Fast Cars, Lederhosen, and BBQ: The Best Things to Do in Austin This Fall

Yep, fall is here, which means that it’s now just about bearable to go out of your apartment. And guess what? That’s where most of Austin’s coolest events are held! (Note we said MOST.) Here are the ones you don’t want to miss in the coming season.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Watch freaky acrobats Cirque du Soleil returns to Austin with Zoosa, to tell the story of a loner’s search for his place in the world, through the time-honored medium of throwing themselves insanely around the stage.
Oct 2-11
Get some tunes Somehow outdoing itself year after year, this year’s Austin City Limits features performances by Drake, the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Weeknd, Deadmau5, Alt-J, Hozier, and many, many more. Weekends only.
Zilker Park
Oct 17 Sat
Live a little Don your best face paint and head towards the river. Austin’s Day of the Dead celebration is your chance to remember friends and family who have died, all while enjoying live music, face painting, art exhibits, and other live performances all on the shores of Lady Bird Lake.
Fiesta Gardens
Oct 17 Sat
Put on your lederhosen Beer, sausages, women in dirndls. Yes, it’s AustOberfest, and yes, given the German heritage in the area, and the BBQ prow of the locals, it is going to be spectacular.
Oct 17-18
Book it The Texas Book Fest is here. Over 40k lit-lovers descend upon Austin to enjoy readings, autograph sessions, panel discussions, and vendor exhibits from over 250 authors from across the globe.
Capitol Building/Downtown
Oct 23-25
Watch something high octane The country's first purpose-built F1 track happens to be here in Austin. There is no better time to check it out than when all the top Formula One drivers come to town for the United States Grand Prix.
Oct 29 Thu
Catch some flicks Cinephiles unite for this year’s 22nd anniversary of the Austin Film Festival. Come enjoy world premieres, local creations, and expert panels held in some of Austin’s most prestigious theaters.
Downtown
Nov 1 Sun
Gorge yourself on BBQ No season would be complete without BBQ, and Texas Monthly does its part by gathering the top 50 BBQ joints from around Texas to showcase their meat, complete with live music, cold beer, and plenty of BBQ insights.
The Long Center
Nov 6-8
Have Fun Fun Fun A self-described “mega radical” music festival, this year’s 10th anniversary of Fun Fun Fun Fest includes performances from everybody from Wu-Tang Clan to NOFX to D’Angelo. But don’t take it from us -- let Bill Nye convince you.
Auditorium Shores
Nov 9-15
Drink glorious beer It’s a week of “parties, comedy, pop-up supper clubs and enlightening discussions, all featuring humanity’s favorite beverage.” That really says it all, but you should still find out more here.
Multiple locations
Nov 14-22
Embark on the East Austin Studio Tour Dozens of local artists open up their studios (camps and castles alike) in this annual self-guided art tour. The free event takes place all over the East Side and is a great way to explore local artists and businesses. Weekends only.
Various locations, East Austin
