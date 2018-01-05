Everything You Need to Do in Austin This Weekend

The first week of 2018 has started off strong with a brutally cold blast of arctic weather, and much of America is still reeling from the icy onslaught. Fortunately for Austinites, though, it looks like this weekend's going to see a break in the deep freeze that kept us indoors the past few days -- which means it's time to get your ass outside and start living your life again. And how better to live said life than by partaking in a Beyoncé video dance party, a murder mystery dinner, or any of the other excellent activities going on in Austin this weekend?
Recommended Video
Entertainment
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
Friday
Jan 5
Catch the first weekend concerts of Austin Free Week
Catch the first weekend concerts of Austin Free Week
Various locations
Austin's Free Week began as a way of drawing crowds to concerts in spite of the post-holiday lull, with a week-long batch of cover-charge-less concerts at venues throughout the city. It's expanded since then, so while it's not technically one single week, you can still swing by many of Austin's venues for a gratis show from local bands seeking exposure. Lyft recently got in on the deal too, offering free rides for musicians to and from their gigs -- so maybe help a starving artist out and toss some money in the tip jar?
Price: Free (obviously)
Price: Free (obviously)
Friday
Jan 5
Watch an intoxicated version of a Shakespeare classic
Watch an intoxicated version of a Shakespeare classic
The North Door
Even English Lit majors can find it hard to keep up with Shakespearean dialogue sometimes, so go ahead and level the playing field at this twisted interpretation of Much Ado About Nothing, where the twist is that the cast members all drink booze and get sloppy during the performance.
Price: $8
Price: $8
Friday
Jan 5
Alamo Drafthouse Ritz
Continuing in the proud tradition of previous musical tribute nights for Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and Justin Timberlake, Alamo Drafthouse is putting together a celebration in honor of Sasha Fierce herself. As with previous Drafthouse dance parties, Friday's Beyoncé-fest will feature a selection of the most music videos spanning her career, as well as the requisite Drafthouse food & drink you know and love -- and yes, there will indeed be rings that you can put on it once "Single Ladies" comes on.
Price: $5
Price: $5
Friday
Jan 5
Watch a drive-in showing of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
Watch a drive-in showing of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
Blue Starlite WEST / Graceland Oaks
Catch the movie that solidified Harrison Ford's action star status, and immortalized the idea that a good guy with a gun will always beat a bad guy with a sword. This is the final showing of Blue Starlite's winter season, too, so get while the getting's good and make sure to stuff your glove compartment with snacks.
Price: Tickets range from $5-$25, depending on the kind of car slot
Price: Tickets range from $5-$25, depending on the kind of car slot
Saturday
Jan 6
Watch the craziest Netflix movie, but on the big screen
Watch the craziest Netflix movie, but on the big screen
AFS Cinema
By all accounts, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (writer-director Macon Blair's cinematic debut) is a pretty crazy film -- so watching it in a movie theater, with the director in attendance, might just be the ideal way to experience this bonkers narrative.
Price: $11.25
Price: $11.25
Saturday
Jan 6
Residence Inn Austin Downtown
The downside of an actual murder mystery is that there's an actual dead person in the mix, with real consequences if you get it wrong -- or worse, you could end up with a cold case that haunts your dreams for the rest of your life. Fortunately, "The Dinner Detective" features none of those heavy, life-altering issues, and instead presents you with an interactive mystery show that takes place over a four-course meal, with undercover actors at your table and prizes for the person who solves the crime (or comes the closest). No coroner's report required!
Price: $60 per person
Price: $60 per person
Sunday
Jan 7
Explore the history of electronic gaming (and play Tetris for free)
Explore the history of electronic gaming (and play Tetris for free)
Bullock Museum
Anyone who grew up playing video games knows that the medium's changed a lot over the years, and Pong to Pokémon chronicles that evolution with displays detailing the progress of electronic gaming from the '70s up to the present day. Best of all, there's an assortment of playable classic games that you don't have to fork over quarters for, including Street Fighter 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more.
Price: $13 for adults, $11 for college students
Price: $13 for adults, $11 for college students
Sunday
Jan 7
The Hideout Theatre
Every Sunday, The Hideout Theatre puts on a Weekender ensemble show that's half experienced performers, and half improv students. If you're at all interested in the craft behind the scenes, it's a great opportunity to contrast the different stages of an improv troupe's development -- and even if you're not into the craft aspect, a comedy show's a great way to forget that you've got to go to work the next day.
Price: $5
Price: $5
Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.