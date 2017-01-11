Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Austin This Spring

By Published On 03/15/2016 By Published On 03/15/2016
Austin rodeo, man riding bull
Rodeo Austin

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Springtime in Austin is immaculate. We’re finally in that few-month gap where the weather is not too hot, not too cold. All your out-of-town friends are texting to ask for a last-minute place to crash for SXSW (time to reconsider doing Airbnb?). Here's how best to take advantage of everything this time of year has to offer.

Related

related

The Essential Apps for Living in Austin

related

So You're Feeling a Little Stressed? Let the Most Beautiful Places in Austin Relax You.

related

32 Things to Do in Austin for Under $10

related

The Essential Apps for Living in Austin
performers at SXSW
Courtesy of Calliope Musicals

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

SXSW If you’re unaware this is about to happen, you’re in for quite the surprise. The city's population quadruples, while every available square foot is converted into a party venue. Not sure what events to hit up? Consult our handy insider's guide.

Citywide

SXSW Citywide If you’re unaware this is about to happen, you’re in for quite the surprise. The city's population quadruples, while every available square foot is converted into a party venue. Not sure what events to hit up? Consult our handy insider's guide.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Rodeo Austin This is what you came to Texas for! Bust out the boots and the 10-gallon hat, and get ready to rodeo. Established in 1938, Rodeo Austin is one of Austin’s oldest entertainment events, complete with live music ranging from Texas country to punk rock.

Travis County Expo Center

Rodeo Austin Travis County Expo Center This is what you came to Texas for! Bust out the boots and the 10-gallon hat, and get ready to rodeo. Established in 1938, Rodeo Austin is one of Austin’s oldest entertainment events, complete with live music ranging from Texas country to punk rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

St. Patrick’s Day Austin There is no green beer to be found at this authentic St. Paddy’s Day celebration. The largest celebration in Central Texas, including “International and Local Stars of Celtic Music on Two Covered Stages,” is presented by the Celtic Cultural Center and keeps everything authentic Irish.

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms

St. Patrick’s Day Austin Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms There is no green beer to be found at this authentic St. Paddy’s Day celebration. The largest celebration in Central Texas, including “International and Local Stars of Celtic Music on Two Covered Stages,” is presented by the Celtic Cultural Center and keeps everything authentic Irish.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28-Apr 24

Sweet Berry Farm What better way to celebrate the great weather than picking your own strawberries? Out at Sweet Berry Farm, you can fill up on berries and enjoy other attractions, including goats in trees. (Dates listed are for peak season.)

Sweet Berry Farm

Sweet Berry Farm Sweet Berry Farm What better way to celebrate the great weather than picking your own strawberries? Out at Sweet Berry Farm, you can fill up on berries and enjoy other attractions, including goats in trees. (Dates listed are for peak season.)

Add
performers at fusebox festival
Fusebox Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Wed

Fusebox Festival Fusebox festival is a hybrid festival set up to celebrate all the arts. Venues are spread throughout town, and feature performances and exhibitions in theater, music, art, film, writing, and more.

Citywide

Fusebox Festival Citywide Fusebox festival is a hybrid festival set up to celebrate all the arts. Venues are spread throughout town, and feature performances and exhibitions in theater, music, art, film, writing, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 7 Thu

Round Rock Express baseball game Go cheer on the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and see the stars before they’re stars. With daily specials ranging from $1 hot dogs and sodas to free fireworks displays, the games are an inexpensive way to enjoy (almost) professional sports. Games run through September 5.

Dell Field

Round Rock Express baseball game Dell Field Go cheer on the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and see the stars before they’re stars. With daily specials ranging from $1 hot dogs and sodas to free fireworks displays, the games are an inexpensive way to enjoy (almost) professional sports. Games run through September 5.

Add
Euphoria Festival in Austin
Euphoria Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 7-10

Euphoria Fest Euphoria has grown to become one of the biggest electronic and hip-hop music festivals in Texas. The 2016 lineup features Above & Beyond, Bassnectar, Dillon Francis, STS9, GRiZ, Juicy J, Tycho, and many more.

Carson Creek Ranch

Euphoria Fest Carson Creek Ranch Euphoria has grown to become one of the biggest electronic and hip-hop music festivals in Texas. The 2016 lineup features Above & Beyond, Bassnectar, Dillon Francis, STS9, GRiZ, Juicy J, Tycho, and many more.

Add
motorcycle racer at MotoGP
MotoGP

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Fri

MotoGP MotoGP is the crazy brother of the motorcycle racing world. All the bikes are custom made and built for the GP series. The fans are loud, rowdy, and ready to watch these 240-horsepower machines fly around the track.

Circuit of the Americas

MotoGP Circuit of the Americas MotoGP is the crazy brother of the motorcycle racing world. All the bikes are custom made and built for the GP series. The fans are loud, rowdy, and ready to watch these 240-horsepower machines fly around the track.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 20 Wed

Moontower Comedy & Oddity Festival Four days, 9 venues, and nearly 100 performers, including Martin Short, Kevin Smith, David Cross, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, performing everything from stand-up and sketch to improv and musical comedy, comprise this festival.

Multiple Locations

Moontower Comedy & Oddity Festival Multiple Locations Four days, 9 venues, and nearly 100 performers, including Martin Short, Kevin Smith, David Cross, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, performing everything from stand-up and sketch to improv and musical comedy, comprise this festival.

Add

related

So You're Feeling a Little Stressed? Let the Most Beautiful Places in Austin Relax You.
taco sample at Austin Food and Wine Festival
Austin Food and Wine

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22 Fri

Austin Food + Wine Festival Now in its fifth year, the Austin Food + Wine Festival features dozens of tastings, book signings, demonstrations, and interactive discussions. Tickets start at $250, so make sure you’re up to eat and drink before taking the plunge.

Auditorium Shores

Austin Food + Wine Festival Auditorium Shores Now in its fifth year, the Austin Food + Wine Festival features dozens of tastings, book signings, demonstrations, and interactive discussions. Tickets start at $250, so make sure you’re up to eat and drink before taking the plunge.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Sat

Eeyore's Birthday Party Celebrating its 53rd year, this Austin classic features free admission, music, and thousands of people in costumes. The event benefits various non-profits throughout Austin, so you can feel good partying in costume.

Pease District Park

Eeyore's Birthday Party Pease District Park Celebrating its 53rd year, this Austin classic features free admission, music, and thousands of people in costumes. The event benefits various non-profits throughout Austin, so you can feel good partying in costume.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Pecan Street Festival Go nuts at this free two-day arts festival featuring over 300 vendors lining 6th St (formerly Pecan St). One of the longest-running street festivals, it also has three different stages to enjoy 60 musical acts.

Downtown, Sixth St

Pecan Street Festival Downtown, Sixth St Go nuts at this free two-day arts festival featuring over 300 vendors lining 6th St (formerly Pecan St). One of the longest-running street festivals, it also has three different stages to enjoy 60 musical acts.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like