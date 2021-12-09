Where to Go Ice Skating Near Austin This Winter

Austin may not be the first place that springs to mind when it comes to below-zero temperatures, but look a little harder and there’s most certainly a Texan winter wonderland just waiting for your merry cheers. The holidays are when the Trail of Lights take over Zilker Park, the Armadillo Bazaar Outside is heaving with shoppers, and makeshift igloos pop up on rooftop bars and restaurants all over the city, making for cozy little date nights. And, of course, winter’s not winter without a spot of ice skating, and we definitely have that going on, too.

Our rinks aren’t exactly in the same league as Rockefeller Center, but we do have perks y’all didn’t realize you loved. Short lines, fair prices, friendly locals, and, best of all? No freezing your butt off while perfecting your spiral (‘tis the season for a light sweater). WHere are the best places to ice skate in and around the city, each primed and ready for your blades of glory.