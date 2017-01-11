Events

Every Summer Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 05/12/2015 By Published On 05/12/2015
Republic Square

While patios and margaritas are a fine way to pass the time in Austin, there's nothing quite like heading to a park on a summer evening and spreading out on blanket to watch a movie -- which is probably why Austin has a bunch of places for you to do that! Here they are, conveniently compiled into one calendar.*

*Programming note: some movie series are still finalizing their schedules (aka Sound & Cinema), but check back throughout the summer as this will be updated with new listings.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

The Incredibles Amenities: Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic, Downtown

Republic Square Park

The Incredibles Republic Square Park Amenities: Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic, Downtown

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

When the Game Stands Tall  Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions 

Robin Bledsoe Park

When the Game Stands Tall  Robin Bledsoe Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle

Big Hero 6 Lake Kyle Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Boxtrolls Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

Boxtrolls Robin Bledsoe Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, games

Tarrytown Park 

Big Hero 6 Tarrytown Park  Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, games

Add
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Jurassic Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, dog-friendly

Dick Nichols District Park

Jurassic Park Dick Nichols District Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, dog-friendly

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Maleficent  Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

Maleficent  Robin Bledsoe Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Planes: Fire & Rescue San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Frozen Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

Frozen El Salido Pool Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Boxtrolls Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle

Boxtrolls Lake Kyle Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Annie Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Annie San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Cinderella Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Cinderella San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

The Mighty Ducks Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Mighty Ducks San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add
Warner Bros.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Maleficent Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Maleficent San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Surf’s Up! Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

Surf’s Up! El Salido Pool Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

The NeverEnding Story Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle

The NeverEnding Story Lake Kyle Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

The Goonies Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Goonies San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The Pirates, Band of Misfits  Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle

The Pirates, Band of Misfits  Lake Kyle Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Tue

Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Dolphin Tale 2 San Marcos Plaza Park Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add
Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Happy Feet Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

Happy Feet El Salido Pool Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

The Goonies Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

The Goonies Robin Bledsoe Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

E.T. Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle

E.T. Lake Kyle Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Robin Bledsoe Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

