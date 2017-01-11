11 Things to Do in Austin This May

Fri

8th Annual HAAM Corporate Battle of the Bands This event features eight bands made up of full-time employees who play music on the side. Each band (made up of Austin’s most unlikely musicians including doctors, marketing analysts, CEOs, and software engineers) will battle it out in front of cheering friends, family, coworkers, and live music fans. All profits go to HAAM and its mission to provide local musicians access to affordable healthcare. Tickets available at the door.

The Moody Theater

