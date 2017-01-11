Events

The Absolute Best Things to Do in Austin This November

Fun Fun Fun Fest

Sure, you could limit your November activities to eating turkey and having awkwardly strained conversations with relatives, or you could devour some BBQ, crowd surf, and have a multi-course dinner inside of a giant cube as well. Be happy you live in Austin so you can choose the latter. 

Courtesy of Jeff Amador

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

TMBBQ Sample BBQ from the likes of Franklin, Lamberts, La Barbecue, Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, and more, as well as desserts from Crown Royal, Gourdoughs, Tiny Pies, and Dude, Sweet Chocolate. Get your tickets before they sell out.

Long Center

Austin Film Festival

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Catch some flicks Yep, it’s the 22nd Annual Austin Film Festival. Be among the first to see the badass films everyone will be talking about next year. See the full schedule and get your tickets.

Various Locations

Courtesy of Monkey Town

Date

Event

Location

Nov 4 Wed

Get Dinner in a Cube Legendary NYC cinema & dining installation Monkey Town 6 comes to Austin for a three-month run. The audience sits inside a massive 27ft cube, watching a two-hour multi-channel video program, dining on four- or five-course menus from Chef Sonya Coté (of Eden East and Hillside Farmacy). Tickets here!

2416 East 6th St.

Fun Fun Fun Fest

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6-8

Have an F-ing good time Now in it’s 10th year, Fun Fun Fun Fest encompasses music, comedy, food, action sports, and poster art into a three-day experience that shouldn’t be missed. This year’s music headliners include: Jane’s Addiction, Wu-Tang Clan, Chromeo, Cheap Trick, NOFX, Grimes, Future Islands, L7, CHVRCHES, and more. Tickets!

Auditorium Shores

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Wine & Swine More than two dozen top chefs from Austin and Central Texas will prepare whole hogs and pork dishes for the Austin Food & Wine Alliance’s 5th Annual Wine & Swine pig roast. Tickets here.

Star Hill Ranch

Big Medium

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Peep some amazing street art E.A.S.T. is a self-guided art tour that takes place over two weekends. Just pick up a map and discover new artistic talent, see working studios, learn about artists' tools, techniques, and inspirations, and explore unique exhibition spaces and local businesses.

Various Locations

The Wine & Food Foundation of Texas

Date

Event

Location

Nov 18 Wed

Catch some music vids on a rooftop Join Austin’s music community at the new Hotel Van Zandt for their first rooftop screening of 13 award-winning music videos from the AMVFest award winners, plus new world premieres all on one big screen. It’s free -- RSVP now!

Hotel Van Zandt

Date

Event

Location

Nov 19 Thu

Drink “Big Reds & Bubbles” BR&B features a dazzling array of some of the world’s finest champagnes, sparkling wines, and “big reds.” Over a dozen of Austin’s finest chefs participate, pulling out all culinary stops, plus there’ll be live music, and a silent auction. Get your tickets now!

Driskill Hotel

Architects of Air

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

Get surreal Architects of Air return to the Long Center with their new giant, inflatable artwork: Pentalum. This life-sized sculpture is interactive, trippy, AND will look crazy-cool in your Instagram feed. Check out photos and get tickets.

Long Center

