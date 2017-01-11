11 Things You Need to Do in Austin This September

It’s easy to be a little jelly of people in other cities who are getting ready for jackets and dropping temperatures. But we have something they don’t: badass festivals, craft beer, and live music. All. Month. Long.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1-7
Laugh at the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival The Out of Bounds Comedy Festival is a seven-day live performance festival that showcases some of the best in improv, sketch, and stand-up comedy from all over the country and across the globe.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-6
Check out UTOPiAfest UTOPiAfest is a three-day campout festival that takes place in a natural amphitheater under the stars in Utopia, TX. This year's headliners include: Of Montreal, Man Man, Explosions in the Sky, and Tune-Yards.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Celebrate Pluckers 20th Anniversary Party Austin-based Pluckers Wing Bar is celebrating its 20th anniversary by throwing a free concert and Longhorns viewing party. Prior to the show, watch UT go up again Notre Dame, then stick around for Passion Pit and Bleachers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Drink in the Labor of Love Brewery Party Our friends at Independence Brewing are doing Labor Day right -- with lots of beer! Mama K & the Shades will be showing some soul while you get to enjoy deals on craft brews and food from Ms P’s Electric Cock and BOCA.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 7 Mon
Hit The ABGB Second Anniversary Party & Labor Day Cookout Spend your Labor Day at ABGB as it also celebrates two years of business. There'll be chopped beef sandwiches, sausage, and sides. And be sure to stay for cake and live music from Leo Rondeau, Mayeux and Broussard, and more!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16-19
Rock out to the Austin Music Video Festival 2015 Don’t miss the first annual Austin Music Video Festival, with 200 videos, and local acts including Spoon, The Bright Light Social Hour, etc.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Drink in the Tour de Vin 2015 This event features dozens of wines and will showcase five of Austin's culinary rock stars who will prepare exclusive bites to soak ‘em up.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
2015 Texas Craft Brewers Festival Sample craft beer made exclusively by Texas brewers at this year’s Texas Craft Brewers Festival. You can expect 66 Texas brewers and over 180 beers!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Hear the Black Lips Baby Baby, Sealion, and headliners Black Lips will be performing at new Red River venue, Sidewinder. The show is only $3 with RSVP.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Get yourself some Fantastic Fest Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival in the US, specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action, and just plain fantastic movies from around the world.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26-27
Go nuts at the Pecan Street Festival The PS Fest is a free two-day arts festival held twice yearly in Downtown Austin’s Sixth Street Historic District. The festival combines art, family fun, and lots of free live music, including Residual Kid, Bidi Bidi Banda, etc.
Sixth Street
