Get Cheery and Bright at These Holiday Festivities in Austin

Holiday Performances and Shows in Austin

November 17–December 21

ZACH Theatre

For those who desire a bit more dialogue in their Navidad narrative, the ZACH’s musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol, is the perfect option. In this production, the renowned story is paired with new musical numbers, which add up to an evening that will strike the holiday humbug out of any Scrooge.

December 2–23

The Long Center for the Performing Arts

Get your festive spirit on point by sashaying to the Long Center to watch Ballet Austin take on the classic, Tchaikovsky-scored ballet, The Nutcracker. The sugar plum event is made even sweeter by the fact that the dancers are accompanied by live versions of the tunes, performed by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

December 2

The Paramount Theatre, $29

The classic comic strip characters meld with classical music for three performances where the Austin Music Chamber Center will be playing the tunes from Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, a.k.a. the music you watched Linus and your other favorites bob their little cartoon bodies around joyously. Alongside the immensely talented pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, and drummer Scott Laningham, there will be a special appearance by Snoopy himself.

December 4

The Paramount Theatre, $36

Spread Christmas cheer for all to hear (and see) by taking part in the Paramount’s annual Elf Pub Run. Don your best Buddy-inspired athletic gear, and get ready to run, jog, or walk .7 miles from the landmark theatre to a Candy Cane Forest pop-up. Once there, the holiday movie magic continues with caroling, a snowball fight, and a costume contest. And, you’d be a cotton-headed ninny muggins to think the day would end without a celebratory beer at a screening of the iconic Will Ferrell film. If cardio makes you an angry elf, you can forgo the trek altogether by hopping on a VIP party bus between locations.

December 7–9

The Continental Club, $15–$20

There’s certainly no more Austin way to celebrate the holidays than catching some local live music at a legendary venue. And that is exactly what is going down at The Continental Club for their multi-night music event, Keep Austin Cheer’d. Taking the stage amongst the retro-inspired, vintage holiday decor are hometown favorites like TC Superstar, THEBROSFRESH, The Past Lives, and Lady Dan. Bringing some Christmas care to the mix is the fact that the whole event is a benefit for Austin non-profit, Casa Marianella, which works to provide services and housing to displaced migrants within our community.