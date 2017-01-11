12 Things You Must Do in Austin This June

April showers bring May flowers and May flowers bring... fried chicken picnics, X Games, and eating bugs? Check out June’s best Austin action.
Jun 1 Mon
Summer Rosé Special is back laV Warm weather practically requires cool, crisp rosé. Luckily for you -- and back by popular demand, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, laV will offer its buy a glass, get a bottle summer rosé special for brunch. Just buy any entrée at brunch and get a bottle of sommelier selected rosé for $15. Details here.
Jun 1 Mon
Various locations
Negroni Week Various locations Imbibe magazine and Campari have teamed up with bars all over the country for Negroni Week. Participating bars will create signature Negronis, and a portion of the proceeds from drink sales will benefit the charity of the bar’s choosing. This year's participants include King Bee, Searsucker, Fixe, Italic, W Austin Living Room Bar, drink.well., Stay Gold... pretty much everyone. More here.
Jun 4 Thu
X Games Austin Circuit of the Americas A festival that highlights the intersection of sports and lifestyle that exists in action sports, with more than 250 of the best action sports athletes competing for the most coveted medals in skateboard, BMX freestyle, Moto X, and more.
Jun 4 Thu
Downtown Austin
ATX Television Festival Downtown Austin ATX Festival is the first festival devoted to television's history and future. It functions like a traditional film festival with premieres of new series, current hits & cult favorites. ATX Festival also offers access to the industry's leading professionals with cast and creator Q&A's and panels focusing on innovation in both production and content delivery.
Jun 6 Sat
Eighth Annual Bug Festival in.gredients Come learn all about edible insects (and taste a few if you're daring) or try some tasty treats from Hopper Foods, Crickers, and Aspire Food Group while you enjoy bug-inspired art from Art.Science.Gallery. Free and open to the public with a suggested donation to Little Herds of $5 per adult. Details here.
Jun 7 Sun
SHOCK WAVE W Austin's Wet Deck Back with a new name but the same fun, the popular downtown pool party series, “SHOCK WAVE,” returns for its second season. Taking place Sundays (June 7, 14, 21), guests can relax poolside from 2 to 6 pm, while taking in scenic downtown views and DJ beats from Bird Peterson. The $30 cover includes admission, complimentary valet, and drink specials.
Jun 14 Sun
Pie Maker's Workshop Métier Join co-owner of Métier and Lenoir, Jessica Maher, for a lesson on making flaky pie dough, some pointers on great summer fillings, and some tips on tools of the trade. Attendees can get their hands dirty AND enjoy a slice of pie. Tickets.
Jun 14 Sun
Cheese and Pinot Noir Wine Pairing Class Épicerie The folks at Épicerie are hosting another exciting and educational pairing class! This time, they are teaming up with Serendipity Wines to showcase Pinot Noirs featured alongside cheeses from around the world. There will be five Pinot Noirs, including a sparkling, a white, a rosé, a New World red, and an Old World red. The evening will be hosted by Épicerie’s cheesemonger, Dan Largess, and Kaila Johnson from Serendipity Wines, who will guide guests through the pairing process. Tickets.
Jun 15 Mon
Beer Pairing Dinner Greenhouse Craft Food Don’t miss this epic multi-course beer pairing dinner created by chefs Rob Snow (that name!) and Todd Engel of Greenhouse Craft Food showcasing craft brews from Austin's Circle Brewing Company. Highlights include Double Impact saison beer with bison short rib! Tickets.
Jun 14 Sun
Citywide 86'd AT&T Executive Center In this Chopped-style competition, Austin’s best are vetted against each other to see who triumphs as the winner of Citywide 86’d. In addition to the competition, attendees will get to sample a bevy of food and wine from the city’s finest! This year’s challengers include talent from Olive & June, Barley Swine, Eden East, and St. Philip. The judges? Aaron Franklin, John Tesar, Andrew Wiseheart & Jason Dady. (NBD, right?) Friendly fire, commence!
Jun 16 Tue
The Wine Down ACL Live The best free and fun happy hour is back! On the 16th, enjoy wine, bites by Trace, and music from The Deer & Chipper Jones. On the 30th, enjoy wine, bites from Cantina Laredo, and music from the Peterson Brothers Band. All events benefit Austin Music Foundation.
Jun 21 Sun
Father's Day Fried Chicken Picnic Lenoir Wine Garden Whether dad is in tow or not, head over to Lenoir! Fried chicken, Solly’s potato salad, smoked lima beans, hush puppies, yeast rolls, and hand pies will be served. Live music will be provided by Huck Johnson and the Jackknives. Tickets.