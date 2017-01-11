11 Things to Do in Austin This May

Here’s a riddle: if April showers bring May flowers, then what do May flowers bring? Crawfish boils and dance parties, of course! From beer tastings to psychedelic campouts, we’ve got your month covered.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Derby Day Party Kentucky Derby-style at drink.well. It'll be serving classic and creative takes on the mint julep as well as Kentucky Hot Brown sandwiches and minted bourbon butter cake Twinkies! Show up in your Derby Day finest and participate in a lottery with prizes.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
BubbleQ Kick off the warm weather with a Champagne-fueled BBQ on the WET deck of the W Austin, which has a fantastic view of Downtown! TRACE’s team will be serving roast suckling pig, Windy Hill goat legs, and roasted Gulf oysters alongside lighter options, desserts, and... you guessed it: CHAMPAGNE.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
New Orleans-Style Crawfish Boil In celebration of crawfish season, Whisler’s will host a Crawfish Boil with live music by Boss Street Brass Band. Complimentary crawfish available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sangria, Bloody Marys, mimosas, spring cocktails, and Thai Kun will also be available for purchase.
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
The La Condesa Cinco de Mayo Downtown Block Party From 5-9pm, it’s a free block party! Think tequila, Tecate, street food from La Condesa and a hell of a lot of dancing. Join the family friendly vibe with performances from DJ uLOVEi, DJ Canoso, Mariachi Relámpago, Celsius, Gina Chavez, Bidi Bidi Banda, and Cilantro Boombox.
W 2nd St
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
Tasting Tuesdays at Péché begin The cocktail experts at Péché prove they know more than just absinthe (and insanely good French comfort food) with Tasting Tuesdays. They've selected some of their favorite whiskeys, including a Redbreast flight (12-year, 15-year, 21-year) and a Texas flight (Balcones single malt, Herman Marshall rye, and Garrison Brothers).
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Thu
Firkin Tappings at Banger's begin Every Thursday, Banger’s will be tapping a new firkin (that’s beer lingo for a barrel of the good stuff). Here’s what you can expect this month: 512 Violet Beauregard, Lone Pint Gentleman’s Relish with vanilla, Saint Arnold Divine Reserve #15, and 512 Raspberry Beret.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
8th Annual HAAM Corporate Battle of the Bands This event features eight bands made up of full-time employees who play music on the side. Each band (made up of Austin’s most unlikely musicians including doctors, marketing analysts, CEOs, and software engineers) will battle it out in front of cheering friends, family, coworkers, and live music fans. All profits go to HAAM and its mission to provide local musicians access to affordable healthcare. Tickets available at the door.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
Levitation Festival The festival formerly known as Psych Fest is returning to Carson Creek Ranch for another year of performances by top-notch acts including: The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spiritualized, Primal Scream, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Mac DeMarco, a reunion of the 13th Floor Elevators, and many more! Get your tickets and camping passes.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Ice Cream Cocktails w/ Lick Honest Ice Cream and Genius Gin Métier Cook’s Supply is hosting "Ice Cream and Cocktails," a collaboration with Lick Honest Ice Creams and Genius Gin, from 1-3pm. The event will celebrate the flavors of the season with two inventive gin and ice cream cocktails by Lick co-owner and chef, Anthony Sobotik, and owner of Genius Gin, Mike Groener. Also, it’s FREE!
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Girl Talk & Ludacris Get ready to act a fool, 'cause Girl Talk and Luda himself will be performing at New Braunfels’ coolest music venue located on the water.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Key Bar Crawfish Boil Starting at 4pm, W 6th hangout, Key Bar is hosting a Crawfish Boil with live music from the zydeco band Dr. Zog.
