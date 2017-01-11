Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Austin

Summer in Austin can be defined as "hot as balls" (that’s the meteorological term). Yet, despite the hazards of the season’s soaring temps -- back-of-the-thigh burns from scorching leather car seats; overheated iPhones; sweat, everywhere -- there’s at least one thing that will convince us to consider putting on pants and crawling out of our air-conditioned caves, and that’s live music. In order to enhance your summer experience, we’ve compiled every (currently listed) outdoor concert in the Austin area, and we’ll continue to update it throughout the coming months. Get ready to get your face melted... in every way imaginable.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Sumac Pure metal magic from the PNW.
Sumac The Sidewinder Pure metal magic from the PNW.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
X Games & Music Experience Extreme sports meet rowdy shows, with performances by Blink-182, Logic, G-Eazy, and All Time Low.
X Games & Music Experience Circuit of the Americas Extreme sports meet rowdy shows, with performances by Blink-182, Logic, G-Eazy, and All Time Low.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros With a new album (but sans their former frontwoman), the indie folk fave is back.
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros WhiteWater Amphitheater With a new album (but sans their former frontwoman), the indie folk fave is back.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Sun
Refused Swedish hardcore punk destined to rattle IKEA blinds within 500 miles.
Refused The Mohawk Swedish hardcore punk destined to rattle IKEA blinds within 500 miles.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
The Hotelier A trio of Massholes producing “anti-pop.”
The Hotelier The Sidewinder A trio of Massholes producing “anti-pop.”
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Built to Spill Indie rock from ‘90s faves who returned to radio waves with a new album last year.
Built to Spill Stubb’s Indie rock from ‘90s faves who returned to radio waves with a new album last year.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Rogue Wave California-sourced indie rock hitting Austin right after the April release of the band’s sixth album.
Rogue Wave The Mohawk California-sourced indie rock hitting Austin right after the April release of the band’s sixth album.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Chris Robinson Brotherhood Psych rock from a band started by the singer of the Black Crowes (THEY WERE ON A BREAK!).
Chris Robinson Brotherhood Historic Scoot Inn Psych rock from a band started by the singer of the Black Crowes (THEY WERE ON A BREAK!).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Tue
PUP Canadian punk rock... bring your eh game.
PUP The Sidewinder Canadian punk rock... bring your eh game.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Wed
Steve Gunn One of Kurt Vile’s Violators shows off his singer-songwriter skills.
Steve Gunn The Sidewinder One of Kurt Vile’s Violators shows off his singer-songwriter skills.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Toro y Moi (DJ set) Toro y Moi takes to the turntable.
Toro y Moi (DJ set) Empire Control Room & Garage Toro y Moi takes to the turntable.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Old Crow Medicine Show Two words: “Wagon Wheel.”
Old Crow Medicine Show Stubb’s Two words: “Wagon Wheel.”
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Home Above Alt/pop punk outta small-town Texas.
Home Above The Sidewinder Alt/pop punk outta small-town Texas.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
The Opiuo Band Straight-up danceable funk from the land down under.
The Opiuo Band Empire Control Room & Garage Straight-up danceable funk from the land down under.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Solstice Festival A two-stage festival featuring art, activities, and Austin acts like Mother Falcon, Zeale, and more.
Solstice Festival Pan Am Park A two-stage festival featuring art, activities, and Austin acts like Mother Falcon, Zeale, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Wed
Pity Sex Indie rockers with a brand-new album and a solid opening act in PWR BTTM.
Pity Sex The Sidewinder Indie rockers with a brand-new album and a solid opening act in PWR BTTM.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
An Intimate Solo/Acoustic Listening Performance by Citizen Cope Cope’s blend of blues, folk, rock, and soul gets presented in a more personal way.
An Intimate Solo/Acoustic Listening Performance by Citizen Cope Stubb's Cope’s blend of blues, folk, rock, and soul gets presented in a more personal way.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5K Six-plus hours of live music from local bands like Quiet Company and Sweet Spirit (actual race optional).
Downtown Austin
Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5K Downtown Austin Six-plus hours of live music from local bands like Quiet Company and Sweet Spirit (actual race optional).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Lake Street Dive Multi-genre music from a quartet with Boston roots and a name based on dive bars.
Lake Street Dive Stubb’s Multi-genre music from a quartet with Boston roots and a name based on dive bars.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Tue
Nothing Philly-founded rock that always goes to 11.
Nothing The Sidewinder Philly-founded rock that always goes to 11.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Wed
Kevin Morby Folk rock by the former frontman of The Babies and bassist of Woods.
Kevin Morby The Sidewinder Folk rock by the former frontman of The Babies and bassist of Woods.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
King Khan & The Shrines Psychedelic soul meets garage rock ‘n’ roll and frenetic theatrics by an energetic, obscure band fronted by a “spiritual guru.”
King Khan & The Shrines The Mohawk Psychedelic soul meets garage rock ‘n’ roll and frenetic theatrics by an energetic, obscure band fronted by a “spiritual guru.”
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Mitski Powerfully melancholy melodies flow from this female indie rocker.
Mitski The Sidewinder Powerfully melancholy melodies flow from this female indie rocker.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Spazmatics All of the ‘80s covers, all of the time
Spazmatics WhiteWater Amphitheater All of the ‘80s covers, all of the time
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Wed
Twenty One Pilots (with Mutemath) Platinum-certified rock/pop/rap from an angsty duo with seriously insane stage presence.
Twenty One Pilots (with Mutemath) Austin360 Amphitheater Platinum-certified rock/pop/rap from an angsty duo with seriously insane stage presence.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Bad Suns Cali-based alt rock from the guys behind the radio-repeated “Cardiac Arrest.”
Bad Suns WhiteWater Amphitheater Cali-based alt rock from the guys behind the radio-repeated “Cardiac Arrest.”
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
White Lung After shaking stages during SXSW, the Canadian punk rockers return.
White Lung The Sidewinder After shaking stages during SXSW, the Canadian punk rockers return.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
L7 Lady-rock legends back at it in Austin after tearing it up last FFF.
L7 The Mohawk Lady-rock legends back at it in Austin after tearing it up last FFF.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Yoni and Geti Tonight this side project (a collaboration between rapper Serengeti and Yoni Wolf of WHY?) is the main attraction.
Yoni and Geti The Sidewinder Tonight this side project (a collaboration between rapper Serengeti and Yoni Wolf of WHY?) is the main attraction.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Ghostland Observatory Electricity, lights, and pulsing energy from one of Austin’s favorite duos.
Ghostland Observatory WhiteWater Amphitheater Electricity, lights, and pulsing energy from one of Austin’s favorite duos.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Float Fest 2016 Two days of tubing and tunes featuring big names (Chromeo, Rick Ross, Santigold, and more) and Austin acts.
Float Fest 2016 Cool River Ranch Two days of tubing and tunes featuring big names (Chromeo, Rick Ross, Santigold, and more) and Austin acts.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Slightly Stoopid (with SOJA and others) Summer-suited, 420-friendly dub/rock/blues.
Slightly Stoopid (with SOJA and others) WhiteWater Amphitheater Summer-suited, 420-friendly dub/rock/blues.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Rhye Pitchfork-praised R&B from an LA-based duo.
Rhye The Mohawk Pitchfork-praised R&B from an LA-based duo.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
The Devil Wears Prada Christian music meets metal -- (p)raise the roof.
The Devil Wears Prada The Sidewinder Christian music meets metal -- (p)raise the roof.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Modest Mouse (with Brand New) Indie rock dating back to our O.C. stage combine with an old emo fave for a nostalgic Saturday.
Modest Mouse (with Brand New) Austin360 Amphitheater Indie rock dating back to our O.C. stage combine with an old emo fave for a nostalgic Saturday.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
Fitz & The Tantrums Energetic, danceable soul-pop fusion with old-school flair.
Fitz & The Tantrums Stubb’s Energetic, danceable soul-pop fusion with old-school flair.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Tue
KoЯn and Rob Zombie Proof it’s never too late to make your middle-school mosh pit dreams a Яeality.
KoЯn and Rob Zombie Austin360 Amphitheater Proof it’s never too late to make your middle-school mosh pit dreams a Яeality.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
311 and Sublime with Rome, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds Reggae rock, punk ska, and bros in ponchos -- bring your buds and some bud.
311 and Sublime with Rome, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds Austin360 Amphitheater Reggae rock, punk ska, and bros in ponchos -- bring your buds and some bud.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Dixie Chicks Can’t-put-me-down country rock from a trio known for pipes and political commentary.
Dixie Chicks Austin360 Amphitheater Can’t-put-me-down country rock from a trio known for pipes and political commentary.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
Wye Oak One guy, one girl, seriously dreamy indie rock.
Wye Oak The Mohawk One guy, one girl, seriously dreamy indie rock.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Zac Brown Band (with Drake White and the Big Fire) Grammy-winning Southern rock and the perfect occasion for “a cold beer on a Friday night.”
Zac Brown Band (with Drake White and the Big Fire) Austin360 Amphitheater Grammy-winning Southern rock and the perfect occasion for “a cold beer on a Friday night.”
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Hank Williams Jr. and Chris Stapleton One Southern rock legend and one 2015 triple CMA winner join forces for a summer tour.
Hank Williams Jr. and Chris Stapleton Austin360 Amphitheater One Southern rock legend and one 2015 triple CMA winner join forces for a summer tour.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Def Leppard (with REO Speedwagon and Tesla) Nearly four decades after initial formation, the English rockers show off their self-titled album, which reached No. 1 in 2015.
Def Leppard (with REO Speedwagon and Tesla) Austin360 Amphitheater Nearly four decades after initial formation, the English rockers show off their self-titled album, which reached No. 1 in 2015.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Bat Fest An interesting array of music at a family-friendly fest with a unique headliner: 1.5 million bats.
Bat Fest Congress Avenue Bridge An interesting array of music at a family-friendly fest with a unique headliner: 1.5 million bats.