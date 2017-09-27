Everything You Must Do in Austin This Fall

With the weather finally starting to cool down, fall is one of the most exciting times to be out and about in Austin -- mostly because you can actually be out and about without drowning in your own sweat. That said, our fair city's got a full roster of concerts, art events, and parties coming up, and it can be hard to know where to get started. Well, look no further: We've planned out the ultimate Austin autumn below, with everything from beer and dessert fests to F1 championships. All you have to do is show up before the winter rains kick in.
Whether it’s hitting all green lights or getting bumped to first class, everyday luck can find you anywhere. Play the Texas Lottery, and you just might be holding a ticket when luck happens.
Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.