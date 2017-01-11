12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This August

Austin’s always got a lot of stuff going on -- but here are a dozen things you absolutely need to do this August (besides sweat).
Beer by the Bay Music Festival If you can imagine a weekend of Texas country music and unlimited food & beer then you basically just imagined the Beer by the Bay Music Festival. Expect Texas music legends like Asleep at the Wheel, Dale Watson, and more.
Austin Pet Expo If you live in Austin and you don’t have a four-legged friend then you are in the minority. For the rest of the city, head over the Austin Pet Expo for a weekend of vendors, entertainment, and workshops, plus you can even adopt another pet. The best thing is that this is a free event. Cat hoarders need not apply.
Austin Duck Derby Adopt a rubber duck and watch it float down Lady Bird Lake at the Austin Duck Derby. This great event raises money for the Austin Boys & Girls Club Foundation and you can win some pretty great prizes if your duck is one of the first 10 across the finish line.
Austin Ice Cream Festival Blue Bell's production hiatus has broken a lot of hearts. Luckily, the Austin Ice Cream Festival is here to ease your mourning. Don’t worry Blue Bell, we still love you!
25th Annual Lake Travis Flight If you can manage to wake up early on a Saturday morning then head down to Lake Travis to see dozens of hot-air balloons take flight. It is a pretty spectacular sight to see a hot-air balloon up close so don’t miss this opportunity. You can sleep in on Sunday.
City-wide Garage Sale No need for driving around neighborhoods and sweating as you rummage through some stranger's collection of junk. You’ll find hundreds of vendor booths so get ready to make Macklemore jealous with your tag-popping skills.
Blues on the Green Say goodbye to this season of Blues on the Green with Shakey Graves. The free event takes place every summer bi-weekly in Zilker Park. The end of Blues on the Green is a sign that summer is almost over but don’t let it get you down, the Austin City Limits Festival will be here soon.
11th Annual Austin Bat Fest Live music, vendors, and tons of people in bat costumes are expected, and if the mood is right attendees will see a million-plus Mexican free-tailed bats come swarming out from underneath the bridge.
Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Vendors will offer up their tongue-melting-est concoctions to those brave enough to try, while live music will keep the festival entertained. This is pretty much a free event, just bring three canned goods to donate to the Capital Area Food Bank of Texas.
Float Fest 2015 If you want to enjoy a music festival with a great lineup but want to stay cool while doing so, head out to the Float Fest where you can see the likes of Phantogram, Ghostland Observatory, and Bun B, all while floating on the river.
25th Annual Austin Pride Parade Join the fun as the parade kicks off at the state capitol building and strolls down Congress Ave eventually making its way to Republic Square Park.
Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival The National Beer of Texas is bringing together a traveling roadshow of great music and cold beer... and while it’s a free event, for $25 you can guarantee your entrance. You might want to spend the cash because you are not going to want to miss this.
