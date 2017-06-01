Every Free Outdoor Movie Screening in Austin This Summer

Forget overpriced Jujubes and useless front row seating: the outdoor movie experience is where it's at. Sneak some beverages, hit a food truck, throw down a blanket and catch a flick under the stars. These are all the listings coming up this summer, and they are all FREE.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
The Wild Life Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted
El Salido Pool
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Tue
The Wizard of Oz BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior
San Marcos Plaza Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
Shark Tale Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted, BYO floatation device
Williams Drive Pool
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
The Secret Life of Pets BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior
San Marcos Plaza Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Wed
Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating
The Long Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Little Giants BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating, pre-movie activities one hour prior
San Marcos Plaza Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Wed
Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating
The Long Center
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Captain America: Civil War BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Mighty Ducks BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating
Dick Nichols District Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Fri
The Jungle Book BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating
San Gabriel Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Wed
Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating
The Long Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Wed
Sound & Cinema: Film TBD Food Trucks, live music, blanket/chair seating
The Long Center
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Fri
A League Of Their Own BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating
Robin Bledsoe Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Fri
Finding Dory Swimming, no food or alcohol permitted
El Salido Pool
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Fri
Beauty & The Beast BYO Picnic, blanket/chair seating, camping
Lake Kyle Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Sat
A Dog's Purpose BYO Picnic, concessions, blanket/chair seating
Robin Bledsoe Park
