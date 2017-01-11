Events

15 Things You Must Do in Austin This Summer

Published On 06/09/2015
Keep Austin Weird Festival

According to a statistic that we're just about to make up, Austin has 36% more fun in the summer than anyone else, despite sweating 55% more than anyone else. To make sure this summer's hot in the right kind of way, don't miss these 14 must-hit fests.

Keep Austin Weird Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Republic of Texas Biker Rally It’s like Sturgis in the South. Thousands of bikers take over Austin for a weekend of loud bikes, louder music, and biker babes.

Travis County Expo Center

It's like Sturgis in the South. Thousands of bikers take over Austin for a weekend of loud bikes, louder music, and biker babes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Luling Watermelon Thump A weekend full of large melons, seed spitting, and watermelon-eating contests. How is this only once a year?!

Downtown Luling

A weekend full of large melons, seed spitting, and watermelon-eating contests. How is this only once a year?!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Keep Austin Weird Fest and 5k Prepare for a 5k run with off-the-wall costumes, live music, a sideshow, and a ton of weirdness.

The Long Center

Prepare for a 5k run with off-the-wall costumes, live music, a sideshow, and a ton of weirdness.

Add
Classic Game Fest

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Capital City Comic Con Tons of artists and comic book companies will make the city of Austin cosplay as a comic book convention for the weekend.

Palmer Events Center

Tons of artists and comic book companies will make the city of Austin cosplay as a comic book convention for the weekend.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Classic Game Fest It’s the largest classic game festival in the state. Arcade competitions, costume contests, and a swap meet are all happening.

Palmer Events Center

It's the largest classic game festival in the state. Arcade competitions, costume contests, and a swap meet are all happening.

Add
Austin Pride Week

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

RTX Yes, Rooster Teeth are back to bring the best bits of the internet into the real world, and they're expecting a staggering 45k people this time. Get tickets, or get disappointed. 

Austin Convention Center

Yes, Rooster Teeth are back to bring the best bits of the internet into the real world, and they're expecting a staggering 45k people this time. Get tickets, or get disappointed. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Austin Ice Cream Festival Get gratis ice cream samples from Austin's best creameries, some live music, and the knowledge that it’s all for a good cause.

Fiesta Gardens

Get gratis ice cream samples from Austin's best creameries, some live music, and the knowledge that it's all for a good cause.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Anime Overload A smaller anime convention for anime fanatics. Expect cosplay contests and gaming tournaments.

Holiday Inn Austin Midtown

A smaller anime convention for anime fanatics. Expect cosplay contests and gaming tournaments.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Bat Fest Celebrating the Mexican free-tailed bats that call Austin home, there’s live music, a bat costume contest, and if you’re lucky, over a million bats will emerge from below the bridge at dusk.

Congress Ave Bridge

Celebrating the Mexican free-tailed bats that call Austin home, there's live music, a bat costume contest, and if you're lucky, over a million bats will emerge from below the bridge at dusk.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Austin Pride Week A weeklong celebration to the LGBTQ community and equality. It'll feature fashion shows, a festival on the shores Lady Bird Lake, and a parade that starts in front of the Texas State Capitol.

Downtown

A weeklong celebration to the LGBTQ community and equality. It'll feature fashion shows, a festival on the shores Lady Bird Lake, and a parade that starts in front of the Texas State Capitol.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival More than 300 glorious hot sauce companies gather to sample some of their mouth-immolating wares to the public. There's free entry with canned good donation or cash donation to Capital Area Food Bank of Texas.

Fiesta Gardens

More than 300 glorious hot sauce companies gather to sample some of their mouth-immolating wares to the public. There's free entry with canned good donation or cash donation to Capital Area Food Bank of Texas.

Add
Out of Bounds Comedy Festival/Claudio Fox (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Tue

Out of Bounds Comedy Festival Workshops and live stand-up comedy from today’s up-and-coming comedians and improve groups.

Multiple venues

Workshops and live stand-up comedy from today's up-and-coming comedians and improve groups.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Texas Craft Brewers Festival The only craft beer festival in the state that is dedicated solely to Texas craft beer. Many breweries will be bringing seasonal, special, rare, and one-off beers for you to sample.

Fiesta Gardens

The only craft beer festival in the state that is dedicated solely to Texas craft beer. Many breweries will be bringing seasonal, special, rare, and one-off beers for you to sample.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24-Oct 1

Fantastic Fest It’s the largest genre film festival in the entire country and it brings in celebrities and fans for a week of new releases, panels, and star-studded parties.  

Multiple venues

It's the largest genre film festival in the entire country and it brings in celebrities and fans for a week of new releases, panels, and star-studded parties.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Pecan Street Festival This is the fall portion of the festival featuring live music, food, and vendors. It celebrates the old Pecan St, or as some (including us) like to call it “Dirty Sixth.”

Sixth St

This is the fall portion of the festival featuring live music, food, and vendors. It celebrates the old Pecan St, or as some (including us) like to call it "Dirty Sixth."

Add

