Ready to dive down a rabbit hole? An immersive tea party is coming to Austin, and it’s set to be a bibulous childhood dream come true. But you’ll need to be quick: Fever’s Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party has already wowed 50,000 brew-loving guests in New York, London, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and the Austin launch, taking place at Eastside artist space, Indra’s Awarehouse, is one of the most hotly anticipated events in town, with a waitlist building for months. “Austin has always been on our radar, and after having such a good experience in Dallas it seemed like the place for us,” says Anderson Lawfer, the event’s Artistic Director. Tickets for the Austin pop-up were finally released on August 10 at 9 am.

The 90-minute limited-run extravaganza brings the classic Lewis Carroll story, Alice in Wonderland to life, whereby guests step into an immersive world of outlandish costumes, peculiar characters, and of course, tea party finger-bites. “We’ve all wanted to join the Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and March Hare at their tea party, and now we can,” says Anderson. “We’ll play games, drink gin, and have a perfectly mad time.” Actors playing the Mad Hatter, Hare, Dormouse, and Tweedles guide guests through the experience. “Think of this event as dinner theater but for craft cocktails,” says Katie-Rose Watson who reviewed the Dallas experience on her blog, The Rose Table. “The main room had flower murals, fun lighting, and an entire ceiling full of whimsical flowers...The website stated that there would be no food at the event, so color me startled when we were given three culinary bites to pair with our tea: a tostada, Pao de Queijo, and Mexican Elote Cup. The latter was my favorite.” Watson also adds that she “appreciated how far apart guests were seated.”

Tea-infused cocktail samples include The Smoking Caterpillar (gin, triple sec, cranberry, green tea, limeade, absinthe, and rosemary), The Pool of Tears (gin, syrup, hibiscus flower tea, limeade, and St Germain), and the Drink Me (gin, vermouth, Aperol, and strawberry limeade), with mocktail versions available for the teetotalers. “Some people hear gin and think of an old fashioned gin and tonic, but these drinks are from Wonderland and special attention has been paid to make these delicious for even non-gin drinkers,” says Anderson. Guests are encouraged to bring their own hats, however, there will also be a selection of props to borrow at the event.

Fever’s Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party will begin in September 2022 and run from Thursdays to Sundays until the end of November. Ticket prices start at $56, and will include the 90-minute experience hosted by the Hatter and friends, three craft tea cocktails served in teacups, finger bites, and if required, loan of a Mad Hatter hat. Tickets are available here.