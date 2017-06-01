Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin This Summer

Forget overpriced Jujubes and useless front row seating: the outdoor movie experience is where it's at. Sneak some beverages, hit a food truck, throw down a blanket and catch a flick under the stars. These are all the listings coming up this summer, and they are all FREE.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Fri

Sing BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Sing Lake Kyle Park BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Fri

The Wild Life Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

El Salido Pool

The Wild Life El Salido Pool Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Tue

The Wizard of Oz BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Wizard of Oz San Marcos Plaza Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Sat

Shark Tale Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted, BYO floatation device

Williams Drive Pool

Shark Tale Williams Drive Pool Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted, BYO floatation device

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Tue

The Secret Life of Pets BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

San Marcos Plaza Park

The Secret Life of Pets San Marcos Plaza Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Wed

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

The Long Center

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD The Long Center Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Tue

Little Giants BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

San Marcos Plaza Park

Little Giants San Marcos Plaza Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Wed

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

The Long Center

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD The Long Center Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

Wall-E
Wall-E | Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Thu

Aladdin BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating

Patterson Park

Aladdin Patterson Park BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Fri

Captain America: Civil War BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Captain America: Civil War Lake Kyle Park BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Tue

Storks BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

San Marcos Plaza Park

Storks San Marcos Plaza Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Thu

Mighty Ducks BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating

Dick Nichols District Park

Mighty Ducks Dick Nichols District Park BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Fri

Moana Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

El Salido Pool

Moana El Salido Pool Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Fri

The Jungle Book BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

San Gabriel Park

The Jungle Book San Gabriel Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Tue

WALL-E BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

San Marcos Plaza Park

WALL-E San Marcos Plaza Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Wed

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

The Long Center

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD The Long Center Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Wed

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

The Long Center

Sound & Cinema: Film TBD The Long Center Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Fri

Moana Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

Dive In Movie at the Kyle Pool

Moana Dive In Movie at the Kyle Pool Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

Finding Dory
Finding Dory | Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Fri

A League Of Their Own BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Robin Bledsoe Park

A League Of Their Own Robin Bledsoe Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Fri

Finding Dory Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

El Salido Pool

Finding Dory El Salido Pool Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Fri

Beauty & The Beast BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Lake Kyle Park

Beauty & The Beast Lake Kyle Park BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Fri

Zootopia BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

San Gabriel Park

Zootopia San Gabriel Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Sat

A Dog's Purpose BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Robin Bledsoe Park

A Dog's Purpose Robin Bledsoe Park BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating

Emily Beyda is an Austin based food writer who is currently at work on her first novel.

