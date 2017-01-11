Every Free Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin This Summer

Forget overpriced Jujubes and useless front row seating: the outdoor movie experience is where it's at. Sneak some beverages, hit a food truck, throw down a blanket and catch a flick under the stars. These are all the listings coming up this summer, and they are all FREE.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating
Fountainwood Observatory
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Fountainwood Observatory BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
TBA
The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
The Good Dinosaur Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Date
Event
Location
TBA
The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
The Good Dinosaur Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Weekend at Bernie's Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
Weekend at Bernie's The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
The Good Dinosaur Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic
Elgin Memorial Park
The Good Dinosaur Elgin Memorial Park Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Inside Out Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
El Salido Pool
Inside Out El Salido Pool Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Tue
The Mighty Ducks Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
The Mighty Ducks San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Goosebumps BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Goosebumps Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Tue
Cinderella Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Cinderella San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Tue
Cool Runnings Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Cool Runnings San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
Ferris Bueller's Day Off The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Tue
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Hotel Transylvania 2 BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Hotel Transylvania 2 Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Tue
The Boxtrolls Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
The Boxtrolls San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Ghostbusters Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
Ghostbusters The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Tue
Inside Out Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
San Marcos Plaza Park
Inside Out San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating
San Gabriel Park
The Good Dinosaur San Gabriel Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
The Naked Gun Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
The Naked Gun The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Happy Feet BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Happy Feet Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
The Good Dinosaur Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
El Salido Pool
The Good Dinosaur El Salido Pool Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
The NeverEnding Story Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
The NeverEnding Story The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Planes: Fire and Rescue BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
Planes: Fire and Rescue Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
The Sandlot Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
The Long Center
The Sandlot The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Inside Out BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Inside Out Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Fri
Cinderella BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions
Robin Bledsoe Park
Cinderella Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions