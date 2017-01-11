Events

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Austin

By Published On 04/12/2016 By Published On 04/12/2016
Sweet Spirit | Flickr/Paul Hudson

Summer in Austin can be defined as "hot as balls" (that’s the meteorological term). Yet, despite the hazards of the season’s soaring temps -- back-of-the-thigh burns from scorching leather car seats; overheated iPhones; sweat, everywhere -- there’s at least one thing that will convince us to consider putting on pants and crawling out of our air-conditioned caves, and that’s live music. In order to enhance your summer experience, we’ve compiled every (currently listed) outdoor concert in the Austin area, and we’ll continue to update it throughout the coming months. Get ready to get your face melted... in every way imaginable.

King Khan & the Shrines
King Khan & the Shrines | Flickr/Immergut Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Sumac Pure metal magic from the PNW.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

X Games & Music Experience Extreme sports meet rowdy shows, with performances by Blink-182, Logic, G-Eazy, and All Time Low.

Circuit of the Americas

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros With a new album (but sans their former frontwoman), the indie folk fave is back.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

Refused Swedish hardcore punk destined to rattle IKEA blinds within 500 miles.

The Mohawk

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

BØRNS One of the most popular SX acts returns with catchfire indie pop out of LA.

Stubb’s

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

The Hotelier A trio of Massholes producing “anti-pop.”

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Built to Spill Indie rock from ‘90s faves who returned to radio waves with a new album last year.

Stubb’s

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Rogue Wave California-sourced indie rock hitting Austin right after the April release of the band’s sixth album.

The Mohawk

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Psych rock from a band started by the singer of the Black Crowes (THEY WERE ON A BREAK!).

Historic Scoot Inn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

PUP Canadian punk rock... bring your eh game.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Steve Gunn One of Kurt Vile’s Violators shows off his singer-songwriter skills.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Toro y Moi (DJ set) Toro y Moi takes to the turntable.

Empire Control Room & Garage

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Old Crow Medicine Show Two words: “Wagon Wheel.”

Stubb’s

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Home Above Alt/pop punk outta small-town Texas.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

The Opiuo Band Straight-up danceable funk from the land down under.

Empire Control Room & Garage

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Solstice Festival A two-stage festival featuring art, activities, and Austin acts like Mother Falcon, Zeale, and more.

Pan Am Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Pity Sex Indie rockers with a brand-new album and a solid opening act in PWR BTTM.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

An Intimate Solo/Acoustic Listening Performance by Citizen Cope Cope’s blend of blues, folk, rock, and soul gets presented in a more personal way.

Stubb's

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5K Six-plus hours of live music from local bands like Quiet Company and Sweet Spirit (actual race optional).

Downtown Austin

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Lake Street Dive Multi-genre music from a quartet with Boston roots and a name based on dive bars.

Stubb’s

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Nothing Philly-founded rock that always goes to 11.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Kevin Morby Folk rock by the former frontman of The Babies and bassist of Woods.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

King Khan & The Shrines Psychedelic soul meets garage rock ‘n’ roll and frenetic theatrics by an energetic, obscure band fronted by a “spiritual guru.”

The Mohawk

Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse | Flickr/Jules Minus

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Mitski Powerfully melancholy melodies flow from this female indie rocker.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Spazmatics All of the ‘80s covers, all of the time

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Twenty One Pilots (with Mutemath) Platinum-certified rock/pop/rap from an angsty duo with seriously insane stage presence.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Bad Suns Cali-based alt rock from the guys behind the radio-repeated “Cardiac Arrest.”

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

White Lung After shaking stages during SXSW, the Canadian punk rockers return.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

L7 Lady-rock legends back at it in Austin after tearing it up last FFF.

The Mohawk

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Yoni and Geti Tonight this side project (a collaboration between rapper Serengeti and Yoni Wolf of WHY?) is the main attraction.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Ghostland Observatory Electricity, lights, and pulsing energy from one of Austin’s favorite duos.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Float Fest 2016 Two days of tubing and tunes featuring big names (Chromeo, Rick Ross, Santigold, and more) and Austin acts.

Cool River Ranch

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Slightly Stoopid (with SOJA and others) Summer-suited, 420-friendly dub/rock/blues.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Rhye Pitchfork-praised R&B from an LA-based duo.

The Mohawk

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Devil Wears Prada Christian music meets metal -- (p)raise the roof.

The Sidewinder

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Modest Mouse (with Brand New) Indie rock dating back to our O.C. stage combine with an old emo fave for a nostalgic Saturday.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Fitz & The Tantrums Energetic, danceable soul-pop fusion with old-school flair.

Stubb’s

Ko?n
Ko?n | Flickr/Gergely Csatari

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

KoЯn and Rob Zombie Proof it’s never too late to make your middle-school mosh pit dreams a Яeality.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

311 and Sublime with Rome, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds Reggae rock, punk ska, and bros in ponchos -- bring your buds and some bud.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Dixie Chicks Can’t-put-me-down country rock from a trio known for pipes and political commentary.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Wye Oak One guy, one girl, seriously dreamy indie rock.

The Mohawk

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Zac Brown Band (with Drake White and the Big Fire) Grammy-winning Southern rock and the perfect occasion for “a cold beer on a Friday night.”

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Hank Williams Jr. and Chris Stapleton One Southern rock legend and one 2015 triple CMA winner join forces for a summer tour.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Def Leppard (with REO Speedwagon and Tesla) Nearly four decades after initial formation, the English rockers show off their self-titled album, which reached No. 1 in 2015.

Austin360 Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Bat Fest An interesting array of music at a family-friendly fest with a unique headliner: 1.5 million bats.

Congress Avenue Bridge

