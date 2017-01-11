9 Things You Must Do in Austin This April

Sat

Third Annual Waller Creek Pop-Up Picnic Palm Park (711 E 3rd St) What better way to celebrate spring and your love of great food than at a picnic catered by Austin’s brightest stars. Reserve your picnic lunch from the following: Franklin, Justine’s, Uchi/Uchiko, Sway, La Condesa, Home Slice Pizza, Lucy’s Fried Chicken, St. Philip... among many, many of the best restaurants in town. There will be vinyl playing, friendly blanket neighbors, AND proceeds go to Waller Creek Conservancy! Reserve your meal now!