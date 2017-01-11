Your 2016 SXSW Itinerary: For Locals, by Locals

In terms of entertainment, SXSW is basically a buffet of events. But while having eight million options is incredible, it can also feel slightly overwhelming. So, to fuel your excitement, quell your FOMO, and help you plot out your SXSW experience, we’ve hunted down Austin experts from the music, film, and interactive sectors, and asked them to provide a few of their top picks for the festival. Get stoked: an amazing SXSW experience is only a read (OK, in some cases, probably a Platinum badge) away.
Music
The expert: Travis Sutherland is the founder and chief experiential architect of UTOPiAfest, an annual, family-friendly (and BYOB) festival celebrating music, art, and the outdoors. To experience even more of Sutherland’s music picks, check out the eighth annual UTOPiA (9/29-10/2) in Utopia, TX.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13-19
The British Music Embassy
The British Music Embassy -- ”the hub of all this year’s British music activity” -- is taking over Latitude 30 all week and bringing you a sample of sounds from across the pond. With both official and unofficial events featuring over 50 British acts, consider this event the perfect opportunity to discover some new favorites and acquire some serious stamps on your music passport -- no international commute required.
The expert says: One of the best aspects of SX is the chance to discover numerous international bands. There are a lot of great things coming from Great Britain these days. Friday the 18th looks especially good.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Lagunitas CouchTrippin’
Lagunitas puts together a consistently unforgettable experience with a solid lineup every SXSW, and this one-day, hops-fueled extravaganza is no exception. This year’s event features The Black Angels, BADBADNOTGOOD, Lucius, and Dan Deacon, plus -- of course -- a hell of a lot of beer, and something they’ve dubbed “freaktacular entertainment.” We’ll just let your imagination run wild with that one.
The expert says: Lagunitas knows how to brew, and how to party. They are bringing a very UTOPiAn lineup to the Scoot Inn.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16-19
KUTX live at Four Seasons
Your joints are aching, your ears are ringing, and your head is pounding. Whether you’re battling a concert hangover or an actual hangover, hair-of-the-dog is the answer, and you can get both music and mimosas at the Four Seasons every morning. $10 gets you access to awesome acts like Wild Belle, White Denim, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, and more (lineup varies by day), plus a breakfast taco, unlimited coffee, and a granola bar. Remember: SXSW is a marathon, not a sprint. Fuel up accordingly.
The expert says: The best radio station in town gives you the chance to start the day off right with brunch and Bloody Marys, set to the tunes of some of Austin's finest and some choice out-of-towners.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18-19
Array
This two-day event is set to showcase some seriously great local talent. Rock out to Sweet Spirit, dance in a cloud of confetti with Calliope Musicals, and be a part of the show when Mobley surrenders a drum and a dozen drumsticks to the audience. Whether you’re an Austin native and want to catch a few of your favorites in one place, or you’re an out-of-towner who wants to soak up the local music scene, this lineup has got you covered -- and then some.
The expert says: Super-stacked lineup of latest and greatest Austin bands.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
The Big One
You probably already have carpal tunnel from RSVPing to every SX show you can find through Do512, but this is another you have to add to your agenda. The 10th annual bash takes place at new-ish venue Barracuda (the old Red 7 space), and while the lineup hasn’t been announced, last year’s -- which featured Palma Violets, Diarrhea Planet, July Talk, and more -- is a good indication of the great stuff you can expect. Trust us: just do(512) it.
The expert says: Austin's music mavens never disappoint. Exquisite cultivators of good vibes and great tunes. The 10th annual Big One promises to be one not to miss!
Film
The expert: Holly Herrick is the associate artistic director at Austin Film Society and a guest moderator at SXSW. She spends her festival in the movie theater, taking in the completed work of the filmmakers supported by the Austin Film Society’s grants program, and searching out new, independent films to screen at AFS later that year.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11-14
The Documentary Feature competition
“Ten world premieres: ten real world stories that demonstrate innovation, energy, and bold voices.” Over 1,000 feature documentary submissions were whittled down to a tight selection of docs touching on topics ranging from swing dancing to mass shooting, feminist bicycle crews to property development. The subjects covered, and emotions provoked, may vary, but one thing sure to be consistent is quality filmmaking. Stock up on popcorn... and probably Kleenex.
The expert says: The entire documentary feature competition lineup looks so compelling that I’m going to safely bet some nonfiction films will be the talk of the festival. I’m most looking forward to Tower, an animated film revealing stories from the UT Tower shooting; The Seer, a portrait of the poet and activist Wendell Berry by documentary filmmaking star Laura Dunn; and The Liberators, by Cassie Hay, about stolen treasure from WWII that turned up in a tiny Texas town.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11-16
Cameraperson
In making a film about filmmaking, Kristen Johnson has committed cinematic inception of sorts. In this piece, she examines footage from her previous works and reframes it to “illuminate moments and situations that have personally affected her.” If you want a look at what life is like behind the camera, this is where you’ll gain some insight.
The expert says: For film lovers, this memoir film by documentary cinematographer Kirsten Johnson about her experiences behind the camera shooting films such as Citizenfour and The Invisible War is required viewing.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Texas Shorts competition
Love the Lone Star State? See it celebrated via film with nine works that are either shot in Texas, about Texas, or relate to Texas. Featuring a mix of narratives and documentaries from a variety of directors, this is the perfect chance to “go local” in the spectator sense. Cowboy hat optional.
The expert says: This is a showcase of some of the best and brightest Texas filmmakers working today, and is always a highlight of the festival for me. Some of this year's featured filmmakers include Augustine Frizzel (Minor Setback), whose previous short film, I Was a Teenage Girl, played in this category in 2014 and made her a name to watch; Independent Spirit Award nominees Darius Clarke Monroe (Two Cities) and Yen Tan (1985); and bright lights of the local documentary scene, Ben Steinbauer (The Superlative Light), Ivete Lucas, and Patrick Bresnan (The Send-Off). At some festivals, the local section might be overlooked, but at SXSW, it’s a sure bet to see some of the best work at the festival.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12-17
Little Sister
From filmmaker Zack Clark (whose black comedy White Reindeer hit SXSW several years ago and was released through IFC in 2013) comes a film featuring a young nun returning to her childhood home, parents, and brother who’s returned from the Iraq war. Expect a “sad comedy” in which “tensions rise and fall, with a little help from Halloween, pot cupcakes, and GWAR.” It doesn’t get much more intriguing than that.
The expert says: One of the most exciting things about SXSW this year is how many “new” names in filmmaking are in every category of the festival. SXSW is a great place to take a chance on a filmmaker you haven’t heard of.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13-19
Slash
Slash centers around Neil, an introverted high school student with a not-so-common hobby: writing erotic fan fiction. The latest piece from award-winning director Clay Liford is one of the 16 high-profile narrative features screening at SXSW, and this is your chance to catch the world premiere of the film here in Austin.
The expert says: Clay Liford has done some great comedy work in films like My Mom Smokes Weed and Wuss. [His] newest film, about a teenage boy dealing with his emerging sexuality by writing erotic online sci-fi fan fiction, promises not to be your mom’s coming-of-age comedy.
Interactive
The expert: JD Weinstein is a venture associate at Capital Factory, “Austin’s Center of Gravity for Entrepreneurs,” where he focuses on meeting with and mentoring startups. Chat him up over a beer (and maybe score some entrepreneurial advice) at the Capital Factory’s Pre-SXSW Startup Crawl -- which, conveniently, is outlined below.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 10 Thu
2016 Pre-SXSW Startup Crawl
Networking... not a fun word. Unless you thrive on collecting borderline-useless LinkedIn connections, the prospect of networking is basically the opposite of exciting. The Pre-SXSW Startup Crawl, however, is not your typical networking event. Scope out Austin’s startup scene, throw back a few beers, and check out 90+ companies with 10,000+ other attendees on a tour that culminates at Capital Factory. They’ll provide the booze. Bring your own business cards.
The expert says: This is the largest startup event of the year and the greatest way to kick off your SXSW experience. It's like a pub crawl, plus startups, plus swag, plus delicious food. What more do you want?
Capital Factory at the Omni Hotel Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
A reception and musical performance with President Barack Obama and J. Cole
Tech meets rap meets, um, politics, when the president heads to Austin for a reception put on by the Democratic National Committee and featuring a performance by J. Cole. A $250 donation gets you an individual invite, while couples with deep pockets -- like, really deep -- can drop $33,400 to co-host. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or none of the above, this is sure to be a party.
The expert says: Barack Obama will be visiting Austin the first day of SXSW with his favorite musical artist, J. Cole. Austinite Whurley, previously a Master Inventor at IBM, will be hosting the event. You've got a wild and crazy technology creative, a world-class rapper, and Barack Obama up on stage. This has got to be the most interesting collective group of influencers to appear in ACL Live at one time. Let's hope for a rap battle from all three!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
ReleaseIt
What’s a festival without a little competition? ReleaseIt pits 10 “cutting-edge companies” against each other on the opening day of SXSW. Participants will present their new product or service to industry experts (think Shark Tank but, you know, not), and the one deemed most likely to succeed is declared the winner. Swing by Startup Village to check out what might just be the next big thing.
The expert says: This by far is one of my favorite pitch events. It's a group of companies with products that have never been seen before. Top SXSW execs have chosen to shine the spotlight on them. Who will follow Twitter and Foursquare's steps launching at SXSW this year?
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Keynote: Dr. Brené Brown, TED Talks queen
Researcher, teacher, CEO, founder of ed-tech startup COURAGEworks, author of three No. 1 New York Times best sellers… needless to say, Dr. Brené Brown has a pretty impressive résumé. Add to that the fact that her TED talk is one of the five most viewed worldwide, and it’s safe to say her keynote is one you shouldn’t miss. So, yeah, you probably shouldn’t.
The expert says: Brené Brown gave one of the most inspirational TED talks six years ago, "The Power of Vulnerability." She understands human connection and communicates in a funny, empathic, and meaningful way. You can feel the energy in the room shift when Brown speaks. If you're looking for inspiration, this is your number one keynote.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Mon
Keynote: How Under Armour plans to revolutionize and fundamentally change global health and technology - CEO Kevin Plank
Under Armour is already a household name, but the company is working on things way more advanced than standard workout wear. CEO Kevin Plank is one of this year’s keynote speakers, and is slated to discuss his company’s tech turn and the ways in which Under Armour “plans to revolutionize and fundamentally change global health and technology.” Consider this a must-check-out talk... and the only one it might be semi-acceptable to attend in athletic apparel.
The expert says: Under Armour may be turning into a fitness technology company. With their recent release of the HealthBox, they're investing millions of dollars into cutting-edge health/tech. CEO Kevin Plank plans to share his vision for UA and its new-age crossover between sports apparel, health, and technology.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Mon
Accessing the Inaccessible: Evolving Search - Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter, Medium, & Jelly
“Not so long ago, when you needed an answer, you turned to people. You called them, you met in person, you asked around. In 20 short years, search engines have become the first stop.” So begins the description for this panel from Biz Stone -- whose name is almost as impressive as his résumé. We’d tell you more about the panel, but hey, there’s a search engine for that.
The expert says: Digital communication and search have evolved exponentially over the last two years. Businesses must adapt to the world of Yelp, Twitter, and Facebook. Biz Stone is a futurist and will talk the next generation of digital search.
