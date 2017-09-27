must-dos
Everything You Must Do in Austin This Fall

Sound on Sound Fest
With the weather finally starting to cool down, fall is one of the most exciting times to be out and about in Austin -- mostly because you can actually be out and about without drowning in your own sweat. That said, our fair city's got a full roster of concerts, art events, and parties coming up, and it can be hard to know where to get started. Well, look no further: We've planned out the ultimate Austin autumn below, with everything from beer and dessert fests to F1 championships. All you have to do is show up before the winter rains kick in.

September
UtopiaFest
September

Sunday
Sep 10
Explore the State of the World with Janet Jackson
Frank Erwin Center
After a long hiatus from touring, the legendary pop diva is traveling the world in support of her new album, including a stop at Austin’s own Frank Erwin Center, where you can spend a night breaking it down to her signature R&B realness.
Tuesday - Saturday
Sep 12-16
Rock out at the Austin Music Video Festival
Downtown Austin
For the second year running, the AMVF brings five days of music video premiers, parties, and VR experiences to the streets of downtown Austin, including video swim and bike nights, film screenings, live music, and a Flaming Lips costume contest.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-17
Stay en pointe with the Austin City Ballet
Austin City Ballet
Director Stephen Mills presents the ultimate romantic ballet experience: the story of a family feud, two star-crossed lovers, and the tragedy you vaguely remember from high school English class, all set to Sergei Prokofiev’s stirring score.
Saturday
Sep 16
Support Hurricane Harvey victims with a bake sale
Various Locations
There are a lot of ways to help Houston in the wake of the catastrophic floods brought on by Hurricane Harvey, but here's one more: Austin Bakes is holding a citywide bake sale fundraiser, with proceeds going to support hurricane victims through AmeriCares.
Sunday
Sep 17
Get cultured for free at Austin Museum Day
Various Locations
Austin is home to a staggering number of museums, and thanks to the fine folks at the Austin Museum Partnership, you can check them all out for free one day each year. Specifically, this day.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Head for the hills for UTOPiAfest
Four Sisters Ranch
Imagine the typical music festival... now strip away all the stuff that sucks. The result is UTOPiAfest, which eliminates the hassles and headaches of typical massive live music elements with key differentiators: no music overlap (especially key with a lineup this good), free parking, a BYOB policy, and attendance that caps at 2,000. Oh, and there’s also yoga, hiking, secret shows, and other magical elements that make this event in the hills of Utopia, Texas totally worth the commute.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Be bewitched by 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,' live in concert
Bass Concert Hall
Reward your inner child for making it through back-to-school season with a stirring live rendition of the John Williams’ score, performed alongside a screening of the film by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Go downtown for the Pecan Street Festival
Sixth Street
Dirty Sixth gets a family-friendly makeover every fall and spring with this two-day, biannual festival that combines arts/crafts, live music, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Austin. Admission is free, but cash is definitely recommended, for beer and kettle corn, primarily.
Saturday
Sep 30
Get draft-ed at the Texas Craft Brewers Festival
Fiesta Gardens
With dozens of brewers and nearly 200 beers on site to sample, we’re likely to believe this fest when it proclaims to be “the greatest showcase of Texas craft beer. EVER.” A $35 ticket gets you a tasting cup with eight sample tickets, while there’s also a (sold-out, but probably Craigslist-able) VIP package and even a $10 option for your designated driver, which comes with snacks and NA bevs.
October
austin city limits festival
October

Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-15
Get weird at ACL
Zilker Park
You can’t really call yourself a true Austinite until you’ve spent a couple weekends pressed cheek to cheek with thousands of strangers in the Zilker Park mud. 2017's a great year to check it all out, with headliners including Solange, Chance the Rapper, Spoon, The Killers, and The Head and The Heart.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-22
Hit the track at the Formula One United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas
The race is on at COTA, as the “world's premier motorsport series” hits Austin for year six. Think The Fast and the Furious but more regulated... and more European... and instead of Ludacris, a performance by Stevie Wonder. (OK, it’s nothing like The Fast and the Furious.)
Saturday
Oct 21
Settle in for storytime with 'Selected Shorts'
Paramount Theatre
Public radio institution Selected Shorts comes to the Paramount Theatre for a night of fiction, as a cast of talented performers from broadway, films, and television, bring works of great literature to life.
Thursday
Oct 26
Vibe out with Chet Faker at the Moody Theater
Moody Theater
While a lot of the shows of the upcoming shows at the Moody Theater are already sold out (hit us up if you know anyone who can get into the Flaming Lips/Mac DeMarco show), there are still seats to be snapped up for Nick Murphy’s compellingly dreamy sensitive glitch.
Thursday - Thursday
Oct 26-Nov 2
Catch indie flicks at Austin Film Festival
Various locations
Also known as the Writers Festival, AFF is part conference, part competition, and a complete celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the brilliant artists and creatives involved. While many of the panels are geared towards those in the industry, the screenings are enjoyable for both cinephiles and the average moviegoer alike. After all, while we all enjoy blockbusters, sometimes it’s nice to take a break from the million Marvel flicks and watch something a little more... artistic.
Saturday
Oct 28
Spook yourself at 'Helloween 2: Dance of the Dead'
Elysium Austin
Join Austin’s thriving community of horror fans at its second annual Halloween party, including contributions from The Austin Horror Society, Blood Over Texas, and the Austin Witches Circle, for what promises to be a terrifyingly good time.
Sunday
Oct 29
Indulge your sweet tooth at the Hey Sugar! Austin Dessert Fest
Peached Social House
While kids all over the USA prepare to glut themselves on Snickers and Tootsie Rolls, indulge your palate with a more sophisticated approach to the sugar rush from a collection of Austin’s finest bakers, candymakers, and ice cream shops.
November
texas monthly bbq fest
November

Sunday
Nov 5
Gorge yourself at the 'Texas Monthly' BBQ Festival
The Long Center for The Performing Arts
The Texas Monthly is an Austin institution, celebrated equally for their in depth journalistic coverage of all things Texan and, more importantly, their barbecue reportage. Explore the restaurants featured on their latest top 10 in the state BBQ list with a festive weekend of cold beer, sweet treats, and, of course, a metric ton of the best brisket money can buy.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 10-12
Get medieval at the Sound on Sound Festival
Lost Pines Forest
Camping out in the faux-medieval dreamscape of Sherwood Forest while listening to live bands, podcasts, and comedy is one hell of a way to spend a weekend. And with a lineup including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Iggy Pop, and LA shredders Cherry Glazerr, you won’t hear a single bad set.
Wednesday - Thursday
Nov 15-16
Catch an Alt-J show at the Moody Theater
Moody Theater
Grab a pint of (admittedly overpriced) ale and check out cerebral indie rockers Alt-J, as they fill the glamorous vault of the Moody with their signature, dance-worthy soundscapes. The band's booked for two nights, so you know it’s gonna be good.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 17-19
Nerd out at Austin Comic Con
Austin Convention Center
With expert panels, film screenings, wall to wall cosplay, and celebrity appearances from Val Kilmer, Felicia Day, and, of course, the legendary Stan Lee, this year’s con promises to be the best yet.
Saturday
Nov 18
Take a trip to 'Vacationland'
Paramount Theatre
Comedian, actor, writer, and surly podcast judge John Hodgman performs his newest comedy special, based on his book of the same name. Come for the dryly amusing stories about family, aging, and adventures on the road, stay for one of the best mustaches in show business.
Thursday
Nov 23
Strut your stuff (before you're stuffed) at the Turkey Trot
The Long Center for The Performing Arts
Want to feast guilt-free? Start your Thanksgiving off at the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot, which has taken place in Austin for 27 years running (pun absolutely intended). Whether you opt for the 1-mile walk, the timed or untimed 5-mile run, or simply to volunteer, you can feel good about helping Caritas of Austin, which combats poverty, homelessness, and hunger in the city. If that doesn’t earn you an extra piece of pie, nothing does.

Emily Beyda is an Austin-based food writer who is currently at work on her first novel.