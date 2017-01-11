Events

Fast Cars, Lederhosen, and BBQ: The Best Things to Do in Austin This Fall

By Published On 09/17/2015 By Published On 09/17/2015
Austoberfest

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Yep, fall is here, which means that it’s now just about bearable to go out of your apartment. And guess what? That’s where most of Austin’s coolest events are held! (Note we said MOST.) Here are the ones you don’t want to miss in the coming season.

Related

related

The Best Austin Restaurant for Every Cuisine

related

Every Free Museum in Austin

related

The Best Date Spot in Each Austin ‘Hood

related

The Best Austin Restaurant for Every Cuisine
KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Thu

Watch freaky acrobats Cirque du Soleil returns to Austin with Zoosa, to tell the story of a loner’s search for his place in the world, through the time-honored medium of throwing themselves insanely around the stage.

Circuit of The Americas

Watch freaky acrobats Circuit of The Americas Cirque du Soleil returns to Austin with Zoosa, to tell the story of a loner’s search for his place in the world, through the time-honored medium of throwing themselves insanely around the stage.

Add
ACL Music Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2-11

Get some tunes Somehow outdoing itself year after year, this year’s Austin City Limits features performances by Drake, the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Weeknd, Deadmau5, Alt-J, Hozier, and many, many more. Weekends only.

Zilker Park

Get some tunes Zilker Park Somehow outdoing itself year after year, this year’s Austin City Limits features performances by Drake, the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Weeknd, Deadmau5, Alt-J, Hozier, and many, many more. Weekends only.

Add
Dia Muertos ATX

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Live a little Don your best face paint and head towards the river. Austin’s Day of the Dead celebration is your chance to remember friends and family who have died, all while enjoying live music, face painting, art exhibits, and other live performances all on the shores of Lady Bird Lake.

Fiesta Gardens

Live a little Fiesta Gardens Don your best face paint and head towards the river. Austin’s Day of the Dead celebration is your chance to remember friends and family who have died, all while enjoying live music, face painting, art exhibits, and other live performances all on the shores of Lady Bird Lake.

Add
Austoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Put on your lederhosen Beer, sausages, women in dirndls. Yes, it’s AustOberfest, and yes, given the German heritage in the area, and the BBQ prow of the locals, it is going to be spectacular.  

Scholz Garten

Put on your lederhosen Scholz Garten Beer, sausages, women in dirndls. Yes, it’s AustOberfest, and yes, given the German heritage in the area, and the BBQ prow of the locals, it is going to be spectacular.  

Add

related

Every Free Museum in Austin
Texas Book Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17-18

Book it The Texas Book Fest is here. Over 40k lit-lovers descend upon Austin to enjoy readings, autograph sessions, panel discussions, and vendor exhibits from over 250 authors from across the globe.

Capitol Building/Downtown

Book it Capitol Building/Downtown The Texas Book Fest is here. Over 40k lit-lovers descend upon Austin to enjoy readings, autograph sessions, panel discussions, and vendor exhibits from over 250 authors from across the globe.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23-25

Watch something high octane The country's first purpose-built F1 track happens to be here in Austin. There is no better time to check it out than when all the top Formula One drivers come to town for the United States Grand Prix.

Circuit of The Americas

Watch something high octane Circuit of The Americas The country's first purpose-built F1 track happens to be here in Austin. There is no better time to check it out than when all the top Formula One drivers come to town for the United States Grand Prix.

Add
Austin Film Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Thu

Catch some flicks Cinephiles unite for this year’s 22nd anniversary of the Austin Film Festival. Come enjoy world premieres, local creations, and expert panels held in some of Austin’s most prestigious theaters.

Downtown

Catch some flicks Downtown Cinephiles unite for this year’s 22nd anniversary of the Austin Film Festival. Come enjoy world premieres, local creations, and expert panels held in some of Austin’s most prestigious theaters.

Add
Texas Monthly

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Gorge yourself on BBQ No season would be complete without BBQ, and Texas Monthly does its part by gathering the top 50 BBQ joints from around Texas to showcase their meat, complete with live music, cold beer, and plenty of BBQ insights.

The Long Center

Gorge yourself on BBQ The Long Center No season would be complete without BBQ, and Texas Monthly does its part by gathering the top 50 BBQ joints from around Texas to showcase their meat, complete with live music, cold beer, and plenty of BBQ insights.

Add

related

The Best Date Spot in Each Austin ‘Hood
Fun Fun Fun Fest

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6-8

Have Fun Fun Fun A self-described “mega radical” music festival, this year’s 10th anniversary of Fun Fun Fun Fest includes performances from everybody from Wu-Tang Clan to NOFX to D’Angelo. But don’t take it from us -- let Bill Nye convince you.

Auditorium Shores

Have Fun Fun Fun Auditorium Shores A self-described “mega radical” music festival, this year’s 10th anniversary of Fun Fun Fun Fest includes performances from everybody from Wu-Tang Clan to NOFX to D’Angelo. But don’t take it from us -- let Bill Nye convince you.

Add
The Brooklyn Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Nov 9-15

Drink glorious beer It’s a week of “parties, comedy, pop-up supper clubs and enlightening discussions, all featuring humanity’s favorite beverage.” That really says it all, but you should still find out more here.

Multiple locations

Drink glorious beer Multiple locations It’s a week of “parties, comedy, pop-up supper clubs and enlightening discussions, all featuring humanity’s favorite beverage.” That really says it all, but you should still find out more here.

Add
Big Medium

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14-22

Embark on the East Austin Studio Tour Dozens of local artists open up their studios (camps and castles alike) in this annual self-guided art tour. The free event takes place all over the East Side and is a great way to explore local artists and businesses. Weekends only.

Various locations, East Austin

Embark on the East Austin Studio Tour Various locations, East Austin Dozens of local artists open up their studios (camps and castles alike) in this annual self-guided art tour. The free event takes place all over the East Side and is a great way to explore local artists and businesses. Weekends only.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like