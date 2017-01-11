Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin This Summer

austin sound and cinema
Austin Sound & Cinema

Forget overpriced Jujubes and useless front row seating: the outdoor movie experience is where it's at. Sneak some beverages, hit a food truck, throw down a blanket and catch a flick under the stars. These are all the listings coming up this summer, and they are all FREE.

wall E
WALL E | Pixar Animation Studios

Date

Event

Location

TBA

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating

Fountainwood Observatory

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Fountainwood Observatory BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating

Date

Event

Location

TBA

WALL-E Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Wooldridge Square Park

WALL-E Wooldridge Square Park Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Date

Event

Location

TBA

The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

The Good Dinosaur Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Date

Event

Location

TBA

The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

The Good Dinosaur Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

goosebumps movie
Goosebumps | Sony Pictures Animation

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Weekend at Bernie's Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

Weekend at Bernie's The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Annie Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Annie San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

The Good Dinosaur Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Elgin Memorial Park

The Good Dinosaur Elgin Memorial Park Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Inside Out Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

Inside Out El Salido Pool Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

The Mighty Ducks Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Mighty Ducks San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Minions Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Elgin Memorial Park

Minions Elgin Memorial Park Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Goosebumps BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Goosebumps Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Cinderella Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Cinderella San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Babe Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Elgin Memorial Park

Babe Elgin Memorial Park Blanket/chair seating, BYO-picnic

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Cool Runnings Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Cool Runnings San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add
boxtrolls
The Boxtrolls | Laika/Focus Features

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

Ferris Bueller's Day Off The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Minions Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

Minions El Salido Pool Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Hotel Transylvania 2 BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Hotel Transylvania 2 Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

The Boxtrolls Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Boxtrolls San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Ghostbusters Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

Ghostbusters The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Tue

Inside Out Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Inside Out San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Good Dinosaur BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating

San Gabriel Park

The Good Dinosaur San Gabriel Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Aladdin Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

San Marcos Plaza Park

Aladdin San Marcos Plaza Park Games, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

The Naked Gun Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

The Naked Gun The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Happy Feet BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Happy Feet Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add
inside out
Inside Out | Pixar Animation Studios

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

The Good Dinosaur Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

El Salido Pool

The Good Dinosaur El Salido Pool Blanket seating, family friendly, non-residents welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

The NeverEnding Story Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

The NeverEnding Story The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Planes: Fire and Rescue BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

Planes: Fire and Rescue Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

The Sandlot Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

The Long Center

The Sandlot The Long Center Blanket/lawn chair seating, food trucks, concert

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Inside Out BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Inside Out Lake Kyle Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, camping

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Cinderella BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Robin Bledsoe Park

Cinderella Robin Bledsoe Park BYO-picnic, blanket/lawn chair seating, concessions

Add

