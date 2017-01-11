Your 2016 SXSW Itinerary: For Locals, by Locals

Fri

Texas Shorts competition Love the Lone Star State? See it celebrated via film with nine works that are either shot in Texas, about Texas, or relate to Texas. Featuring a mix of narratives and documentaries from a variety of directors, this is the perfect chance to “go local” in the spectator sense. Cowboy hat optional.



The expert says: This is a showcase of some of the best and brightest Texas filmmakers working today, and is always a highlight of the festival for me. Some of this year's featured filmmakers include Augustine Frizzel (Minor Setback), whose previous short film, I Was a Teenage Girl, played in this category in 2014 and made her a name to watch; Independent Spirit Award nominees Darius Clarke Monroe (Two Cities) and Yen Tan (1985); and bright lights of the local documentary scene, Ben Steinbauer (The Superlative Light), Ivete Lucas, and Patrick Bresnan (The Send-Off). At some festivals, the local section might be overlooked, but at SXSW, it’s a sure bet to see some of the best work at the festival.

Vimeo Theater

