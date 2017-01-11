Events

9 Things You Must Do in Austin This April

By Published On 04/02/2015 By Published On 04/02/2015
Flickr/swnktstic

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Hopefully your SXSW hangover has faded and you're ready to grab April by the horns. (Get it? Because Taurus is the sign of the bull and begins in April? Nothing? Whatever?). Anyway... make the most of the month with these nine can't-miss Austin happenings.

Related

related

The 10 Best Nachos In Austin

related

6 Austin Beverages So Boozy There’s a Limit

related

The 10 Naughtiest Things You Can Do In Austin

related

The 10 Best Nachos In Austin
Mortified

Date

Event

Location

Apr 3-4

Mortified ATX Adults get on stage and share their most embarrassing childhood "artifacts" -- we’re talking diaries, journals, poems, letters, and art. Mortified is a worldwide hit, with shows from LA to Sweden.

Spider House Cafe & Ballroom

Mortified ATX Spider House Cafe & Ballroom Adults get on stage and share their most embarrassing childhood "artifacts" -- we’re talking diaries, journals, poems, letters, and art. Mortified is a worldwide hit, with shows from LA to Sweden.

Add
Micklethwait Craft Meats

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Live Fire! Experience Austin's premier meat-centric, live-fire cooking event in the Texas Hill Country with live music, premium wines, spirited cocktails, craft brews, and chef mastery to support culinary grants. Chefs include talent from Austin favorites: The Salt Lick, Micklethwait Craft Meats, laV, Lenoir, Red Star Southern, Salt & Time, and Sway... just to name a few!

Salt Lick Pecan Grove Pavilion

Live Fire! Salt Lick Pecan Grove Pavilion Experience Austin's premier meat-centric, live-fire cooking event in the Texas Hill Country with live music, premium wines, spirited cocktails, craft brews, and chef mastery to support culinary grants. Chefs include talent from Austin favorites: The Salt Lick, Micklethwait Craft Meats, laV, Lenoir, Red Star Southern, Salt & Time, and Sway... just to name a few!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Fri

Euphoria Fest Euphoria Music Festival is a three-day music and camping festival/rave that takes place at Carson Creek Ranch, with groundbreaking electronic/rock acts taking place under the stars. Get ready to dance.

Carson Creek Ranch

Euphoria Fest Carson Creek Ranch Euphoria Music Festival is a three-day music and camping festival/rave that takes place at Carson Creek Ranch, with groundbreaking electronic/rock acts taking place under the stars. Get ready to dance.

Add
Game of Thrones

Date

Event

Location

Apr 12 Sun

Game of Thrones premiere screening It’s the one we’ve been waiting for! Season 5, episode 1; grab your crew and head over to The North Door. Not only do they have a 25ft screen, but also beer, booze, and pizza! The screening is free to the public.

The North Door

Game of Thrones premiere screening The North Door It’s the one we’ve been waiting for! Season 5, episode 1; grab your crew and head over to The North Door. Not only do they have a 25ft screen, but also beer, booze, and pizza! The screening is free to the public.

Add
Flickr/austinfoodbank

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17-19

Austin Reggae Festival This three-day festival will include live reggae music and food, representing multiple cultures, along with an eclectic arts & crafts market.

Auditorium Shores

Austin Reggae Festival Auditorium Shores This three-day festival will include live reggae music and food, representing multiple cultures, along with an eclectic arts & crafts market.

Add

related

6 Austin Beverages So Boozy There’s a Limit
Nicole Mlakar

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Third Annual Waller Creek Pop-Up Picnic What better way to celebrate spring and your love of great food than at a picnic catered by Austin’s brightest stars. Reserve your picnic lunch from the following: Franklin, Justine’s, Uchi/Uchiko, Sway, La Condesa, Home Slice Pizza, Lucy’s Fried Chicken, St. Philip... among many, many of the best restaurants in town. There will be vinyl playing, friendly blanket neighbors, AND proceeds go to Waller Creek Conservancy! Reserve your meal now! 

Palm Park (711 E 3rd St)

Third Annual Waller Creek Pop-Up Picnic Palm Park (711 E 3rd St) What better way to celebrate spring and your love of great food than at a picnic catered by Austin’s brightest stars. Reserve your picnic lunch from the following: Franklin, Justine’s, Uchi/Uchiko, Sway, La Condesa, Home Slice Pizza, Lucy’s Fried Chicken, St. Philip... among many, many of the best restaurants in town. There will be vinyl playing, friendly blanket neighbors, AND proceeds go to Waller Creek Conservancy! Reserve your meal now! 

Add
Untapped Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Untapped Austin Untapped Austin is a festival for anyone who loves both craft beer and music. This year, you can expect over 200 unique beers from more than 65 breweries and performances from Phosphorescent, Black Joe Lewis, Bear Hands, and more!

Carson Creek Ranch

Untapped Austin Carson Creek Ranch Untapped Austin is a festival for anyone who loves both craft beer and music. This year, you can expect over 200 unique beers from more than 65 breweries and performances from Phosphorescent, Black Joe Lewis, Bear Hands, and more!

Add
Austin Food + Wine Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24-26

Austin Food & Wine Festival Austin’s biggest culinary event of the year is back with demos, nighttime events like "Rock Your Taco" and "Taste of Texas," and a huge food-/beverage-/wine-sampling area from local and national standouts. You can expect to mingle with all the chefs, both from your favorite dinner spot and from your favorite food-centric TV program.

Auditorium Shores & Republic Square Park

Austin Food & Wine Festival Auditorium Shores & Republic Square Park Austin’s biggest culinary event of the year is back with demos, nighttime events like "Rock Your Taco" and "Taste of Texas," and a huge food-/beverage-/wine-sampling area from local and national standouts. You can expect to mingle with all the chefs, both from your favorite dinner spot and from your favorite food-centric TV program.

Add
Art Alliance Austin

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25-26

Art City Austin 2015 For the 65th year, Art Alliance ATX presents Art City Austin, taking place on Cesar Chavez St, Downtown. Check out the art fair that represents over 100 recognized artists who work in many different mediums. Pair that with live music presented by KUTX, food trucks, and more wholesome goodness.

Downtown Austin

Art City Austin 2015 Downtown Austin For the 65th year, Art Alliance ATX presents Art City Austin, taking place on Cesar Chavez St, Downtown. Check out the art fair that represents over 100 recognized artists who work in many different mediums. Pair that with live music presented by KUTX, food trucks, and more wholesome goodness.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like