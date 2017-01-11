Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter

By Published On 12/03/2015 By Published On 12/03/2015
Mozart's Coffee Roasters

For many Austin folks, the one and only thing on their Winter to-do list is "hibernate" -- and that would be a mistake, because apart from the difficulty in putting on those fat reserves (where WILL they find enough burgers??) they'd also be missing out on these excellent events.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Mozart's Coffee Roasters

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3-Jan 4

Mozart’s Christmas Lights Show Starting at 6pm everyday at Mozart’s coffee shop, you can sip some of Austin’s best coffee while watching a ridiculously choreographed Christmas lights show. Bright lights, holiday music, and specialty hot chocolate (peppermint, pumpkin spice, cinnamon) will leave you with some hardcore holiday spirit.

Mozart's Coffee Roasters

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3-Jan 9

Ice Skate on the Plaza Take advantage of having Whole Food’s headquarters in Austin by skating atop their N. Lamar location. You can skate from 10am to 9pm daily on real ice and at the same time overlook a downtown with no real snow.

Whole Foods (N. Lamar)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

The Nutcracker Austin’s take on The Nutcracker is the longest-running in Texas. Costumes and sets are created throughout the year for your enjoyment this December. It’s a specular date idea.

The Long Center

Add
Stubb's Austin

Date

Event

Location

Dec 6 Sun

Gospel Brunch Live gospel music and a legendary Stubb’s buffett including migas, fried catfish, BBQ brisket, and Bloody Marys. If that isn’t something to look forward to this Sunday, you may be living in the wrong town.

Stubb’s Austin

Add
Austin Trail of Lights

Date

Event

Location

Dec 8 Tue

Austin Trail of Lights Austin’s Trail of Lights is what you get when you string over 2 million Christmas lights across Zilker Park’s 350 acres. The amazing display drew over 400,000 people last year, making it one of the 3 largest events in Austin for the year.

Zilker Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9 Wed

Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Trans-Siberian Orchestra heads to Austin to perform their classic “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” You’ve likely heard or seen the TSO, even if you don’t know it by name. They’ve sold over 10 million albums and 10 million live tickets. Now is your chance to find out why.

Frank Erwin Center

Add
Air Sex

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Air Sex National Finals What better way to heat up the cool months than watching dozens of “airsexuals” have intercourse with, you guessed it, air. Judged by an experienced panel of veterans (and comedians), even the worst routine will provide big laughs.

The Mohawk

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Big as Texas Short Film Festival The mission of the Big as Texas Short Film Festival (BATSFF) is to “strive to acknowledge as many high quality films as possible from all over the world.” The festival features dozens of great indie films, and awards some of the top from each year with a grand celebration including red carpet and director Q&As.

Southwest Theaters

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Luminations The wildflower center is turned into a winter wonderland by thousands of luminaries and lights. The event benefits the Wildlife Center, as well as Capital Area Food Bank, so you can get in the giving spirit surrounded by beauty.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 15 Tue

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar An Austin classic, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is two events in one: an art fair and music festival. Local music and local crafts from over 160 different artists make this one of the most Austin things you can do this winter.

Palmer Events Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 20 Sun

The Gospel According to Jazz Christmas Kirk Whalum, a 12 time Grammy nominated saxophonist, comes to Austin to feed your soul with his jazz renditions of holiday tunes.

One World Theater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 26 Sat

FInally go see Blue Man Group There is more to the Blue Man Group than Intel commercials. The group’s world renown act combines comedy, music, and theatrical performance into one of the most entertaining events on the event list this winter.  

The Long Center

Add

Flickr/Austin Chronicle

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1-10

Austin Free Week Hundreds of Austin bands showcase their skills in an annual event across downtown Austin. As you may have guessed, the shows are free and an easy way to keep the party going the first week of January.

Across downtown

Add
Flickr/Joshua Bousel

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

Austin Bacon And Beer Festival Central Texas creators of two year-round favorites, bacon and beer, come together for a magical day. Proceeds benefit the Capital Area Food Bank so you can feel good about yourself while gorging on dozens of swine-based dishes.

Fair Market

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26 Fri

Austin Jugglefest Now in its 23rd year, the Jugglefest is your opportunity to finally learn to juggle. Beyond that there are demonstrations from top jugglers, unicyclists, and other cool circus acts.

Texas School for the Deaf

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 27 Sat

Carnaval in Austin Samba and costumes are the day’s requirements at one of the biggest Brazilian carnaval celebrations outside Brazil. Originally created in the ‘70s by homesick Brazilian students, the festival now attracts over 5k attendees.

Palmer Events Center

Add

