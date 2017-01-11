12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This August

Sat

Austin Pet Expo If you live in Austin and you don’t have a four-legged friend then you are in the minority. For the rest of the city, head over the Austin Pet Expo for a weekend of vendors, entertainment, and workshops, plus you can even adopt another pet. The best thing is that this is a free event. Cat hoarders need not apply.

Palmer Events Center

Austin Pet Expo Palmer Events Center If you live in Austin and you don’t have a four-legged friend then you are in the minority. For the rest of the city, head over the Austin Pet Expo for a weekend of vendors, entertainment, and workshops, plus you can even adopt another pet. The best thing is that this is a free event. Cat hoarders need not apply.