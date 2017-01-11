Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Winter

For many Austin folks, the one and only thing on their Winter to-do list is "hibernate" -- and that would be a mistake, because apart from the difficulty in putting on those fat reserves (where WILL they find enough burgers??) they'd also be missing out on these excellent events.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 3-Jan 4
Mozart’s Christmas Lights Show Starting at 6pm everyday at Mozart’s coffee shop, you can sip some of Austin’s best coffee while watching a ridiculously choreographed Christmas lights show. Bright lights, holiday music, and specialty hot chocolate (peppermint, pumpkin spice, cinnamon) will leave you with some hardcore holiday spirit.
Dec 3-Jan 9
Ice Skate on the Plaza Take advantage of having Whole Food’s headquarters in Austin by skating atop their N. Lamar location. You can skate from 10am to 9pm daily on real ice and at the same time overlook a downtown with no real snow.
Dec 5 Sat
The Nutcracker Austin’s take on The Nutcracker is the longest-running in Texas. Costumes and sets are created throughout the year for your enjoyment this December. It’s a specular date idea.
Dec 6 Sun
Gospel Brunch Live gospel music and a legendary Stubb’s buffett including migas, fried catfish, BBQ brisket, and Bloody Marys. If that isn’t something to look forward to this Sunday, you may be living in the wrong town.
Dec 8 Tue
Austin Trail of Lights Austin’s Trail of Lights is what you get when you string over 2 million Christmas lights across Zilker Park’s 350 acres. The amazing display drew over 400,000 people last year, making it one of the 3 largest events in Austin for the year.
Dec 9 Wed
Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Trans-Siberian Orchestra heads to Austin to perform their classic “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” You’ve likely heard or seen the TSO, even if you don’t know it by name. They’ve sold over 10 million albums and 10 million live tickets. Now is your chance to find out why.
Dec 11 Fri
Air Sex National Finals What better way to heat up the cool months than watching dozens of “airsexuals” have intercourse with, you guessed it, air. Judged by an experienced panel of veterans (and comedians), even the worst routine will provide big laughs.
Dec 12 Sat
Big as Texas Short Film Festival The mission of the Big as Texas Short Film Festival (BATSFF) is to “strive to acknowledge as many high quality films as possible from all over the world.” The festival features dozens of great indie films, and awards some of the top from each year with a grand celebration including red carpet and director Q&As.
Dec 12 Sat
Luminations The wildflower center is turned into a winter wonderland by thousands of luminaries and lights. The event benefits the Wildlife Center, as well as Capital Area Food Bank, so you can get in the giving spirit surrounded by beauty.
Dec 15 Tue
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar An Austin classic, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is two events in one: an art fair and music festival. Local music and local crafts from over 160 different artists make this one of the most Austin things you can do this winter.
Dec 20 Sun
The Gospel According to Jazz Christmas Kirk Whalum, a 12 time Grammy nominated saxophonist, comes to Austin to feed your soul with his jazz renditions of holiday tunes.
Dec 26 Sat
FInally go see Blue Man Group There is more to the Blue Man Group than Intel commercials. The group’s world renown act combines comedy, music, and theatrical performance into one of the most entertaining events on the event list this winter.
Jan 1-10
Austin Free Week Hundreds of Austin bands showcase their skills in an annual event across downtown Austin. As you may have guessed, the shows are free and an easy way to keep the party going the first week of January.
Jan 24 Sun
Austin Bacon And Beer Festival Central Texas creators of two year-round favorites, bacon and beer, come together for a magical day. Proceeds benefit the Capital Area Food Bank so you can feel good about yourself while gorging on dozens of swine-based dishes.
Feb 26 Fri
Austin Jugglefest Now in its 23rd year, the Jugglefest is your opportunity to finally learn to juggle. Beyond that there are demonstrations from top jugglers, unicyclists, and other cool circus acts.
Feb 27 Sat
Carnaval in Austin Samba and costumes are the day’s requirements at one of the biggest Brazilian carnaval celebrations outside Brazil. Originally created in the ‘70s by homesick Brazilian students, the festival now attracts over 5k attendees.
