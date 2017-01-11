Everything You Must Do in Austin This Summer

Wed

Pack a picnic and hit the park for Blues on the Green One of the most popular recurring events in Austin, KGSR's Blues on the Green is in its 26th season, and each summer brings some of Austin's favorite performers to perform at Zilker Park. This specific evening features Wild Child and Max Frost, while in upcoming months, you can catch Hayes Carll with Carson McHone (July 13th) and Sweet Spirit with The Suffers (August 3rd). Much like ACL, BOTG makes for a fun, sweaty, and crowded music experience, but there a few critical differences: dogs are welcome, you can bring your own food, and -- best of all -- it’s free. (We know that news is music to your ears.)

