at Doug Benson's Comedy Parade
Capital City Comedy Club
“Laugh more” should be everyone’s new year’s resolution, and you can get a head start at Cap City. Doug Benson brings Vanessa Gonzalez, Andrew Murphy, Bryson Brown, George Anthony & Robyn Reynolds together for a parade of hilarity. Tickets include party favors, a champagne toast, a sweet treat, and a pass for a return visit to Cap City in 2020.
Cost: $25
There’s nothing bookish about A Very Austin NYE
Austin Central Library
Who wouldn’t want to ring in 2020 at one of TIME magazine’s Greatest Places? You’ll be on top of the world with the gorgeous view of the city and the NYE fireworks display at Vic Matthias. White Denim will be performing along with live DJs while you enjoy an open bar plus heavy apps from ELM restaurant group. Toast your beautiful life at midnight with a flute of champagne.
Cost: $225
Fire it up downtown with Suede
Speakeasy
NYE at Speakeasy is kind of a classic. They’ve been doing it since 1997, and they’ve got it down pat, with three areas with different entertainers including two DJs and Suede, one of Austin’s most fun tribute bands. There is a countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne toast plus party favors like festive hats, noisemakers, multiple balloon drops and those buzzy downtown vibes.
Cost: $49
Raise a glass at Bob Schneider’s New Year’s Eve Party
The Paramount
You can’t live in this town without tripping over a Bob Schneider show, but it feels like the New Years performance is especially poignant; not only because it’s at the Paramount, one of Austin’s loveliest and oldest institutions, but also because Bob’s keen observations about life will surely be on point. Ring in the next decade with a night of champagne, songs, and surprises.
Cost: $35
The dance floor will be hot (and cold) at NYE Fire & Ice
The Fairmont
The Fairmont doesn’t do things halfway, so their Fire and Ice New Years Eve party will be both lit and icy; come dressed to dance into 2020 on the rooftop terrace. The party features specialty cocktails, complimentary light bites, live music, and a “human ball drop” that sounds exhilarating and terrifying.
Cost: $60
Experience a New Year’s Eve Awakening
Indra’s Awarehouse
Known as a gathering space for eclectic artists and ecstatic dancers, Indra’s “retro-future” NYE party is geared towards the dreamers among us. In their words, it’ll be “a special night of setting intentions with art-cirque frequency and eclecticism.” Expect aerialists, a jazz cabaret room, a fire burning ceremony, DJs, and so much dancing.
Cost: $50
Feed your soul with a Night On Fire ft. Tameca Jones
Antone's
With the promise of a new album in 2020, Tameca Jones’ star keeps on rising. The Queen of Austin Soul is joined by Magna Carda, Sam Houston & Jay Wile on this night at Antone’s. It’s a truly Austin NYE: an evening of incredibly talented musicians doing their thing in one of our favorite venues.
Cost: $45
Bring your boots and roots to NYE with Wood & Wire
Sam’s Town Point
If you want to avoid beat-driven DJs and sequined dance partes, head to one of Austin’s oldest establishments for a night with grammy-nominated Wood & Wire and the bar’s famous proprietor, Ramsay Milwood. Welcome the new year in South Austin-style with Americana, folk-rock, country, and some good ol’ bluegrass.
Cost: $27
Double the trouble at a twofer party
Empire Control Room
Leave it to Empire Control Room to host not one, but two parties on NYE. Both are ticketed events and it’s going to make for a hilarious crowd. Choose from NYC dance-punk lifers Chk Chk Chk (!!!) performing live or Underground Sound’s silent disco, which incorporates up-and-coming artists, DJs, and producers. The only thing that’s guaranteed is that you’ll be dancing either way.
Cost: $30 for Chk Chk Chk(!!!), or $19 for the silent disco
Fun for the family at the NYE Balloon Drop and Bubble Wrap Stomp
Thinkery
We realize that not every New Year’s Eve celebration needs to be a hot mess at midnight, so take advantage of the Thinkery’s fun family event happening at 9am and 1pm. There will be three simultaneous balloon drops and bubble wrap stomps, plus other interactive elements like making your own noisemakers, crafting, and playing in the "snowball" arena. Your ticket also includes a mimosa, FYI.
Cost: $20+
Channel NYE 1959 with songs of yesterday by bands of today
Hotel Vegas/The Volstead
It might be 2020, but we’re hearkening back to the hits of yesteryear. Hotel Vegas and the Volstead wax nostalgic with their retro ‘50s playlist performed by various Austin artists. Hear songs from Buddy Holly, Chet Baker, Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, and Sam Cooke done right by Jared Copeland, John Walker, the Motel Ball Band, Roky Moon, The Stacks and more.
Cost: $40
Go to a gala with Grupo Fantasma and Superfonicos
Carson Creek
Get out of the hassle of downtown madness and head to Carson Creek Ranch, where powerhouse bands Grupo Fantasma and Superfonicos won’t let you rest for a minute. Indulge in specialty cocktails inspired by the music, champagne, complimentary desserts, and snacks available from food trucks. This event supports The Nobelity Project.
Cost: $125
It’s the power of voodoo at the Annual Goblin King's Ball
Elysium
Get in on the hot goblin king action at Elysium’s 4th annual ball. Dress up, down, or in a tribute costume at this deeply dark dance party with DJs Crescendoll, Neph and Party Gouli. Singalong videos will play on the big screen with your favorite Labyrinth and David Bowie songs. VIP get reserved seating, drink service, a private bar, champagne bottle service and snacks.
Cost: $21
Don’t drop the ball on the Capital Countdown NYE Extravaganza
The Belmont
Three floors of fabulous partying, live DJs, a silent disco, and special dance vignettes are on the menu for the Belmont’s NYE extravaganza. There will, of course, be a NYE countdown with party favors, two balloon drops, and complimentary champagne when that midnight bell tolls.
Cost: $50
Bring all your friends to New Queerz Eve 2020
Barbarella
Everyone knows that TuezGayz is the best dance party in town, but when New Year’s Eve falls on a Tuesday? Look out. It’s a super-special TuezGayz at Barbarella with the usual impeccable musical playlist curated by theGlitoris. It also happens to be the most affordable ticketed event in town.
Cost: $10 (may increase with capacity)
Bring your best F. Scott and Zelda to NYE Party 2020
Fair Market
This Gatsby-themed evening benefits Austin Pets Alive and has the one thing we all really want on NYE: an open bar with beer, wine, craft cocktails, and unlimited pizza from Salvation Pizza. Stuff yourself silly before taking it to the dance floor with tunes from Buck Rodgers and DJ Ferno. Party favors and a balloon drop at midnight.
Cost: $99
