12 Things You Must Do in Austin This June

Cheese and Pinot Noir Wine Pairing Class Épicerie The folks at Épicerie are hosting another exciting and educational pairing class! This time, they are teaming up with Serendipity Wines to showcase Pinot Noirs featured alongside cheeses from around the world. There will be five Pinot Noirs, including a sparkling, a white, a rosé, a New World red, and an Old World red. The evening will be hosted by Épicerie’s cheesemonger, Dan Largess, and Kaila Johnson from Serendipity Wines, who will guide guests through the pairing process. Tickets.