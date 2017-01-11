Every Summer Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin, Now in One Calendar

While patios and margaritas are a fine way to pass the time in Austin, there's nothing quite like heading to a park on a summer evening and spreading out on blanket to watch a movie -- which is probably why Austin has a bunch of places for you to do that! Here they are, conveniently compiled into one calendar.*
*Programming note: some movie series are still finalizing their schedules (aka Sound & Cinema), but check back throughout the summer as this will be updated with new listings.
May 14 Thu
The Incredibles Amenities: Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic, Downtown
Republic Square Park
May 15 Fri
When the Game Stands Tall Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
May 15 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle
May 30 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, games
Tarrytown Park
Jun 4 Thu
Jurassic Park Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, dog-friendly
Dick Nichols District Park
Jun 5 Fri
Maleficent Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
Jun 9 Tue
Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jun 23 Tue
Cinderella Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jun 30 Tue
The Mighty Ducks Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jul 7 Tue
Maleficent Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jul 10 Fri
Surf’s Up! Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
El Salido Pool
Jul 10 Fri
The NeverEnding Story Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle
Jul 14 Tue
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jul 21 Tue
The Goonies Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Jul 24 Fri
The Pirates, Band of Misfits Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle
Jul 28 Tue
Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Aug 7 Fri
Happy Feet Amenities: Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
El Salido Pool
Aug 14 Fri
The Goonies Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
Aug 28 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
